This week, State Representatives and Senators were back at the State Capitol to continue working on the Veto Session and Special Session. As I mentioned in last week’s Capitol Report, the Governor called for the Special Session in addition to the Veto Session for considering proposed legislation for agriculture tax credits and state tax reforms. The House acted on part of the Special Session this week by passing a bill for renewing and extending agriculture tax credits, which are described in more detail below. This bill must also be passed in identical form by the Senate before the end of the Special Session in order for it to become law.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO