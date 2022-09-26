ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things keep looking up for the New York Giants, and now their top draft pick is making his debut on Monday Night Football

By Stephen Knox
Deadspin
 2 days ago
AthlonSports.com

Former NFL Player Uses 3 Words To Describe The Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are making a pretty controversial lineup decision tonight vs. the New York Giants. Jason Peters, an all-time great offensive tackle, is expected to make his debut for the NFC East franchise tonight. However, the Cowboys are expected to play Peters at guard instead of tackle. It's a...
The Spun

Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Goes Viral Before Monday Night

The Cooper Rush show is continuing on Monday night. The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening. Rush, who's 2-0 as a starter in Dallas dating back to last year, is looking to lead the Cowboys to a win over their division rivals. The Giants are off to an impressive 2-0 start this year.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Jimmy Johnson, Peyton and Eli Manning Talk Over Each Other in Awkward Monday Night Football Moment

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson’s appearance on ESPN‘s “ManningCast” didn’t exactly go as planned on Monday. Johnson was on to talk about the Week 3 matchup in front of his very eyes between the New York Giants (2-0) and Dallas Cowboys (1-1). Problem is, he could hardly get a word in. Nor could hosts Peyton and Eli Manning. The three apparently forgot they weren’t alone on the broadcast, constantly talking over each other.
ESPN

Best ManningCast moments from Cowboys vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16 on Monday Night Football to bring a close Week 3's NFL action. Moreover, it meant the ManningCast returned after Peyton and Eli took a break last week. Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a guest on Week 1's episode and opened...
Deadspin

Through 3 weeks it’s clear that the Ravens need to break the bank for Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson had every reason to not be satisfied with the contract extension that the Baltimore Ravens offered him. The Ravens offered him more total money than what Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson received during the offseason, but it was the guaranteed money that didn’t line up. What has been reported is that Jackson wants something similar to the contract that Deshaun Watson received from the Cleveland Browns. Specifically, he desires the fully guaranteed money that Watson received and NFL franchises certainly would never want to be the norm for any position, even a starting quarterback.
Deadspin

2022 Rookie wide receiver ranking Week 3: Chris Olave, Drake London, and Garrett Wilson show out

Last season we did our weekly rookie quarterback tracker, but with only one taken in the first round of 2022, we’ve moved onto another highly coveted position. For 2022 we’ll keep track of all six first-round wide receivers and their progress throughout the year. Some of our first-round rookies are already off to the races and contributing heavily to their teams.
Deadspin

Week 3 NFL Takeaways: Rihanna is performing at the Super Bowl, also the two best teams in the league lost

Let’s be clear, the biggest moment during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season was when news broke that Rihanna is going to perform at halftime of the Super Bowl this season. If you don’t believe me, believe the official NFL Twitter handle. This is what it looked like this afternoon, and it didn’t change after that Sunday Night Football contest that ended with an LA Fitness pickup basketball game score — for those who don’t play, win by two.
Deadspin

Trevor Lawrence is finally looking like the QB we thought he’d be coming out of Clemson

Following Trevor Lawrence’s rookie NFL season, many people questioned whether he’d develop into the quarterback he’s been projected as since high school. After one tumultuous campaign (mainly because of Urban Meyer’s behavior) in the NFL, many analysts and fans were ready to write Lawrence off. But year two is already off to a much better start as Lawrence and the Jaguars are 2-1, having won back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 3 and 4 of the 2019 season.
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Slammed by Eli Manning: 'Should Have Paid Punter'

In today's NFL media landscape, everyone's a comedian. Such is the case for ESPN's Eli Manning — former two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants and co-host of the Manningcast on ESPN 2. Over the football weekend, Peyton Manning's brother had some unkind things to say about the Denver Broncos ' current starting quarterback — Russell Wilson.
Deadspin

If expanding MLB playoffs was about keeping people interested, why does no one care?

The concepts of “parity” and “fairness” in sports were exposed as fig leaves long ago. The idea that fans would care more, i.e. buy more tickets and watch more games on TV, if more teams had a chance at playoff berths and championships was never as important to owners. What was important was not being required to spend as much money, either through salary caps that would ensure the aforementioned, ginned-up horeseshit concepts or the bar being lowered for their team to be considered successful. But that’s the story that fans have always been told when leagues went for more playoff teams.
