In case you missed it (and judging from the traffic this piece has been getting, you have not), national chicken sandwich chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first Milwaukee location on Friday, September 30. The location is nestled inside the East Pointe Market Place at 544 E. Ogden Ave. #200. It joins another Dave’s Hot Chicken that opened in Menomonee Falls in January. Hours for the Milwaukee location are Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until midnight.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO