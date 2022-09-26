ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky resigns

According to a new press release published on Tuesday, Alex Mashinsky, CEO of troubled crypto lender Celsius Network, has resigned effective immediately. In explaining the decision, Mashinsky wrote:. “I regret that my continued role as CEO has become an increasing distraction, and I am very sorry about the difficult financial...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

FTX, Binance and CrossTower are competing to buy Voyager Digital assets: Source

Cryptocurrency exchanges FTX, Binance and CrossTower are competing to acquire beleaguered crypto lender Voyager Digital’s assets out of bankruptcy, according to insider sources. According to details published by former investment banker and angel investor Simon Dixon, the three exchanges are competing in an auction to acquire Voyager Digital, and...
BUSINESS
pymnts

PSPs Are Making Stablecoin Payments a Reality

It’s been easy to say that all the dire predictions about stablecoins taking over payments and pushing out national currencies were wildly overblown as their actual use outside of crypto exchanges has been minimal — to the point of being nearly non-existent. That could be about to change.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

FTX US wins auction for Voyager Digital’s assets

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX US has secured the winning bid for the assets of crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital, to be approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court, with a bid valued at approximately $1.4 billion, according to Voyager. Voyager said the bid was made up of the fair market value...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH

A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
CURRENCIES
CoinDesk

S. Korean Authorities Look to Freeze $67M Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon

Authorities in South Korea have requested crypto exchanges OKX and KuCoin to freeze some 3,313 bitcoin (BTC), worth around $67 million, tied to Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, CoinDesk Korea reported on Tuesday. The bitcoin was transferred to digital wallets of the exchanges shortly after an arrest warrant was issued...
WORLD
CoinDesk

FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto Lead $20M Fundraise for Executable NFT Wallet

Solana-based developer Coral has raised $20 million in a strategic funding round co-led by the venture capital arm of FTX and Jump Crypto. The capital will go toward building out the first flagship product, Backpack, a wallet for executable non-fungible tokens (xNFT). NFTs are typically digital assets such as an...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Crypto​.com scores fresh regulatory approval in France

Singapore-based digital asset platform Crypto.com scored a major regulatory approval in France. The digital asset platform was approved to register as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by the stock market regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). The approval was granted after the platform received clearance from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), the financial regulator in the country.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Maple Finance CEO: Separating risk from lending saved DeFi from market crash

Maple Finance co-founder and CEO Sid Powell says that transparency has been the saving grace of decentralized finance (DeFi) amid the prolonged crypto market slump. Speaking to Cointelegraph on the sidelines of the Converge22 conference in San Francisco, Powell noted that throughout the crypto winter, DeFi has continued to operate as intended while centralized finance (CeFi) has become “pretty inactive.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CoinTelegraph

Solana tech developer Coral raises $20M, plans to launch 'xNFT' protocol

Solana ecosystem developer Coral has closed a $20 million investment round backed by some of crypto’s biggest venture funds, setting the stage for the launch of its new interactive wallet later this month. The investment round was co-led by FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto with additional participation from Multicoin...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Innovation will drive NFT adoption despite mainstream presence — NFTGo founder

The presence of big players in the nonfungible token (NFT) market might evangelize newbies, but they do not lead to mass adoption or innovation, claimed Tony Ling, co-founder of NFTGo, in a conversation with Cointelegraph. Major developments, such as Adobe’s acquisition of Figma, could impact creators per the combination of...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Institutional appetite continues to grow amid bear market — BitMEX CEO

In a recent interview, BitMEX CEO Alexander Höptner shared his thoughts about institutional investors who, in his view, still have an appetite for crypto and Ethereum. Speaking at the Token2049 conference in Singapore on Sept. 28, the crypto executive told Cointelegraph that there has not been a “single slowdown of institutional push into crypto” during this bear market.
