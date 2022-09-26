ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.org

ASU survey of suicide finds elderly are most at risk in Arizona

The ASU Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety studied suicide trends in the state for the second half of the last decade. Elderly people were at the highest risk. People older than 75 had a rate of about 30.5 deaths by suicide per 100,000 people. Across all demographics, Yavapai...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Goldwater Institute says school voucher petition fell short on signatures

On Friday, volunteers with Save Our Schools Arizona turned in their petitions, in an effort to refer a universal school voucher bill to the ballot, but questions remain about whether they collected enough signatures to get it done. Volunteers needed about 119,000 signatures to block a bill that makes every...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
kjzz.org

Navajo Nation to spend millions to replace a decades-old electrical system

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has approved legislation that allocates $3.6 million to the Ramah Navajo School Board in New Mexico. The Pine Hill Schools are long overdue for a new electrical system. The current system was installed in the early 1970s. Frequent power outages plagued the schools as well...
POLITICS
kjzz.org

Maricopa County attorney says Arizona abortion laws are still unclear

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says Arizona’s abortion laws are still unclear, even though a Pima County Superior Court judge has ruled that the state’s near-total abortion ban can go back into effect. In a recorded statement released on Facebook Tuesday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nau
kjzz.org

3 common early-voting questions from Arizona voters

KJZZ is partnering with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the 2022 midterm elections. Here are some of the top questions about early voting in Arizona we've answered so far. Do you have a question we haven’t answered yet? Submit your question on our form or...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

As more states enforce abortion bans, public opinion is shifting

A Pima County judge said Sept. 23 that Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions. Planned Parenthood is now asking courts to temporarily suspend that ruling. Arizona is not the only state in the country to enact an abortion ban, or near-total ban since the fall of Roe v. Wade. There are 13 other states with similar bans on the books and several more where there are similar legal battles playing out.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Proof of insurance and registration now required before driver test

Following a pilot program that started in August last year, updates will be coming to new driver tests at the Motor Vehicle Division. Starting Thursday, drivers will be asked to provide proof of insurance and registration before they get on the road. The Arizona Department of Transportation says it is...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy