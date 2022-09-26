Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
Community Rosary comes back to El Centro for second annual event
EL CENTRO — Our Lady of the Valley (OLOV) Catholic parish will be holding a second annual Community Rosary on Thursday, October 6, as a vigil celebration for the Catholic Feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary. The Community Rosary is a public recitation of Christian prayer for...
thedesertreview.com
IVC’s Juanita Salazar Lowe Art Gallery hosts 19th century canals UABC exhibit, shows early Imperial Valley irrigation
IMPERIAL — The recent opening of a bi-national art exhibit at Imperial Valley was historic not just due to its photographic content, but also by potentially marking a new era in cooperation between IVC and Mexicali’s Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (UABC). The La Conquista del Agua...
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
Two San Diego area high schools among best in California for 2023, study says
Two San Diego County schools were named to the top ten public and private high schools in California.
nevalleynews.org
“Tidal wave of antisemitism” in Arizona— says member of the Jewish community and longtime Valley small business owner
“There is a tidal wave of antisemitism in this state and it’s alarming,” said longtime Valley business owner and member of the Jewish community who spoke on the condition of anonymity over fear of threats and safety. The 64-year-old business owner told Northeast Valley News that he is...
thedesertreview.com
International traveling miracles exhibit comes through Imperial Valley
IMPERIAL VALLEY — A traveling set of full-color panels depicting miracles, having been show on five of the world’s continents, came through Calexico, El Centro, Brawley and Heber in September. The International Exhibition of Eucharist Miracles is an 81-panel – printed in full color, front and back, on...
This Is California's Best Beach
U.S News & World Report put together a list of the best beaches throughout the state.
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
First Annual Yuma County Fair fall fest this upcoming October
The first annual Yuma County Fair Fall Fest will be coming to the fairgrounds from Thursday, October 13 to Sunday, October 16. The post First Annual Yuma County Fair fall fest this upcoming October appeared first on KYMA.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KTVU FOX 2
Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley
STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Canyon News
Rep. Porter Blames Police For Boyfriend’s Arrest
CALIFORNIA—California Congresswoman Katie Porter of California sent out texts insulting Irvine police officers on July 12, during a Town Hall meeting at Mike Ward Community Park in Irvine where her boyfriend was arrested. Protestors arrived and Porter’s boyfriend, Houston Keene was arrested and given a citation for punching one of the protesters to the ground, resulting in a bloody nose.
Home Grown: Yuma date harvest
In today's home grown, it's that time of year when the thousands of date trees in our area are being harvested. The post Home Grown: Yuma date harvest appeared first on KYMA.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
KOLD-TV
Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
Reparations task force: State could owe Black Californians hundreds of thousands of dollars
Black Californians could be due hundreds of thousands of dollars for housing discrimination, incarceration, and health disparities alone, consultants said at reparations task force hearings.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Supervisors mocked Latino construction workers for not speaking English, feds say
Supervisors at a California construction company are accused of mocking Latino workers and telling them to go back to their country, federal officials said. Now Goodsell/Wilkins, Inc. is facing a federal lawsuit for subjecting Latino workers to racial and sexual harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 news release.
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On November 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
Imperial County needing election heroes
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters is asking the community for 'Election Heroes' to help run elections in different areas that will also include pay. The post Imperial County needing election heroes appeared first on KYMA.
