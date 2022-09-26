Read full article on original website
Related
The Cyberpunk Netflix show is taking over the 2077 mod scene
Edgerunners has proven to be quite a boon for CD Projekt's RPG.
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
wegotthiscovered.com
A terrifying deep sea encounter has people thinking the alien from ‘NOPE’ is real
Every time fiction tries to create terrifying monsters, the real world has to have the last word. There’s no place on Earth scarier than the deepest depths of the ocean, and a giant phantom jellyfish that’s been making the rounds online resembles the human-eating flying alien in Jordan Peele’s NOPE a little too much.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans have collectively decided upon the perfect person to play the MCU’s Beast
There’s never any lack of material for Marvel fans to chew on, rehash, and theorize about online but if one was pressed to pick a number one fave right now, it’s fan-casting the long-expected, practically inevitable MCU version of the X-Men. And some fans believe they’ve really nailed it when it comes to who should play the team’s hirsute and highbrow resident biochemist, Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy aka The Beast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight
"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
wegotthiscovered.com
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ episode 4 finally name-drops the character fans have been waiting for
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. Despite front-loading us with a three-part premiere last week, Andor is actually taking something of a slow burn approach with the way it’s folding in its ties to the wider Star Wars universe over time. It took until today’s fourth episode, for example, for Genevieve O’Reilly to show up as Mon Mothma, a character last seen in 2016’s Rogue One. Speaking of which, this same episode also name-dropped another key figure from that movie that fans are eagerly awaiting to make themselves known.
wegotthiscovered.com
Let’s hope Peter Jackson doesn’t find out how much ‘Rings of Power’ fans are loving the orcs
The Rings of Power is controversial amongst Tolkien fans for innumerable reasons, but there’s at least one aspect that seems to be getting universal approval. The first four episodes have slowly focused on orcs gradually taking over the Southlands, which it seems is destined to end up as the ruined land of Mordor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
A rapid-fire sci-fi fantasy sequel deliriously decimates the Netflix Top 10 in 57 countries
It’s easy to pile onto Hollywood for cranking out as many sequels as possible in the shortest timeframe, especially when the law of diminishing returns begins to set in when additional installments arrive on a near-annual basis. Spare a thought for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist trilogy, then, which spent half a decade waiting for its conclusion before dropping the final two chapters in serious rapid succession.
wegotthiscovered.com
The smash hit sequel that dragged a dead franchise out of development hell feels the heat on 2 rival streamers
The longer any project spends in development hell, the more likely it is to remain there forever. Having endured countless false starts for well over a decade, there were a lot of fans who’d resigned themselves to the fact a third Bad Boys movie was never going to happen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates the end of production on his long-awaited Netflix spy series
It’s been a long time since it was first announced Arnold Schwarzenegger would be heading to the small screen for the very first time to take top billing in an episodic project, but it looks as though the finish line is in sight for the action icon’s long-awaited Netflix espionage series.
wegotthiscovered.com
What Did Finrod Whisper to Galadriel in ‘Rings of Power?’ Explained
Galadriel’s brother Finrod serves a major purpose in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and his words would carry great meaning for her journey ahead. The story begins with young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) building a paper sailboat in the scenic land of Valinor before darkness came. She places her makeshift boat in a stream and as it sails, wondrous flaps open up. Fellow elven children follow after it and a boy throws a stone, sinking the boat despite young Galadriel’s pleas. This angers her and she attacks him, but her brother Finrod (Will Fletcher) stops her from going too far. He tells her that a ship floats because it looks at the light instead of the depths of the sea. She asks him how can she know the difference when the water reflects the light, and Finrod whispers something that at this time cannot be heard.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans try to decide whether Luke screwed up when rescuing Han
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi opens by resolving the cliffhanger ending of The Empire Strikes Back. Han Solo has been imprisoned in carbonite and is on display in Jabba’s throne room, with Luke, Leia, and Lando on a mission to save him. Leia’s plan to sneak in disguised as a bounty hunter fails, resulting in her humiliating time as a gold-bikini-clad slave girl.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fantastic Fest Review: Park Chan-wook’s ‘Decision to Leave’ is dangerously romantic
In Park Chan-wook’s latest film, Decision to Leave, there are moments that can only be described as dangerously tender. The touch of hands, the sharing of chapstick, a knowing glance – these are small moments of intimacy that ultimately add up to create the devastatingly romantic love story at the heart of the film. Like all great film noirs, the romance between Detective Hae-jun (Park Hae-il) and prime suspect in her husband’s death, Seo-rae (Tang Wei) is stained by melancholy. Hae-jun has a wife, and obligations to fulfill as a head investigator in his department, and feelings like the ones he develops for Seo-rae risk clouding his judgment. Seo-rae is both a grieving widow and a potential murderer. The pair is a match made in noir heaven.
Polygon
In The Finals, a new squad shooter from Battlefield alumni, everything is destructible
Four years ago, Electronic Arts’ chief design officer left to co-found his own studio, created with Nexon’s backing. On Monday, Patrick Söderlund’s studio showed off its first game: The Finals, a squad-based, free-to-play multiplayer shooter inspired by sci-fi bloodsport narratives like Squid Game and The Running Man, where pretty much everything on the game’s maps can be destroyed.
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dare to take a look at the phallic nightmare fuel that is new Pokémon, Wiglett
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet details have finally been released in the form of the ‘new’ Pokemon Wiglett, which is essentially — you guessed it — a white Diglett. It looks like a Diglett, moves like a Diglett, burrows like a Diglett, has that same nose that looks like a mouth when front-on like a Diglett, but it’s a Wiglett. Get it right or pay the price.
thecinemaholic.com
Overlord Season 4 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
In the thirteenth episode of ‘Overlord’ season 4 titled ‘The Witch of the Falling Kingdom,’ Climb challenges Aainz to a duel while Aura retrieves a demonic item from the Royal Capital. It is later revealed that Renner had played a crucial role in the fall of the Re-Estize Kingdom for a twisted motive. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Overlord’ season 4 episode 13. SPOILERS AHEAD!
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’: Did the men of the Southlands fight with Morgoth?
WARNING: Spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power below. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, but it’s not set at the beginning of time. As a result, even this tale relies in part on history, and much of that history took place during what is known as the First Age. During that age, men and elves united to take on Morgoth, the supreme villain who attempted to defeat the Valar, or the gods of Middle Earth.
Comments / 0