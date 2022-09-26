ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Her Mother’s Death: “I Did Not Know She Was At The Place She Was At When She Ended It”

Wynonna Judd says she remains “incredibly angry”, months after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, by suicide. “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it,” Judd told CBS News correspondent Lee Cowan on CBS News Sunday Morning. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.” The interview on CBS News Sunday Morning is Judd’s first following her mother’s death and comes just ahead of Judd’s upcoming tour...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Martina McBride Speaks Out About ‘Monarch’ Role, Honoring Naomi Judd on Tour

Recently, we’ve witnessed a resurgence of 90s country. Young artists are digging deep into the well of the era for inspiration. Additionally, we’re seeing many of our favorite 90s country stars having big comebacks. One of those stars is Martina McBride. She’ll be at all of the shows on the Judds’ Final Tour. Also, Martina recently appeared on the pilot episode of Fox’s country music drama Monarch.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Faith Hill To Be Honored by National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame for Work on ‘1883’

Country music and 1883 star Faith Hill will be honored by the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame according to Wide Open Country. She’ll receive the Patsy Montana Award, which is presented to people in entertainment “who continue to advance the tradition of the cowgirl in the areas of film, television, music writing and theatre.” The award is named for its first recipient, country singer and actress Patsy Montana.
FORT WORTH, TX
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Chapel Hart Hits Grand Ole Opry Stage for First Time Ever And Absolutely Crushes It: VIDEO

Country music trio Chapel Hart had an exciting Saturday night when they took to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee for the very first time. In an Instagram post, the Grand Ole Opry shared a video of the America’s Got Talent group performing on its stage. “Golden buzzer [to] Opry stage. Chapel Hart stepped into the circle for the very first time tonight! The invite to play came after a sweet Twitter exchange over some triple-layer German Chocolate Cake.”
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album

Country trio and former America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart made their emotional Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept 17. Introduced by “Miss Country Soul” Jeannie Seely, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 1967, the Mississippi trio, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle performed three songs during their Opry debut, their AGT audition song “You Can Have Him Back Jolene” and their patriotic song, “American Pride,” which the trio also performed on American’s Got Talent on Sept. 13, while battling some vocal issues.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

LISTEN: Kane Brown’s New Duet with Blake Shelton, ‘Different Man,’ Is Absolutely Electric

Kane Brown released his third studio album, Different Man, on September 9th and the 17-track list boasts a number of loveable songs. Two include hits like “Like I Love Country Music” and “One Mississippi.” The new album even features the country music star’s wife, Katelyn Brown. The song, “Thank God,” marks the 30-year-old mom of two’s singing debut. However, the husband-and-wife duo isn’t the only one featuring on the new album. “Different Man,” the title track of Kane Brown’s newest project, features fellow country music star Blake Shelton. And a quick listen reveals the rhythmic song boasts a rapid set of lyrics set to a simple melody. Altogether, those elements make for an especially dynamic and electric track.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Reveals She Had No Idea Who Blake Shelton Was Before ‘The Voice’

Everyone loves husband and wife singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. However, Stefani recently revealed a hilarious fact about the two. Stefani and Shelton have both famously been judges on the competition singing show The Voice. They hit it off over the seasons, eventually sparking a relationship and getting married after a few years. It was known that they met for the first time on the show, but Stefani revealed that she had no idea who her future husband was until The Voice.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Looks Back on Her ‘Amazing’ Road to Country Music Superstardom in ACM Honors Speech

Miranda Lambert was presented the ACM Triple Crown Award at the 15th Annual ACM Honors. The show, which was taped on August 24, aired on Tuesday and it was a spectacular celebration of country music. Lambert’s award was presented because she earned Best New Female Artist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. In her speech, she reflected on that path. Check out a clip below.
MUSIC

