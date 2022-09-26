ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last season's brutal defeat has not gone forgotten by Ducks

The last decade plus has provided some real gridiron classics between the Oregon Ducks and the Stanford Cardinal. Most games have come down to the wire, several national title bids have been squashed and some very unexpected outcomes have taken place too. Last year's game in Palo Alto checked all...
Everything Bo Nix said on Wednesday of Stanford week

Bo Nix met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the team's preparation for its upcoming matchup against Stanford on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Here's a complete transcript of everything Nix said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your...
PODCAST: Stanford Insider Jackson Moore previews No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford

The Oregon Ducks return home to the friendly confines of Autzen Stadium this Saturday night when the No. 13 ranked Ducks host visiting Stanford. To preview this matchup, DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil are joined by Stanford Insider Jackson Moore of Cardinal247 to preview the matchup and discuss the major storylines of the game.
