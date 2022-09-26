ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KSNB Local4

Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance contest is a family affair in Aurora

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A company from Aurora could be manufacturing some of the coolest products in Nebraska. The Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance is asking the people of the state to vote on the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.’. They’re down to the semifinals, which is where the Grain Weevil...
AURORA, NE
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood

FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
WATERLOO, NE
kscj.com

WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA

THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Now Facing Competition from Nebraska Casinos

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, patrons plays the slots at the Ponca Tribe's Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. On Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska has again scored a legal win in its fight to keep its Prairie Flower Casino in western Iowa open after a federal judge rejected motions by the states of Iowa and Nebraska and the Iowa city of Council Bluffs seeking to derail the casino. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
IOWA STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Nebraska

Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

For some religious leaders in Nebraska, abortion views break with stereotypes

When Debra McKnight showed up to a Planned Parenthood rally last October wearing a pastor collar, people thought she was wearing a Halloween costume. McKnight is a reverend in Omaha with United Methodist Church, and she firmly supports abortion access. Her views, she said, run counter to the common assumptions people often make about her: That, as a religious leader, she is staunchly anti-abortion.
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

More Southeast Nebraska residents to get high-speed internet service

Several thousand southeast Nebraska residents will be getting new options for internet service. Allo Communications has announced plans to bring its fiber internet service to Waverly, while a company called Nextlink Internet said it will provide high-speed internet to residents of rural Gage County. Lincoln-based Allo said last week that...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Expanded Medicaid leaves fewer Nebraskans without health coverage

The two years since Nebraska expanded Medicaid to cover more low-income people have changed life in the state. Emerging data shows that the number of state residents without health coverage has plunged, hospitals are feeling less stress on their bottom lines and fewer people are filing for bankruptcy. Sen. Adam...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

There's more to fall plants than mums in Nebraska

Fall is considered a great time for planting as soils remain warm, temperatures are cooling and weed pressure is less, says Dana Freeman of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties. As you consider what tree, shrub or perennial to add to your landscape, she says, think about including one that...
NEBRASKA STATE

