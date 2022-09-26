Two Florida Gators in latest CBS Sports' 2023 1st Round NFL Mock Draft

According to multiple CBS Sports writers, Anthony Richardson and Gervon Dexter Sr. are both projected to go in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Richardson, the 6-foot-4-inch, 232-pound sophomore quarterback, has had the nation talking through the first four weeks of the season. He exploded onto the scene with a jaw-dropping performance in the Gators’ season-opening win over Utah. He then struggled through a loss against Kentucky and an underwhelming win over USF. Despite the Gators losing the game, Richardson played up to his abilities in Florida’s 38-33 loss to Tennessee on Saturday.

Dexter Sr. is a 6-foot-6-inch, 312-pound sophomore defensive lineman who has been one of the Gators’ best trench warriors this season. A lot of attention has surrounded 6-foot-5-inch, 415-pound lineman Desmond Watson, and for good reason, but Dexter Sr. is one of the leaders of the unit. He is an anchor of the defensive line and has the tools to make it at the professional level.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards currently projects Dexter Sr. to be the No. 16 overall pick to the Houston Texans and has Richardson slotted to the Detroit Lions with pick No. 26. Chris Trapasso has Richardson expected to go to the Green Bay Packers with pick No. 29.

Both Dexter Sr. and Richardson will have the opportunity to increase their draft potential throughout the season. Their next opportunity will be on Saturday when the Gators take on Eastern Washington. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on SECN+/ESPN+.

