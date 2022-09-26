ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

Let's Talk About Brand Joins the Adweek Podcast Network

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Let’s Talk About Brand is a weekly conversation where host, personal branding coach, and #AdweekCreator Christine Gritmon interviews guest...
Kate Sullivan
AdWeek

Xiao Chi Jie's Mission to Be a Modern Chinese Food Brand

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. When Covid shut down most public spaces, many businesses were left to figure out how to keep operating, quickly....
AdWeek

How the Latine Community Is Sharing Their Story Via Music Charts

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Music is a cultural connector. It gives marketers a glimpse of the future, especially from the perspective of...
AdWeek

Wednesday Stir

-Washington D.C. is getting stylish with a new campaign from Design Army. The campaign, “Celebrating You,” aims to redefine luxury in the city and reposition the nation’s capital as a creative, fashion-forward place. The flashy spot for the shopping and dining district celebrates self-expression with a quirky train journey full of eclectic characters, backdropped by D.C.’s majestic landmarks.
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Turn on Post View History

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). TikTok allows users to turn on a post view history feature that will allow them to see which...
AdWeek

Spotify Promotes the Power of Listening With First French Campaign

Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. To highlight the importance of listening—be that to others, music or the world around you—audio streaming platform Spotify has released its first brand...
Variety

Kickstarter Hires Everette Taylor, Formerly Artsy CMO, as CEO

Kickstarter announced that marketing exec and entrepreneur Everette Taylor has been named CEO of the crowdfunding platform company.  Taylor most recently served as chief marketing officer for Artsy, an online marketplace for buying and selling fine art. He takes over as CEO of Kickstarter from COO Sean Leow, who served as interim CEO since former chief exec Aziz Hasan announced earlier this year that he was stepping down after three years at the helm. “I am humbled to take on the role of CEO of Kickstarter at a very transformative time for the company,” Taylor said in a statement. “Kickstarter has made...
getnews.info

Top entrepreneur Andrew Grayson makes waves as the founder of Six Pack Coverage

There is something for everyone at Six Pack Coverage, a leading media company helmed by Andrew Grayson. Coming from an impressive healthcare background with zero business knowledge, Andrew knew that the road to success wasn’t easy. He rolled with it anyway – determined to pave his own way and build an empire.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Shot of #DigitalHealth Therapy – Tina Tan – FirstWord HealthTech

Shot of #DigitalHealth Therapy – Tina Tan – FirstWord HealthTech. On this Wednesday’s #TheShot of #DigitalHealth Therapy, Jim Joyce needed an intervention as HealthBeacon lost to a potato (you have to watch to find out) so we had the pleasure of chatting with Tina Tan, Executive Editor FirstWord HealthTech. Tina has been a writer and editor for the last two decades so she shares with us:
