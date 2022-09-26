Read full article on original website
College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday
Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
Breaking: Major Athletic Director Fired On Monday
A prominent Power 5 athletic director has reportedly been fired on Monday morning. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Georgia Tech is set to fire both its head football coach and its athletic director. Football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury are reportedly being ousted.
Florida State projected to play SEC team in Bowl Game
The Seminoles are two wins away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time in three years.
Why Deion Sanders should be a legit Power 5 head coaching candidate at Georgia Tech, Arizona State and eventually Auburn
Primetime in the Desert. Primetime in the Magic City. Primetime on the Plains. Deion Sanders is and should be a legitimate head coaching candidate in the 2022 cycle. Arizona State is already open, and now so is Georgia Tech. Bryan Harsin’s days are numbered at Auburn, which means Sanders could be pursued by as many as three programs this fall.
247Sports
Why Georgia Tech needs to show Deion Sanders to warrant interest
Deion Sanders is the home-run possibility for Georgia Tech in its coaching search following the firing of Geoff Collins this week, according to 247Sports national analyst Carl Reed. But is there mutual interest from Sanders and what do the Yellow Jackets need to do to persuade him the job is suitable for long-term success?
Deion Sanders top target for ACC team’s head coach job?
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fired coach Geoff Collins on Sunday and are heading in a new direction with their program. Speculation immediately began to center on one big-name candidate as a potential replacement. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders certainly appears to be of interest to Georgia Tech. Carl Reed...
247Sports
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'
Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
Pitt Challenged By Georgia Tech Coaching Fire
The Pitt Panthers don't know what to expect from Georgia Tech.
AthlonSports.com
College Football Hot Seat: Why Geoff Collins Didn't Work at Georgia Tech
On the field, Geoff Collins never found a way to help himself off of it, although it’s looking more and more like Georgia Tech was a near-impossible job for him in the first place. Even the firing of Collins, who finished his time in Atlanta with a 10-28 record,...
Notre Dame assistant named as Georgia Tech possibility
Georgia Tech became the third team to fire their head coach since the 2022 college football season started when they fired Geoff Collins on Monday. Some have stated that Deion Sanders deserve a long, hard look from Jackson State, but if it isn’t him, who might it be for the once-proud Yellow Jackets?
2 Big Names Mentioned For The Georgia Tech Job
Georgia Tech is the latest Power 5 college football job to open up after the Yellow Jackets officially moved on from Geoff Collins. Along with Nebraska and Arizona State, Georgia Tech is getting a head start on its coaching search. Already, some marquee names are being mentioned. ESPN's Pete Thamel...
