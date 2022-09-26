Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance contest is a family affair in Aurora
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A company from Aurora could be manufacturing some of the coolest products in Nebraska. The Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance is asking the people of the state to vote on the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.’. They’re down to the semifinals, which is where the Grain Weevil...
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
kscj.com
WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA
THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Now Facing Competition from Nebraska Casinos
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, patrons plays the slots at the Ponca Tribe's Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. On Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska has again scored a legal win in its fight to keep its Prairie Flower Casino in western Iowa open after a federal judge rejected motions by the states of Iowa and Nebraska and the Iowa city of Council Bluffs seeking to derail the casino. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
doniphanherald.com
Private contractor gone but child welfare caseload problems remain in Omaha area
Gov. Pete Ricketts celebrated Nebraska's child welfare workers Tuesday while acknowledging that six of 10 case workers in the Omaha area have caseloads exceeding state standards. He said the state has struggled to gain ground on caseloads after taking back management of Douglas and Sarpy County cases from a Kansas-based...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Nebraska
Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
The Nebraska City News Press
It was set to be Nebraska’s largest wind project – Then the military stepped in
In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. In some fields, the ground is still too dry to start planting winter wheat. “This is the first time in my life I haven’t been able to get wheat in the ground,”...
doniphanherald.com
For some religious leaders in Nebraska, abortion views break with stereotypes
When Debra McKnight showed up to a Planned Parenthood rally last October wearing a pastor collar, people thought she was wearing a Halloween costume. McKnight is a reverend in Omaha with United Methodist Church, and she firmly supports abortion access. Her views, she said, run counter to the common assumptions people often make about her: That, as a religious leader, she is staunchly anti-abortion.
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
IN THIS ARTICLE
doniphanherald.com
Raises, bonuses continue drawing Nebraska prison workers from out of state
Hefty pay increases and hiring bonuses continue to be a big draw for state corrections workers, with a sizable number of new staffers in Nebraska’s prisons lured from out of state. Overall, the raises of up to 40% announced in November have helped the state attract 675 new corrections...
Really? Iowa’s Most Misspelled Word is Just Embarrassing
Okay, we ALL do it... we all get hung up on the spelling of a word, crack open a new tab, go to Google, and see how it's spelled by misspelling it. Maybe you've done it today. Maybe I did it to get the spelling of "misspelling". It's normal. Well, with most words.
doniphanherald.com
More Southeast Nebraska residents to get high-speed internet service
Several thousand southeast Nebraska residents will be getting new options for internet service. Allo Communications has announced plans to bring its fiber internet service to Waverly, while a company called Nextlink Internet said it will provide high-speed internet to residents of rural Gage County. Lincoln-based Allo said last week that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
doniphanherald.com
Expanded Medicaid leaves fewer Nebraskans without health coverage
The two years since Nebraska expanded Medicaid to cover more low-income people have changed life in the state. Emerging data shows that the number of state residents without health coverage has plunged, hospitals are feeling less stress on their bottom lines and fewer people are filing for bankruptcy. Sen. Adam...
doniphanherald.com
There's more to fall plants than mums in Nebraska
Fall is considered a great time for planting as soils remain warm, temperatures are cooling and weed pressure is less, says Dana Freeman of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties. As you consider what tree, shrub or perennial to add to your landscape, she says, think about including one that...
Ask Omaha: Guess in which year medicinal cannabis will be legalized in Nebraska?
Do you feel really terrible for all of the families of people struggling with illnesses that medicinal cannabis could really help? They have been tirelessly working to legalize it in Nebraska for decades.
KETV.com
NioCorp deal secures millions for critical mineral project in southeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — On Monday, NioCorp announced a deal to combine with GXII, a deal that could net another $285 million in capital as it tries to launch a project to mine critical minerals in southeast Nebraska. "Given this merger with GXII, it's going to put us in a...
Comments / 0