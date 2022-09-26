I thought this day would never come. Remember how it felt to be a kid and look forward to something with so much anticipation that it was almost painful? For nearly two years, which has been how eagerly I’ve counted the days to attending this art retreat in Maine. The opportunity to learn from Dietlind Vander Schaaf, an artist/instructor I particularly admire, has been a big reason for my impatience. Another is the pure beauty of our most northeastern state.

