cbs19news
Blood drive raising awareness of Sickle Cell Disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A group of area realtors is hosting a blood drive to raise awareness about Sickle Cell Disease. The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS will be hosting the drive at the Hillsdale Conference Center on Friday. The American Red Cross has appointments available for anyone who...
C-Ville Weekly
‘It’s scary’
Charlottesville City Schools may have to change its transgender student policy, which allows students to be referred to by their preferred name and pronouns, and participate in activities and use facilities that align with their gender identity, if Gov. Glenn Youngkin has his way. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly.
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
schillingshow.com
Whiteout: Charlottesville High School group demands exclusive space for “students of color”
A note (full text below) posted on an entry door at Charlottesville High School (CHS) this week is making waves. Distributed by a group called “Voice for Students of Color,” (VSC) the flyer offers positions on evolving issues at CHS. Regarding the recent shooting-hoax school lockdown, the group...
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
cbs19news
Expected Ian impacts postpone Albemarle community event
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An event that was supposed to take place this weekend at Simpson Park has now been rescheduled. The Albemarle County Police Department announced on Wednesday that the Community Day event has been moved to Oct. 22. This is due to the expected impacts of...
WSLS
Get Downtown Lynchburg returns this weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A family favorite is returning to Lynchburg for an evening of free fun. On Monday, the Downtown Lynchburg Association announced that Get Downtown will be held on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Get Downtown will feature over 180 vendors, businesses, organizations, and entertainers from...
wmra.org
Augusta Health opens new clinic in Harrisonburg
Augusta Health celebrated the opening of a new facility in Harrisonburg on Tuesday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Healthcare providers and Chamber of Commerce members gathered outside the new Augusta Health Primary Care on University Boulevard in Harrisonburg. Dr. Scott Just, the president of Augusta Medical Group, was among those who gave remarks at the ribbon cutting.
cbs19news
Red Cross going to Florida to help prepare before Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, the local American Red Cross sent people to Orlando and Tallahassee, Florida to help prepare shelter and feeding operations before Hurricane Ian hits. This is a part of preparing for a disaster response, during which volunteers prepare shelters, food, water, and any other...
cbs19news
City resumes project considering school names
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Community members in Charlottesville have a chance to weigh in on the names of two of the city’s schools. According to the Charlottesville City Schools website, school leaders are aware that the names of facilities “send a message” to students, staff and the community.
cbs19news
Microscopic discovery at UVA School of Medicine
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A decades-old mystery on how bacteria move has been solved by researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. By using a technology called Cryo-EM, scientists found that certain mixtures of protein can create a cork-screw-like tail. Bacteria use this tail to propel them through the environment in which they live.
wina.com
Two shot in 10th & Page neighborhood
On 9/28/22 at approximately 2:40PM, Charlottesville Police officers responded to a shots fired report at the 900th block of Anderson St. The incident involved 2 male victims, both appearing to be in stable condition. They are currently being transported to UVA hospital for further examination and treatment. This is an ongoing investigation; when additional information is available, a subsequent update will be published.
cbs19news
Local Business Spotlight: 2023 Finance Career and Leadership Academy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia National Bank is gearing up to give back to the community in a big way, aiming to help local students be ready for after school. “The program focuses on an in-depth, very challenging, personal finance education. At the same time, we are training them on how to do their resumes, how to look for a job, how to get through their interview process, as well as maintain and keep a job,” said FCLA Director Meghan Crider.
cbs19news
CPD responds to shooting at 10th and Page
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in broad daylight in Charlottesville Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 3:00 pm in the 900 block of Anderson St. A student CBS19 spoke with says he was shocked it happened in his own neighborhood. "There's...
cbs19news
Gate 5 reopens at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Today, for the first time since April, Gate 5 re-opened at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport. And the construction walls came down to reveal the new set of escalators leading up to the gate, costing roughly $2.5 million for the entire project. "But today, this week, the...
cbs19news
Area health centers get funding for cancer screening, detection services
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two local community health centers have received funding to help them access cancer screening and early detection services for underserved populations. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded more than $5.3 million to 11 HRSA-funded health centers, through the Health Resources and Services Administration,...
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
foodmanufacturing.com
Prepared Meals Manufacturer to Expand Virginia Plant
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity...
cbs19news
James powers Virginia men's golf to program history
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- In nearly two decades at the helm with the Cavaliers, Bowen Sargent has never seen Virginia men's golf climb atop the rankings to number one, now a few weeks in that goal is crossed off. "First time we've ever done it in the history of...
cbs19news
Redevelopment of Kmart and Gold's Gym Plaza
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Riverbend Development has a plan regarding the plaza where the former Kmart and Gold's Gym were located. The development firm has brought several regional and national retailers to the area, including Whole Foods, Fresh Market and Wegmans. On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council approved...
