Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 21:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Deland is currently in Moderate Flood Stage and is forecast to reach Major Flood Saturday morning and continue to rise through midweek next week. Interests along the river should be prepared for major flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Friday was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 5.5 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Deland 4.0 5.2 Fri 8 pm 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.5 5.5
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point above Lake Harney at Geneva is currently in Record Flood Stage. The river at Lake Harney is forecast to continue to rise above Record Flood, cresting this weekend at 11.6 ft and remain above Record Flood through the weekend. Levels are then forecast to slowly decline through early next week, but remain above the previous Record Flood Stage. Interests along the river should expect historical flood impacts over the next several days. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.8 feet, Water covers State Road 46 and it may become impassable near Jungle Road and Prevatt Road. Standing water on secondary roads near the river deepens to more than three feet in some areas. Flooding becomes more significant to structures and marinas from above Lake Harney to the Lake Jesup area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 11.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Friday was 11.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.2 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 11.5 Fri 8 pm 12.1 12.2 12.1 11.8 11.5
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 21:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Shingle Creek At Campbell affecting Osceola County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian has Shingle Creek at Campbell in Major Flood Stage. The river continues to rise well above Record Flood Stage and is expected to crest late tonight into early Saturday. A very slow decline will occur through the weekend, but levels will remain in Major Flood Stage. For the Shingle Creek...including Campbell...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shingle Creek At Campbell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 62.3 feet, Water enters many homes in Good Samaritan Village. Water approaches Sherwood Forest manufactured homes. Streets in Camelot and Sherwood Forest not navigable by regular vehicles. Property and roads in southern Old Town receiving water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 64.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM EDT Friday was 64.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 64.3 feet late tonight. - Flood stage is 60.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (10 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Shingle Creek Campbell 60.0 64.1 Fri 9 pm 63.8 63.1 MSG MSG MSG
Comments / 0