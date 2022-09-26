ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday

Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
The Spun

Breaking: Major Athletic Director Fired On Monday

A prominent Power 5 athletic director has reportedly been fired on Monday morning. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Georgia Tech is set to fire both its head football coach and its athletic director. Football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury are reportedly being ousted.
On3.com

Why Deion Sanders should be a legit Power 5 head coaching candidate at Georgia Tech, Arizona State and eventually Auburn

Primetime in the Desert. Primetime in the Magic City. Primetime on the Plains. Deion Sanders is and should be a legitimate head coaching candidate in the 2022 cycle. Arizona State is already open, and now so is Georgia Tech. Bryan Harsin’s days are numbered at Auburn, which means Sanders could be pursued by as many as three programs this fall.
247Sports

Why Georgia Tech needs to show Deion Sanders to warrant interest

Deion Sanders is the home-run possibility for Georgia Tech in its coaching search following the firing of Geoff Collins this week, according to 247Sports national analyst Carl Reed. But is there mutual interest from Sanders and what do the Yellow Jackets need to do to persuade him the job is suitable for long-term success?
247Sports

Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'

Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
The Spun

2 Big Names Mentioned For The Georgia Tech Job

Georgia Tech is the latest Power 5 college football job to open up after the Yellow Jackets officially moved on from Geoff Collins. Along with Nebraska and Arizona State, Georgia Tech is getting a head start on its coaching search. Already, some marquee names are being mentioned. ESPN's Pete Thamel...
WGR550

Howard Picks the Bills: Week 4

How much did Howard Simon’s picks swing following the Buffalo Bills’ Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins in South Florida? It’s the Week 4 edition of “Howard Picks the Bills”:
