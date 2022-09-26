ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lamarledger.com

TikTok is making small Denver restaurants famous — but it caused Domo Japanese to close for good

A 15-second TikTok video shows a close-up shot of a lobster tail being generously dunked into a ramekin of butter, then pans out to reveal the rest of a plate loaded with shrimp, crab and sausage. “Hidden Gem in Denver, CO” reads the Jan. 27, 2021, caption from the account @denverfoodscene before introducing TK’S Surf and Turf as Denver’s first black-owned seafood restaurant.
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest and Oktoberfest celebrations. Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Restaurant in rural Colorado dubbed a top 'hidden gem' spot nationwide

According to the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' awards, one of the country's top 'hidden gem' restaurants is located in Colorado. Ranking 14th on a list of 25 destinations is The Dish Room, found in the eastern Colorado town of Burlington. With Burlington being a town of about 3,000 residents, located close to the Kansas border and along Interstate 70, this stop definitely meets the criteria to be considered a true 'hidden gem.' ...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Pepsi breaks ground on plant, expected to be largest in U.S.

Pepsi has outgrown its bottling plant in Denver's RiNo district. The company broke ground on a new facility this week that will triple its capacity.But they aren't moving far; just about 15 miles away.The new Colorado manufacturing facility will sit on 152 acres near East 72nd Avenue and Tower Road, just west of E-470.The new 1.2-million-square-foot-plant is set to be the largest Pepsi plant in the U.S. and is expected to double the size of its workforce. It's expected to be up and running next summer.
DENVER, CO
cobizmag.com

Colorado Business Hall of Fame Names Six New Inductees for 2023 Program

The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain are pleased to announce that they will add six new inductees in 2023 to the Colorado Business Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame recognizes influential state business leaders, past and present. The just-named class will be inducted at the 33rd Colorado Business Hall of Fame dinner on Feb. 6, 2023, which will be held at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

An Inside Look at Aurora’s Upcoming La Plaza Marketplace

For the past two years, a maze of food trucks and dining tents has attracted thousands to the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road. The assembly began during the early days of the pandemic and acquainted diners with a diversity of culinary experiences from various regions of Mexico to El Salvador, Honduras, Columbia, and Venezuela. Vendors serve (on their own schedules) throughout the week, with the weekends offering the most options and largest crowds.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Old VA Hospital building in Denver sells at auction

The old Veterans Administration Hospital in Denver has sold after sitting vacant for years. The building is located at 9th and Clermont. It was auctioned and the winning bid was $41.25 million. The buyer hasn't been revealed. At one point there was a plan to turn the building into affordable housing. 
DENVER, CO
Brewbound.com

LUKI Brewery Hosts Gilmore Girls Day on Oct. 16

ARVADA, Colorado – Copper Boom! The folks at LUKI Brewery are once again galvanizing super fans of everyone’s favorite fast-talking mother and daughter duo for Gilmore Girls Day on Sunday, Oct. 16 where the LUKI taproom (14715 W 64th Ave Units A&B, Arvada, CO 80004) will be converted into a Stars Hollow-inspired wonderland.
ARVADA, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Audit uncovers numerous issues in Colorado’s veterans service program

Colorado is failing to adequately plan for, supervise and support its veterans service program, according to a performance audit released on Wednesday. As of last year, there were around 388,000 veterans living in Colorado. These veterans rely on state service officers to help them obtain benefits and resources, such as pensions, disability compensation, medical care and education assistance, through the state’s Division of Veterans Affairs.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it

PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
DENVER, CO
K99

The Cheapest Gas In The State Is In Northern Colorado

Mid-Grade - $4.15. In Colorado, the average price of gas as of Monday, Sept. 26 stands about two cents higher than the national average, at $3.74. Compared to last week's average price for gas in the state, gas today has gone up nearly ten cents. Compared to the national average from a year ago at this time, gas prices are up nearly 20 cents.
COLORADO STATE

