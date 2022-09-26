ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Tucson Pride Festival comes back this fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The annual Tucson Pride Festival is happening this weekend. According to Tucson Pride’s website, the parade kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Tucson and Armory Park. The festival starts the next day at noon at the Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park.
TUCSON, AZ
arizona.edu

Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health Signs New Collaboration Agreement with Instituto Nacional de Salud Publica in Mexico

College Signs Collaboration Agreement with the Mexican National Institute of Public Health. The Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health (MEZCOPH) at the University of Arizona signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Instituto Nacional de Salud Publica (INSP) in Mexico during a virtual signing ceremony on September 22, 2022. This new collaborative agreement was facilitated by Dr. Gabriela Valdez and the Global Health Institute at MEZCOPH.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

42 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022

Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Coolidge, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Santa Rita cancels football season

Santa Rita’s football schedules for varsity and junior varsity have been canceled due to a lack of available players to field an active roster. The Eagles’ schedules have been removed from the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Web site. Santa Rita athletic director Tony Gabusi, contacted by AllSportsTucson.com, mentioned...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion

PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Peter Piper Pizza introduces entertainment upgrades, offers free rides

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Peter Piper Pizza is giving Tucson customers a first look at its upgraded entertainment options and updated design of its restaurants. Among the new attractions is a new ride called “Tucson Twister,” which is making its debut in the Old Pueblo at the store at South 12th Avenue and West Ajo Way.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Allen
KOLD-TV

Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 got quite a few questions as to why the “A” on “A” Mountain in downtown Tucson was brightly lit up in various colors the night of Monday, September 26. Turns out, it was to promote an upcoming...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Talk Info#Telescopes#Planet
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Rents Declined over Past Month

TUCSON, ARIZONA - September 28, 2022 -- Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents decline sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have declined...
TUCSON, AZ
Radio Ink

MEGA 97.1 Premiers In Tucson

IHeart has flipped a Tucson ‘Hot AC” station to ‘Latino Hits’. KMMA-FM has been rebranded to “MEGA 97.1.”. “Our decision to launch MEGA 97.1 is a recognition of the importance and vitality of Tucson’s Hispanic community, which accounts for over 45% of our population,” said Steve Earnhart, Southwest Area President. “We’re thrilled to be welcoming back Suzette Rodriguez, as she is well known in the community and previously on-air with our radio stations.”
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
KOLD-TV

As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson leaders are planning to handle homeless encampments in a different way than simply tearing them down. As the housing crunch and soaring rents have helped increase the number of homeless people in Tucson, and city leaders are making plans to deal with it.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy