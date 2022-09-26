Read full article on original website
IBM Teams With 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities to Address Cybersecurity Talent Shortage
During the National HBCU Week Conference convened by the U.S. Department of Education and the White House, IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced its collaboration with 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to help them establish Cybersecurity Leadership Centers. With 500,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the U.S., the need for expertise...
Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics is proud to announce that the company’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat has made Inc.’s 2022 Female Founders 100 List. This accomplishment comes hot on the heels of Kumavat being named to the 2022 Automotive News Rising Stars list and being named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 under 40. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005860/en/ Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List. (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
EDX Technologies Completes Acquisition of EDX Wireless and launches XR Digital Twin Platform
EDX Technologies, a global leader of 3D Digital Twin & XR announced the completed acquisition of EDX Wireless. The combined company now called EDX, becomes the first and only software vendor with a global 3D Digital Twin XR platform accompanied with a complete RF Solutions portfolio for the wireless industry. The acquisition brings together a unique offering that combines Digital Twinning with wireless solutions targeting Telecoms, Utilities and Smart Cities.
itsecuritywire.com
Latest Delinea Product Update Releases DevOps Security
Delinea, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the latest release of DevOps Secrets Vault, its high-speed vault for DevOps and DevSecOps teams. New enhancements include development support on the most recent Mac computers, and improved secrets management usability through automation, intended to reduce development time and increase visibility.
getnews.info
InfusionPoints Achieves AWS Government Competency
InfusionPoints LLC has achieved AWS Government Competency and proven their expertise in Government Services to support their efforts in building and operating secure and compliant AWS Cloud Solutions. Sep 28, 2022 – North Wilkesboro, NC – InfusionPoints LLC, a full-lifecycle cybersecurity, compliance, and cloud engineering consulting firm, announces today that...
getnews.info
ONPASSIVE is Launching High-Tech, Cutting-Edge AI Based Digital Products
USA – September 28, 2022 – ONPASSIVE is an IT company with the products based on Artificial Intelligence AI which is providing a platform to become an owner of the company, earn your passive income as an employee or by just investment with ONPASSIVE. Internet businesses are created for you by ONPASSIVE, a corporation that is entirely automated. You can become owner of your own internet-based business franchise. You will be able to make passive money either you are Woking or not because ONPASSIVE will automatically generate consumers for you by creating and selling the online business Artificial Intelligence AI Tools and items for you. Everybody, from individuals to business owners, small, medium, and large enterprises, high schools, universities, governments, and even the military, are using these Ai tools to meet the necessities of this modern era all the working sectors are appreciating and acknowledging ONASSIVE Al products.
getnews.info
Build a Block: A Web3 Development Service Company With Tokenized Shareholdings
Build a Block is a Web3 development service company, with BUILD Token operating as its decentralized shareholding. All service sale profits are used to buy and burn BUILD Token. Build a Block possesses a yield farm based ecosystem, which also generates passive growth for BUILD Token as well as passive income for its’ holders.
getnews.info
LeadNetwork emerges as the top affiliate program for Payday and installment loan leads
LeadNetwork in the last 7 years has established itself as among the best programs for Payday and Instalment loan leads. LeadNetwork is one of the top affiliate networks for generating Payday and Installment loan leads. With more than 7 years presence on the market they have established themselves as a strong and reliable buyer for short-term loan traffic. Hard work, market expertise and team of experts are key reasons of their reputation.
getnews.info
Installation Points And Characteristics Of Hot Air Valve Installation And Operation Requirements And How To Maintain
The gate should not be inverted (that is, the handwheel is down), otherwise the medium will be retained in the cover space for a long time, easy to corrode the stem, and for some process requirements taboo. It is extremely inconvenient to replace packing at the same time. The gate...
getnews.info
The Embassy Row Project Launches the ENVIROTECH Pre-Accelerator
New York, NY – Sep 28, 2002 – Today the Embassy Row Project announces the launch of the ENVIROTECH Pre-Accelerator which provides an optimized conduit for hyper-accelerated internationalization of original academic whitepapers, research labs, startups, incubators, and accelerators. Made possible by a generous grant from the Embassy Row Project, ENVIROTECH offers a myriad of services to technology startups in the climate and environment tech space, while supporting synergistic original research, labs, incubators, and accelerators.
getnews.info
Ramo Trading & Consulting, Inc. presents quality-based Industrial, Scientific/Lab, Medical & Dental Equipment.
Ramo Trading & Consulting, Inc. is a company that provides industrial, scientific/lab, medical & dental equipment. Ramo Trading & Consulting, Inc. presents equipment like medical, industrial, professional and analytical balance, located in California, USA. It provides a wide range of technology-based industrial products. These products are fully equipped to satisfy the client’s demands and provide standardable and reliable performance to industries. Ramo offers many specialized apparatuses needed by industry areas to complete their processing cycle. The company presents high-accuracy tools and hardware that are widely utilized to fulfill the requirements practically in the industrial sector. From medical to the science lab, from analytical weigh machine to the industrial lab, it gives full-fledged facilities.
getnews.info
BOC Sciences Reports Its Antibody Modification and Conjugation Technologies in Detail
The chief technician of BOC Sciences ADC development center recently reported some detailed information regarding its antibody modification and conjugation technologies, bringing the audience and customers a better understanding of how BOC Sciences has contributed to the ADC industry. New York, USA – September 28, 2022 – The newest report...
getnews.info
Clean Planet Energy secures supply agreement with world’s largest plastics recycler, KW Plastics, for supply of plastic scrap in Alabama, USA
Up to 20,000 tons of plastic residue generated at the current KW Plastics facility in Alabama will be turned into re-usable circular products. Clean Planet Energy’s North American division has today announced a long term agreement with the world’s largest recycler of HDPE and PP rigid plastic, KW Plastics. The agreement will provide plastic scrap to Clean Planet’s new ecoPlant, to be built in Alabama.
getnews.info
Korean Beauty is Known Worldwide and Available in North America
It is always known that Koreans have fabulous-looking porcelain skin and also seem much younger than the actual age of each individual. While of course, some of this is genetic, Korea is also known for its quality beauty products. It could be difficult to find these online for USA citizens...
getnews.info
Canada Visa Online now offer Canada visa assistance for Dutch citizens
We are excited to announce that we now offer Canada visa assistance for Dutch citizens! Our company specializes in helping people with the visa process, and we are committed to making it as easy and stress-free as possible. We know that the process can be daunting, but we are here to help! Our team of experts will guide you through every step of the process, ensuring that you have everything you need to get your visa approved. Contact us today to get started!
SpotOn’s State of Restaurant Tech Report Reveals 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023 to Combat Challenges
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- SpotOn, the top-rated software and payments partner for restaurants, today announced the release of its State of Restaurant Tech Report, providing insights from independent restaurant operators on the rate of technology adoption, emerging challenges, and predictions for the year ahead. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005647/en/ SpotOn’s State of Restaurant Tech Report Reveals 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023 to Combat Challenges. (Photo: Business Wire)
itsecuritywire.com
Neustar Security Services strengthens its network of partners in the EMEA region
Neustar Security Services , the leading global provider of cloud-based security services driving global business success online, is expanding its ecosystem of partners in key technology centers across the Europe, the Middle East and Africa. These new partners are: CyberArm in Lebanon; Infinity IT in the Netherlands; Arcane BT in Turkey; Caretower, an Integrity 360 company , in the UK; and K-Tel in Germany.
Space and Time Receives $20 Million in Strategic Investment Led by Microsoft's M12
What is Data Warehousing and Why Cryptography Disrupts Traditional Data Warehouses. Analytical tasks in business intelligence (BI) are best served by a data management system known as a data warehouse. Data warehouses are massive, specialised databases whose primary purpose is to store and facilitate analysis and querying over vast volumes of previously collected information. The information in a data warehouse might come from various places, including transactional software and application log files.
futurumresearch.com
Zendesk’s Intelligent Triage and Smart Assist Launches — Featuring Functionality Designed to Speed Customer Support Resolutions
The News: Zendesk’s Intelligent Triage and Smart Assist, a new customer sentiment and intent functionality powered by machine learning, launched recently. Intelligent Triage and Smart Assist is designed to enable businesses to drive faster resolutions, and also allow businesses to manage customer support requests automatically as well as tap into valuable data. Read more about the announcement in the Press Release from Zendesk.
salestechstar.com
OutSystems and UiPath Announce Intelligent Automation Partnership to Help Customers Improve Productivity and Operational Efficiency
Partnership brings together leaders in Robotic Process Automation and high-performance low-code to seamlessly and securely automate complex, cross-platform applications with ease. OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, and UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced a partnership to combine the power of the UiPath Business Automation Platform...
