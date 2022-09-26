Read full article on original website
Related
Atlas Obscura
Dolmen of Aguas Tuertas
A dolmen located up in a breathtaking mountain valley, in the Pyrenees of Spain. This megalithic funerary monument is one of many ancient stones preserved in these valleys, but it is one of the best-preserved examples in the area. The dolmen is made up of five sandstone slabs: one that...
Atlas Obscura
Park of Souls
Just north of Athens, high on Mount Parnitha, a number of haunting wooden sculptures stand outside the grounds of an abandoned sanatorium. The outdoor exhibition brings together the tragic history of the mountaintop site: the devastating effects of tuberculosis and a catastrophic forest fire. In the early 20th century, tuberculosis...
Atlas Obscura
Olivastri Millenari
The oldest tree in Europe that has been scientifically dated to an accurate standard is a 1,230-year-old craggy pine in a popular national park in southern Italy. While an olive tree in a remote pocket of Sardinia has yet to be measured accurately enough for the claim of “oldest,” it is likely over three times as old.
Atlas Obscura
Diana and the Hounds Fountain
Situated directly in front of the conservatory in the picturesque Fitzroy Gardens lies this fine piece of public art. The bronze sculpture depicts Diana, historically known as the Roman Goddess of the hunt, wild animals, fertility, and the Moon. Holding a bow, she is flanked by two hound dogs and the three characters sit mounted on a granite plinth, forming the concrete base below.
Comments / 0