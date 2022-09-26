ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

Related
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Indecent liberties arrest made

Damon Christopher Thomas was arrested by Prince George County Police and transported to Riverside Regional Jail, where he will be held without bond on September 13, 2022, after communication between the Prince George County Police Department and the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 6:39 a.m. the Gloucester Sheriff’s...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
cbs19news

Man facing murder charge for weekend death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Chesterfield man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a death in Richmond over the weekend. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Laquan Johnson was arrested in Orange County. On Monday, the Richmond Police Department identified the victim as 30-year-old NeNe Kline,...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmates#Violent Crime
NBC12

Man injured after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for wounds sustained in a shooting in Richmond. According to police, on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 27 an adult male was found shot in the 2100 block of Chicago Avenue. Police say he was taken to...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Truck driver sentenced for Chesterfield school bus crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man will spend time behind bars following a crash that happened back in April involving a school bus. The school bus landed in a ravine after being struck by a pickup truck on Hull Street Road. Good samaritans raced to the scene to save the driver and special needs students on board.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Police search for suspect in robbery on VCU’s campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are looking for a suspect involved in an on-campus robbery Friday afternoon. Campus police say the robbery happened in the 700 block of West Main Street. The victim told police they were approached by a man who attempted to take their bag. When the...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy