Read full article on original website
Related
gladstonedispatch.com
Cost of tax cut swells as Missouri House committee seeks to eliminate corporate tax
Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, explains provisions of the Senate-passed tax cut bill Wednesday to the House Budget Committee. (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent) The Missouri House will debate a tax cut bill Thursday that goes far beyond the special session agenda set by Gov. Mike Parson after the Budget Committee on Wednesday added an amendment repealing the corporate income tax to a Senate-passed measure.
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri may turn to private company for prison food service
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is considering putting a private company in charge of serving meals to Missouri prison inmates. Against the backdrop of low pay and high turnover rates among state workers, the Missouri Department of Corrections issued a request earlier this month for companies to submit proposals to cook and serve three meals a day to the state’s 23,500 inmates.
gladstonedispatch.com
- Capitol Report, Sept. 19,2022
This week, State Representatives and Senators were back at the State Capitol to continue working on the Veto Session and Special Session. As I mentioned in last week’s Capitol Report, the Governor called for the Special Session in addition to the Veto Session for considering proposed legislation for agriculture tax credits and state tax reforms. The House acted on part of the Special Session this week by passing a bill for renewing and extending agriculture tax credits, which are described in more detail below. This bill must also be passed in identical form by the Senate before the end of the Special Session in order for it to become law.
gladstonedispatch.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Missouri
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Missouri using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gladstonedispatch.com
St. Louis region receives $85 million in federal assistance after July flash flooding
(The Center Square) – Approximately nine weeks after record rainfall caused unusual urban flooding in easter Missouri, Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced more than $85 million in government recovery assistance was provided to residents and businesses. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved $35.6 million in individual assistance payments...
gladstonedispatch.com
NYC mayor criticized online for demeaning comments about Kansas
New York City's Democratic Mayor Eric Adams became the topic of online scrutiny after disparaging the state of Kansas at a press briefing Tuesday. During a humanitarian trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, according to a Newsweek article, Adams said that New York has a meaningful brand identity, whereas "Kansas doesn't have a brand."
Comments / 0