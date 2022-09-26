Things keep looking up for the New York Giants, and now their top draft pick is making his debut on Monday Night Football

Lamar Jackson had every reason to not be satisfied with the contract extension that the Baltimore Ravens offered him. The Ravens offered him more total money than what Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson received during the offseason, but it was the guaranteed money that didn’t line up. What has been reported is that Jackson wants something similar to the contract that Deshaun Watson received from the Cleveland Browns. Specifically, he desires the fully guaranteed money that Watson received and NFL franchises certainly would never want to be the norm for any position, even a starting quarterback.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO