kjzz.org
ASU survey of suicide finds elderly are most at risk in Arizona
The ASU Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety studied suicide trends in the state for the second half of the last decade. Elderly people were at the highest risk. People older than 75 had a rate of about 30.5 deaths by suicide per 100,000 people. Across all demographics, Yavapai...
kjzz.org
Goldwater Institute says school voucher petition fell short on signatures
On Friday, volunteers with Save Our Schools Arizona turned in their petitions, in an effort to refer a universal school voucher bill to the ballot, but questions remain about whether they collected enough signatures to get it done. Volunteers needed about 119,000 signatures to block a bill that makes every...
kjzz.org
USDA gives UA a grant to help farmers develop drought-resistant rubber plants
Arizona’s drought has policymakers scrambling to find new ways to conserve water, and, because of that, a new crop may be in Arizona’s future. Although it might seem that explosive urban growth has created Arizona’s water shortage, policy makers say otherwise. While growth is a contributing factor,...
kjzz.org
The big question about abortion in Arizona is who defines life of the mother
Abortion, for the most part, is now illegal in Arizona. The only exception, according to the territorial law that was implemented in 1864 and codified in 1901, is for the life of the mother. But that language is vague. This law was crafted before Arizona was a state and before...
kjzz.org
Navajo Nation to spend millions to replace a decades-old electrical system
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has approved legislation that allocates $3.6 million to the Ramah Navajo School Board in New Mexico. The Pine Hill Schools are long overdue for a new electrical system. The current system was installed in the early 1970s. Frequent power outages plagued the schools as well...
kjzz.org
Pima County attorney: Confusion over what laws on abortion are in AZ is a big problem
Planned Parenthood of Arizona has asked a Pima County judge to temporarily put her ruling on hold that allowed a pre-statehood law banning most abortions to go back into effect. In a Sept. 27 interview with The Show, the group said that it had filed a notice to appeal that...
kjzz.org
Maricopa County attorney says Arizona abortion laws are still unclear
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says Arizona’s abortion laws are still unclear, even though a Pima County Superior Court judge has ruled that the state’s near-total abortion ban can go back into effect. In a recorded statement released on Facebook Tuesday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said...
kjzz.org
New Arizona law restricting video recording police sparks legal battle
In July, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill into law that would make it a misdemeanor for bystanders to video record police if they’re within 8 feet. That law is now the subject of a legal battle and has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge. Republican state...
kjzz.org
3 common early-voting questions from Arizona voters
KJZZ is partnering with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the 2022 midterm elections. Here are some of the top questions about early voting in Arizona we've answered so far. Do you have a question we haven’t answered yet? Submit your question on our form or...
kjzz.org
As more states enforce abortion bans, public opinion is shifting
A Pima County judge said Sept. 23 that Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions. Planned Parenthood is now asking courts to temporarily suspend that ruling. Arizona is not the only state in the country to enact an abortion ban, or near-total ban since the fall of Roe v. Wade. There are 13 other states with similar bans on the books and several more where there are similar legal battles playing out.
kjzz.org
Pollsters say Arizona politicians should pay attention to voters over 50 years old
Political candidates might want to pay closer attention to voters 50-plus this election season. That’s because this group will be the decision makers, according to a new poll that was commissioned by AARP. Older Arizonans will have a big say in the upcoming election. That’s because they’re motivated, and...
kjzz.org
Proof of insurance and registration now required before driver test
Following a pilot program that started in August last year, updates will be coming to new driver tests at the Motor Vehicle Division. Starting Thursday, drivers will be asked to provide proof of insurance and registration before they get on the road. The Arizona Department of Transportation says it is...
