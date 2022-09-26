ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Man and dog injured in east St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police are investigating a shooting on St. Paul's east side Tuesday that sent a man to the hospital and a family dog to the veterinarian.It happened at about 12:45 p.m. on White Bear Avenue in the Southern Hayden Heights neighborhood. Officers took a man into custody without incident. It's not clear how the man who was shot is doing now, but police say the dog is expected to survive.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

FOUND: Officials locate 18-year-old victim of shooting

ST PAUL, Minn. — Saint Paul Police Department (SPPD) announced Monday afternoon that the missing 18-year-old had been located and transported to the hospital with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. SPPD said in a press release that law enforcement found the victim at the Wacouta Inn...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
bulletin-news.com

Woman, 18, missing from St. Paul found with gunshot injury to leg

An 18-year-old woman who had been missing since then and had a gunshot wound to her leg was discovered Monday, about 12 hours after police responded to a complaint of “shots fired” in St. Paul. According to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe, the incident is being looked at...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Man sentenced to life in prison after beating girlfriend to death

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, 36-year-old Lacy Jo Krube, in February 2021. A jury found Timothy Heller guilty of first-degree domestic abuse murder and second-degree murder while committing a felony on Sept. 9. He was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, Sept. 23. He'll be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Missing Person#Jeans#Violent Crime#Hsa Law Yaw Say#Asian
Bring Me The News

Police: Teens 'careen recklessly' in stolen BMW, Mercedes in north metro

Police have arrested two youths and are hunting two others who drove stolen cars at high speeds through the northern Twin Cities, before crashing in St. Paul. The dangerous scenes unfolded on I-94 between Maple Grove and St. Paul on Monday afternoon, with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office saying it initially started when a man in Plymouth reported his 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KROC News

Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
CBS Minnesota

Construction worker dies after being hit by work truck in downtown St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A construction worker was struck and killed by a work truck Wednesday afternoon in downtown St. Paul.Police say it happened at about 3:30 p.m. near Wabasha Street North and West 7th Street near the Minnesota Children's Museum.The victim, a 61-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating, saying "there appears to be no indication of impairment or criminal intent."
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJON

Woman Charged with Embezzling from Minneapolis-Based Company

MINNEAPOLIS -- A California woman is facing charges after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from her Minnesota-based employer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Monday a federal grand jury indicted 47-year-old Mai Houa Xiong on charges related to wire fraud, identity theft, and filing false tax returns in regards to the embezzlement scheme.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy