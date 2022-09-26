ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

PODCAST: Stanford Insider Jackson Moore previews No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford

The Oregon Ducks return home to the friendly confines of Autzen Stadium this Saturday night when the No. 13 ranked Ducks host visiting Stanford. To preview this matchup, DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil are joined by Stanford Insider Jackson Moore of Cardinal247 to preview the matchup and discuss the major storylines of the game.
No. 13 Oregon announces uniforms for week five vs. Stanford

On Wednesday evening, Oregon announced which uniform they will wear, going with a familiar look. The Ducks are donning traditional Oregon colors, sporting green jerseys, yellow pants, yellow cleats, green helmets, and yellow wings. Oregon has updated its uniforms slightly for the 2022 season. The school has continued the tradition...
