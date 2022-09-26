Read full article on original website
cbs19news
CPD investigating shooting on Anderson Street
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the incident took place around 2:40 p.m. on the 900 block of Anderson Street. Officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault, and when they arrived on the scene,...
WHSV
Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody
Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
Two in custody following barricade situation in Virginia
Two people are in custody following a reported barricade incident in the town of Luray in Page County.
wsvaonline.com
Couple Arrested in Luray Following Standoff
LURAY – Two people were arrested Monday morning following an incident in Luray. At around five o’clock, Luray police officers and members of the Page County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue for a report of a wanted suspect. Police...
cbs19news
CPD responds to shooting at 10th and Page
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in broad daylight in Charlottesville Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 3:00 pm in the 900 block of Anderson St. A student CBS19 spoke with says he was shocked it happened in his own neighborhood. "There's...
Prince William Police respond to domestic assault incident
Roane is described as a 5'11" Black man who weighs around 200 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Roane or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.
Pedestrian walking in the road hit by car, killed in Manassas crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while walking in the road on Tuesday evening in Manassas.
WRIC TV
Armed man shot by off-duty federal agent in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who police say was walking along a road in Prince William and pointing a gun at passing drivers was shot by an off-duty federal agent who confronted him. According to a statement from the Prince William County Police Department, on the...
Police: Man stole Mercedes from dealership at gunpoint
An employee of the dealership told police a man came into the dealership and asked to see a 2016 Mercedes C-Class. While the man was in the car, he took out a firearm and stole it, police said.
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
cbs19news
VSP investigating fatal crash involving motorcyclist in Culpeper County
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Culpeper County. According to police, a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Sperryville Pike when it failed to maneuver a curve just north of Durantes Curve. The motorcycle ran off...
cbs19news
Police investigating fatal shooting at Rio Hill Apartments
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person has died after being shot on Friday night. The Albemarle County Police Department reports officers responded to the parking lot at Rio Hill Apartments around 9:25 p.m. Friday. They found a person with a gunshot wound there, and that person was taken...
Woman hit by car while running from police in Prince William
A pedestrian who ran into traffic fleeing police on Wednesday night in Woodbridge was hit and injured by a car.
cbs19news
UPDATE: Sheriff's office reports missing woman has been found
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing woman. According to a release, 36-year-old Billie Jean Zampini was last seen on Friday, but she was reported missing on Monday. She is a white woman who is 5-foot-7 and...
cbs19news
Man facing murder charge for weekend death in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Chesterfield man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a death in Richmond over the weekend. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Laquan Johnson was arrested in Orange County. On Monday, the Richmond Police Department identified the victim as 30-year-old NeNe Kline,...
theriver953.com
Warren County School Bus driver charged in an accident
Warren County Public Schools Officials reported by email a bus accident in Rockingham County. The Warren County High School Competition Cheer team was returning from an event held at East Rockingham County High School. That is when the bus struck the back end of a work truck setting up a...
Missing Louisa County woman considered in danger
Louisa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
Police identify motorcyclist in fatal collision in South Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist who collided fatally with an SUV Saturday night on the South Side of Richmond has been identified. Richmond Police say Allenmichael Marrs, a 31-year-old man who lived in Charlottesville is the motorcyclist who died at the scene of the collision at 6:13 p.m. The SUV driver was traveling east […]
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Richmond Police Department says a man from Charlottesville was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and East 35th Street around 5:50 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old...
Police: Woman stole over $750 worth of items from Kohl’s
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.
