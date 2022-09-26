ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Memories of Mt. Juliet High School

The Mt. Juliet High School classes of 1960-1970 held a reunion at the high school and 152 alumni from those classes, including some from South Carolina, Kentucky, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Alabama, Georgia and California traveled to attend. Those students did not attend classes at the building on Golden Bear Gateway....
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Benders Ferry site rezoned for subdivision

Mt. Juliet city commissioners annexed and then rezoned 160 acres for a new subdivision on Benders Ferry Road on first reading at their Monday meeting. The Mt. Juliet Regional Planning Commission had unanimously approved the annexation with a positive recommendation to the commissioners at their June 16 meeting.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Fritts, Hahn debate before Nov. 8 vote

Candidates for the 32nd District in the Tennessee House of Representatives last week debated issues important to local voters preparing for the Nov. 8 election. The district covers Roane and part of Loudon counties, with about 14,000 voters located mostly in Lenoir City, Election Administrator Susan Harrison said.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheryl Lewis: I’m ‘Mainely’ on my dream vacation

I thought this day would never come. Remember how it felt to be a kid and look forward to something with so much anticipation that it was almost painful? For nearly two years, which has been how eagerly I’ve counted the days to attending this art retreat in Maine. The opportunity to learn from Dietlind Vander Schaaf, an artist/instructor I particularly admire, has been a big reason for my impatience. Another is the pure beauty of our most northeastern state.
MAINE STATE

