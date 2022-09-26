ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

The first music-focused event to hit the Domes takes place Thursday night

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Grab a brew and get ready to feel the beat, experiencing a night full of music and fun at the Mitchell Park Domes. Local musicians will be a major draw at the Domes on Thursday, Sept. 29, during Rhythm & Brews, the first music-focused event to take place at the Domes in several years. To learn more about the new event, we were joined Wednesday, Sept. 28 by Christa Beall Diefenbach, Executive Director of Friends of the Dome, the group organizing the event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Help decide who makes the best Milwaukee classic: an old fashioned

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local contenders will gather with their own unique takes on the old fashioned, with the public being given an opportunity to vote on their favorites to crown winners. Jan Bruder, event operations coordinator with Shepherd Express, joined us Wednesday, Sept. 28 to discuss the event that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Diaper Mission hosts free diaper giveaway at Hayat Pharmacy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dominique Johnson and her husband, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, helped hand out free diapers Tuesday at Hayat Pharmacy on 8th and Layton. "Cavalier and I know firsthand how fast a family can go through diapers," said Dominique Johnson. "We have three children, two at the same time."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Flight for Life breaks ground of bigger, permanent facility in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Wis (CBS 58) -- You've worried about it before if you or a loved one lives far from a hospital: what happens if there's an emergency and you need help now?. Officials with Flight for Life broke ground on a facility at the Burlington airport on Wednesday, which they say will help them respond faster to rural communities when every second counts.
BURLINGTON, WI
On Milwaukee

New Italian restaurant, Il Cervo, slated for forthcoming The Trade hotel

At a press event this morning, representatives from the Milwaukee Bucks, NCG Hospitality and Food Fight Restaurant Group announced the name and concept for a new Italian restaurant slated for The Trade, a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel which is forecasted to open in March of 2023. “We are excited to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

12 pictures of Milwaukee’s new Dave’s Hot Chicken, plus 3 pictures of the wickedly hot “Reaper” slider we put in our freezer and saved for a day when our bodies can handle it

In case you missed it (and judging from the traffic this piece has been getting, you have not), national chicken sandwich chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first Milwaukee location on Friday, September 30. The location is nestled inside the East Pointe Market Place at 544 E. Ogden Ave. #200. It joins another Dave’s Hot Chicken that opened in Menomonee Falls in January. Hours for the Milwaukee location are Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until midnight.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Body pulled from Lake Monona identified as 49-year-old Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Dane County medical examiner identified the body found in Lake Monona Sept. 20 as 49-year-old Brian Noll of Milwaukee. Authorities responded to the lake just before 6 p.m. and pronounced the victim deceased. The sheriff's office says they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Developer has eye on Port City Hall and more

Mequon firm wants to buy city building for 2-block project that would encompass county buildings. THE FACE OF Grand Avenue from Wisconsin Street, where Port Washington City Hall is located (right), to Milwaukee Street, where Family Promise has its offices (far left) could be changed if a plan by Shaffer Development is approved. The company has proposed a multi-use development that would combine housing and commercial spaces. Photo by Bill Schanen IV.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
WISN

Florida flights land in Milwaukee ahead of Hurricane Ian

MILWAUKEE — Hurricane Ian is on track to make landfall in Florida. Meanwhile, flights are landing in Milwaukee with travelers from Florida trying to escape the severe weather. "We were expecting rain and I saw a few possible tornado threats and that’s really what did it for me. I...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Gear up for Halloween at the zoo in Racine

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Believe it or not, October has almost arrived. Inevitably tied to October is the spooky Halloween season, and in Racine, they are getting geared up to celebrate at Racine Zoo. Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of Racine Zoo, joined us on Monday, Sept. 29 to discuss Jack-O'-Lantern...
RACINE, WI
cohaitungchi.com

Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples

You are reading: Things for couples to do in milwaukee | Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples. Such a diverse place with tonnes of awesome things to do this weekend. No more boring indoor date nights with these fun and unique date night ideas in Milwaukee. Whether...
MILWAUKEE, WI

