Luray, VA

cbs19news

CPD investigating shooting on Anderson Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the incident took place around 2:40 p.m. on the 900 block of Anderson Street. Officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault, and when they arrived on the scene,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody

Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
STRASBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Couple Arrested in Luray Following Standoff

LURAY – Two people were arrested Monday morning following an incident in Luray. At around five o’clock, Luray police officers and members of the Page County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue for a report of a wanted suspect. Police...
LURAY, VA
Luray, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Luray, VA
Crime & Safety
cbs19news

CPD responds to shooting at 10th and Page

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in broad daylight in Charlottesville Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 3:00 pm in the 900 block of Anderson St. A student CBS19 spoke with says he was shocked it happened in his own neighborhood. "There's...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
#Barricade#The Virginia State Police#Luray Police Department
cbs19news

Police investigating fatal shooting at Rio Hill Apartments

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person has died after being shot on Friday night. The Albemarle County Police Department reports officers responded to the parking lot at Rio Hill Apartments around 9:25 p.m. Friday. They found a person with a gunshot wound there, and that person was taken...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Man facing murder charge for weekend death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Chesterfield man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a death in Richmond over the weekend. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Laquan Johnson was arrested in Orange County. On Monday, the Richmond Police Department identified the victim as 30-year-old NeNe Kline,...
RICHMOND, VA
theriver953.com

Warren County School Bus driver charged in an accident

Warren County Public Schools Officials reported by email a bus accident in Rockingham County. The Warren County High School Competition Cheer team was returning from an event held at East Rockingham County High School. That is when the bus struck the back end of a work truck setting up a...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Richmond Police Department says a man from Charlottesville was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and East 35th Street around 5:50 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old...
RICHMOND, VA

