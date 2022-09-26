ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangetown, NY

101.5 WPDH

New York Man Brutally Beats Asian Hudson Valley Woman

A Hudson Valley man confessed to punching a 67-year-old woman 125 times. The woman was nearly killed. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 42-year-old Tammel Esco of Westchester County confessed to brutally beating a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building. Westchester County,...
YONKERS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?

When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

Center For Safety & Change

Do you know the origin of the phrase “rule of thumb?” It was the maximum thickness of an object that a man in 18th century England could use to legally assault his wife. Yes. That is how pervasive violence against women is on our planet. It is a part of our language.
NYACK, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 30-October 2

Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 30-October 2. This is weekend is all about fall festivals and spending time outdoors to make the most out of this beautiful season. From the 3rd Annual Artoberfest at the Bethany Arts Center to the Armonk Art Festival, and the Pound Ridge Harvest Festival, there is so much to see and do with your kids. Have the best Westchester weekend.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hudsontv.com

33 People Arrested During Warrants Sweep

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ – The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33 people during a warrant sweep across the county on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the arrests were part of the HCSO’s “Operation Fall Sweep.”. “Taking these alleged criminals off of...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

33 arrested by Hudson County Sheriff’s Office during ‘Operation Fall Sweep’ for warrants

33 people were arrested by the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office during their “Operation Fall Sweep” for warrants, Sheriff Frank Schillari announced. “Taking these alleged criminals off of our streets ensures the safety of all of Hudson County’s residents and visitors, improving the quality of life in our communities,” Schillari said in a statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County

A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Woman shot in Newark, investigation ongoing

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Newark on Wednesday.Officers responded to calls of shots fired near Central Avenue just before 3 p.m.At the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.The details surrounding the shooting at unknown at this time.
NEWARK, NJ
talkofthesound.com

Multi-Agency Task Force Raids Ghost Gun Factory in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 28, 2022) — Jose Solano-Gaspar, 24, of New Rochelle, NY was arrested by New Rochelle Police following a months-long multi-agency investigation into the manufacture of ghost guns. The early-morning raid occurred at a multifamily home located in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Charges:. Criminal...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

