Last season's brutal defeat has not gone forgotten by Ducks
The last decade plus has provided some real gridiron classics between the Oregon Ducks and the Stanford Cardinal. Most games have come down to the wire, several national title bids have been squashed and some very unexpected outcomes have taken place too. Last year's game in Palo Alto checked all...
Everything Bo Nix said on Wednesday of Stanford week
Bo Nix met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the team's preparation for its upcoming matchup against Stanford on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Here's a complete transcript of everything Nix said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your...
Ask the Insider: Stanford at No. 13 Oregon Q&A Preview
To get the inside scoop on Stanford's next opponent, No. 13 Oregon, Cardinal247 asks 247Sports' DuckTerritory.com reporter Erik Skopil for the latest insights on the.
PODCAST: Stanford Insider Jackson Moore previews No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford
The Oregon Ducks return home to the friendly confines of Autzen Stadium this Saturday night when the No. 13 ranked Ducks host visiting Stanford. To preview this matchup, DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil are joined by Stanford Insider Jackson Moore of Cardinal247 to preview the matchup and discuss the major storylines of the game.
