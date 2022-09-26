The Oregon Ducks return home to the friendly confines of Autzen Stadium this Saturday night when the No. 13 ranked Ducks host visiting Stanford. To preview this matchup, DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil are joined by Stanford Insider Jackson Moore of Cardinal247 to preview the matchup and discuss the major storylines of the game.

EUGENE, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO