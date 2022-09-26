Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky resigns
According to a new press release published on Tuesday, Alex Mashinsky, CEO of troubled crypto lender Celsius Network, has resigned effective immediately. In explaining the decision, Mashinsky wrote:. “I regret that my continued role as CEO has become an increasing distraction, and I am very sorry about the difficult financial...
CoinTelegraph
FTX, Binance and CrossTower are competing to buy Voyager Digital assets: Source
Cryptocurrency exchanges FTX, Binance and CrossTower are competing to acquire beleaguered crypto lender Voyager Digital’s assets out of bankruptcy, according to insider sources. According to details published by former investment banker and angel investor Simon Dixon, the three exchanges are competing in an auction to acquire Voyager Digital, and...
PSPs Are Making Stablecoin Payments a Reality
It’s been easy to say that all the dire predictions about stablecoins taking over payments and pushing out national currencies were wildly overblown as their actual use outside of crypto exchanges has been minimal — to the point of being nearly non-existent. That could be about to change.
CoinTelegraph
FTX US wins auction for Voyager Digital’s assets
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX US has secured the winning bid for the assets of crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital, to be approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court, with a bid valued at approximately $1.4 billion, according to Voyager. Voyager said the bid was made up of the fair market value...
CoinTelegraph
The British pound collapse and its impact on cryptocurrency: Watch the Market Report
On this week’s The Market Report show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss why the British pound is at its all-time low and how that might impact the cryptocurrency market. To kick things off, we break down the latest news in the markets this week:. A classic snap of sideways...
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'
Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
CoinDesk
S. Korean Authorities Look to Freeze $67M Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon
Authorities in South Korea have requested crypto exchanges OKX and KuCoin to freeze some 3,313 bitcoin (BTC), worth around $67 million, tied to Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, CoinDesk Korea reported on Tuesday. The bitcoin was transferred to digital wallets of the exchanges shortly after an arrest warrant was issued...
The Reason Behind Ethereum’s Decline? ETH Miners Dump 17,000 ETH in A Week
ETH miners have dumped 17,000 ETH in the last seven days, which could be attributed to ETH’s decline. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,330, down 2.16% in the last 24 hours. Several crypto analysts have weighed in on potential causes of Ethereum’s Downward trend, and the mass dumping by...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum fork token ETHPoW climbs 150% after smart contract hack — A fakeout rally?
ETHW has logged a significant price rebound despite its blockchain network, ETHPoW, suffering a smart contract hack in the first week after its launch. ETHW rebounded more than 150% eight days after the attack and traded for around $10.30 on Sept. 27. Fundamentally, this suggests that traders ignored the hack...
CNBC
Crypto lender Nexo gets U.S. bank charter after buying stake in regulated bank
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo said it has agreed to buy an undisclosed stake in Hulett Bancorp, which owns a little-known bank called Summit National Bank. Through Summit National Bank, Nexo plans to offer a range of products including checking accounts and crypto-backed loans. Nexo's bank license will bring users enhanced legal...
CoinDesk
FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto Lead $20M Fundraise for Executable NFT Wallet
Solana-based developer Coral has raised $20 million in a strategic funding round co-led by the venture capital arm of FTX and Jump Crypto. The capital will go toward building out the first flagship product, Backpack, a wallet for executable non-fungible tokens (xNFT). NFTs are typically digital assets such as an...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com scores fresh regulatory approval in France
Singapore-based digital asset platform Crypto.com scored a major regulatory approval in France. The digital asset platform was approved to register as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by the stock market regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). The approval was granted after the platform received clearance from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), the financial regulator in the country.
CoinTelegraph
Maple Finance CEO: Separating risk from lending saved DeFi from market crash
Maple Finance co-founder and CEO Sid Powell says that transparency has been the saving grace of decentralized finance (DeFi) amid the prolonged crypto market slump. Speaking to Cointelegraph on the sidelines of the Converge22 conference in San Francisco, Powell noted that throughout the crypto winter, DeFi has continued to operate as intended while centralized finance (CeFi) has become “pretty inactive.”
CoinTelegraph
Voyager's auction did not serve depositors' best interests, alleges Wave Financial rep
The assets of crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital would face a drastically different fate if FTX did not win the bid, claimed a spokesperson of Wave Financial while speaking to Cointelegraph. The spokesperson argued that better bids were on the table, but they "were passed over for strictly cash offers."
CoinTelegraph
Solana tech developer Coral raises $20M, plans to launch 'xNFT' protocol
Solana ecosystem developer Coral has closed a $20 million investment round backed by some of crypto’s biggest venture funds, setting the stage for the launch of its new interactive wallet later this month. The investment round was co-led by FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto with additional participation from Multicoin...
CoinTelegraph
Innovation will drive NFT adoption despite mainstream presence — NFTGo founder
The presence of big players in the nonfungible token (NFT) market might evangelize newbies, but they do not lead to mass adoption or innovation, claimed Tony Ling, co-founder of NFTGo, in a conversation with Cointelegraph. Major developments, such as Adobe’s acquisition of Figma, could impact creators per the combination of...
CoinTelegraph
Institutional appetite continues to grow amid bear market — BitMEX CEO
In a recent interview, BitMEX CEO Alexander Höptner shared his thoughts about institutional investors who, in his view, still have an appetite for crypto and Ethereum. Speaking at the Token2049 conference in Singapore on Sept. 28, the crypto executive told Cointelegraph that there has not been a “single slowdown of institutional push into crypto” during this bear market.
