Richmond Police investigating apparent double stabbing that resulted in one death
Richmond Police are investigating after two people were found stabbed in a Richmond apartment Wednesday morning, resulting in one death.
Death investigation underway after woman found dead at Richmond apartment
A woman is dead and a man has been injured at an apartment along the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court in South Richmond, according to Richmond Police.
Chesterfield bus driver accused of DUI hit-and-run continues court proceedings
A Chesterfield bus driver accused of driving under the influence in a hit-and-run incident in April continued with court proceedings yesterday.
Indecent liberties arrest made
Damon Christopher Thomas was arrested by Prince George County Police and transported to Riverside Regional Jail, where he will be held without bond on September 13, 2022, after communication between the Prince George County Police Department and the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 6:39 a.m. the Gloucester Sheriff’s...
Man charged with murder of woman in Richmond ‘domestic-related’ incident
A man is in custody following an investigation by the Richmond Police Department into a homicide in the neighborhood of Jahnke.
Richmond police looking for suspect who robbed Church Hill home
Richmond police are seeking assistance locating a man wanted in connection to the burglary of a home in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood early Monday morning.
Charge dismissed against Virginia soldier who took military vehicle on joyride
A criminal charge filed earlier this year against the same Virginia soldier who infamously took an armored military vehicle on a joyride through central Virginia has been dismissed.
Man facing murder charge for weekend death in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Chesterfield man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a death in Richmond over the weekend. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Laquan Johnson was arrested in Orange County. On Monday, the Richmond Police Department identified the victim as 30-year-old NeNe Kline,...
Crime Insider: Remains found near Route 1 ID'd as missing Chesterfield man
The remains discovered in the woods along Route 1 earlier this month have been identified as those of a missing Chesterfield man last seen in April of 2020, Crime Insider Sources told Jon Burkett.
One injured in shooting on Hull Street, Richmond Police investigating
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Richmond that left one man hospitalized.
Ashland man turns himself in after truck stop shooting
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Lewistown Truck Stop for a reported shooting Sunday, where police talked to a man who told them another male had fired two shots at him from a handgun while they were in the parking lot of the business.
Man injured after shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for wounds sustained in a shooting in Richmond. According to police, on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 27 an adult male was found shot in the 2100 block of Chicago Avenue. Police say he was taken to...
Missing 18-year-old Richmond woman last seen at hospital in June
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old woman last seen at Chippenham Hospital in June.
Hanover Sheriff: Man stole $1,000 worth of items from Lowe’s
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and finding a man who they say stole from a Lowe's in the Mechanicsville area.
Truck driver sentenced for Chesterfield school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man will spend time behind bars following a crash that happened back in April involving a school bus. The school bus landed in a ravine after being struck by a pickup truck on Hull Street Road. Good samaritans raced to the scene to save the driver and special needs students on board.
Williamsburg Police report nearly $40K in landscaping equipment stolen
The Williamsburg Police Department needs the public’s help regarding a recent burglary of landscaping equipment from the Colonial Williamsburg area.
Richmond: Police lead search for missing woman with history of suicide attempts
Richmond Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 58-year-old Katherine Engle. Engle was last seen on Sept. 21 at 9:15 p.m. in the ER of the Retreat Hospital in Richmond. She was wearing gray sweatpants and a black shirt. Engle suffers from mental health issues, including a...
Police search for suspect in robbery on VCU’s campus
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are looking for a suspect involved in an on-campus robbery Friday afternoon. Campus police say the robbery happened in the 700 block of West Main Street. The victim told police they were approached by a man who attempted to take their bag. When the...
Hit-and-run crash injures motorcyclist, Richmond police seek suspect
Richmond Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident in downtown Richmond.
Chesterfield Police looking for credit card theft, fraud suspect
Police in Chesterfield are looking for a man they say stole credit cards from vehicles before using them for "high-dollar purchases" at several stores.
