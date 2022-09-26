ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Prilenia Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer

NAARDEN, Netherlands & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the urgent mission to develop novel therapeutics to slow the progression of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced the appointment of Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Ms. Sullivan will lead all strategic collaboration activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006018/en/ Anne Sullivan, Chief Business Officer at Prilenia (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga

A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
The Associated Press

General Inception Creates First-Ever “Igniter” for New Company Formation

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- General Inception (GI), the first-ever Igniter, today announced its launch to build deep-tech companies from their inception through commercial scale-up. GI is not an investment fund; it is a company partnering with scientific innovators to bring on the critical planning and execution functions on day one of a new venture, including ignition capital. With access to a global team of thought leaders and business executives in diverse scientific fields, regulatory, intellectual property, clinical development and manufacturing services, as well as back office and infrastructure support, the GI team industrializes company formation, technology commercialization, and...
The Associated Press

Cyngn Establishes Manufacturing Partnership to Scale Production and Reduce Costs of DriveMod Kit

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the selection of a U.S.-based manufacturing partner to scale production of its DriveMod Kit for autonomous stockchasers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005307/en/ Cyngn announces the engagement of a domestic manufacturing partner to scale production of its DriveMod Kit for autonomous stockchasers. Source: Cyngn
mmm-online.com

Five things for pharma marketers to know: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

A recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the U.K. may serve as a warning for what’s to come in the U.S. “Generally, what happens in the UK is reflected about a month later in the US. I think this is what I’ve sort of been seeing,” said Dr. Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at Kings College London. (CNN)
