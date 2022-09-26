Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Home / Work Podcast: Negotiating Space With Ro Kalonaros and Christena Pyle
Home / Work Podcast: Negotiating Space With Ro Kalonaros and Christena Pyle

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. On the latest episode of Home / Work, host Antonio Lucio sits down with newly engaged couple Ro Kalonaros,...
AdWeek
Let's Talk About Brand Joins the Adweek Podcast Network
Let's Talk About Brand Joins the Adweek Podcast Network

Let's Talk About Brand is a weekly conversation where host, personal branding coach, and #AdweekCreator Christine Gritmon interviews guest...
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Santiago Luna Lupo's Work Recognizes the Nuances of Culture
Creative Flavor: Santiago Luna Lupo's Work Recognizes the Nuances of Culture

Buenos Aires native and executive creative director at We Believers, Santiago Luna Lupo, is careful to give credit where...
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: For Luciano 'Chany' D'Amelio, the Real Beauty Is in the Impact
Creative Flavor: For Luciano 'Chany' D'Amelio, the Real Beauty Is in the Impact

Like many kids, Miami-based Luciano "Chany" D'Amelio juggled a number of interests including art, music and movies. But unlike...
AdWeek
180NY Continues Its Global Evolution by Naming Evan Weissbrot Chief Experience Officer
180NY Continues Its Global Evolution by Naming Evan Weissbrot Chief Experience Officer

Agency 180 has named 180NY president Evan Weissbrot to the new position of chief experience officer (CXO). His promotion...
AdWeek
Buy-In Is Key to Leading Through Transformation
Buy-In Is Key to Leading Through Transformation
AdWeek
Xiao Chi Jie's Mission to Be a Modern Chinese Food Brand
Xiao Chi Jie's Mission to Be a Modern Chinese Food Brand

When Covid shut down most public spaces, many businesses were left to figure out how to keep operating, quickly....
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Fernando Poblete Helps People Interact With Brands, Not Just Buy Them
Creative Flavor: Fernando Poblete Helps People Interact With Brands, Not Just Buy Them

Freelance LA-based creative director Fernando Poblete views the future of advertising as a two-way conversation. "Telling stories on behalf...
Founder of Mostly Woman-Staffed Creative Agency Wears Crown While Conquering Strategies With Major Brands
Running a business in this current environment—particularly in the creative field—should incorporate the many cultures, nationalities, and forces that make the world as we know it today. Representation is paramount. April McDaniel recognizes this and is showing others the world through the eyes of women and people of...
AdWeek
Upwork Resurrects a CEO to Sing About How the Old Way of Working Is Dead
Everyone who has worked in the corporate world knows the stodgy old suits who rule from their mahogany desks and plush leather chairs. The ones who insist that the way business has always been done is the right way and anything new is poppycock.
AdWeek
How the Latine Community Is Sharing Their Story Via Music Charts
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Music is a cultural connector. It gives marketers a glimpse of the future, especially from the perspective of...
AdWeek
Wednesday Stir
-Washington D.C. is getting stylish with a new campaign from Design Army. The campaign, “Celebrating You,” aims to redefine luxury in the city and reposition the nation’s capital as a creative, fashion-forward place. The flashy spot for the shopping and dining district celebrates self-expression with a quirky train journey full of eclectic characters, backdropped by D.C.’s majestic landmarks.
AdWeek
TikTok: How to Turn on Post View History
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). TikTok allows users to turn on a post view history feature that will allow them to see which...
ceoworld.biz
Presenceology Founder and Branding Expert Mila Yoli on How Entrepreneurs Can Attract the Right Clients
Attracting clients is an ongoing conundrum for all business owners. From top-level entrepreneurs to local shop owners, and from online storefronts to established corporations, we can’t do business without customers. According to Presenceology Founder and CEO Mila Yoli, the actual issue is not attracting clients — but attracting the right ones.
AdWeek
The One Show Celebrates 50 Years With ‘What’s Your One?’ Campaign
The One Club for Creativity is celebrating 50 years of its One Show creative competition with a campaign that features favorite ads from industry veterans, as well as an announcement of the early bird deadline. The One Show is observing 50 years of honoring global creative excellence with a call...
AdWeek
Spotify Promotes the Power of Listening With First French Campaign
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. To highlight the importance of listening—be that to others, music or the world around you—audio streaming platform Spotify has released its first brand...
Kickstarter Hires Everette Taylor, Formerly Artsy CMO, as CEO
Kickstarter announced that marketing exec and entrepreneur Everette Taylor has been named CEO of the crowdfunding platform company. Taylor most recently served as chief marketing officer for Artsy, an online marketplace for buying and selling fine art. He takes over as CEO of Kickstarter from COO Sean Leow, who served as interim CEO since former chief exec Aziz Hasan announced earlier this year that he was stepping down after three years at the helm. “I am humbled to take on the role of CEO of Kickstarter at a very transformative time for the company,” Taylor said in a statement. “Kickstarter has made...
NFL・
getnews.info
Top entrepreneur Andrew Grayson makes waves as the founder of Six Pack Coverage
There is something for everyone at Six Pack Coverage, a leading media company helmed by Andrew Grayson. Coming from an impressive healthcare background with zero business knowledge, Andrew knew that the road to success wasn’t easy. He rolled with it anyway – determined to pave his own way and build an empire.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Shot of #DigitalHealth Therapy – Tina Tan – FirstWord HealthTech
Shot of #DigitalHealth Therapy – Tina Tan – FirstWord HealthTech. On this Wednesday’s #TheShot of #DigitalHealth Therapy, Jim Joyce needed an intervention as HealthBeacon lost to a potato (you have to watch to find out) so we had the pleasure of chatting with Tina Tan, Executive Editor FirstWord HealthTech. Tina has been a writer and editor for the last two decades so she shares with us:
