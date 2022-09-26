Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina Andras
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Her Mother’s Death: “I Did Not Know She Was At The Place She Was At When She Ended It”
Wynonna Judd says she remains “incredibly angry”, months after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, by suicide. “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it,” Judd told CBS News correspondent Lee Cowan on CBS News Sunday Morning. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.” The interview on CBS News Sunday Morning is Judd’s first following her mother’s death and comes just ahead of Judd’s upcoming tour...
Martina McBride Speaks Out About ‘Monarch’ Role, Honoring Naomi Judd on Tour
Recently, we’ve witnessed a resurgence of 90s country. Young artists are digging deep into the well of the era for inspiration. Additionally, we’re seeing many of our favorite 90s country stars having big comebacks. One of those stars is Martina McBride. She’ll be at all of the shows on the Judds’ Final Tour. Also, Martina recently appeared on the pilot episode of Fox’s country music drama Monarch.
Wynonna Judd Admits She Feels 'Incredibly Angry' Following the Death of Mother Naomi Judd
Wynonna Judd is speaking out for the first time since the death of her mother, and music partner, Naomi Judd in April. During a sit down with CBS Sunday Morning, the 58-year-old country music superstar revealed that she still feels anger following the loss of her mother. “Incredibly angry,” she...
Faith Hill To Be Honored by National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame for Work on ‘1883’
Country music and 1883 star Faith Hill will be honored by the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame according to Wide Open Country. She’ll receive the Patsy Montana Award, which is presented to people in entertainment “who continue to advance the tradition of the cowgirl in the areas of film, television, music writing and theatre.” The award is named for its first recipient, country singer and actress Patsy Montana.
Trace Adkins Wants Blake Shelton To Play His ‘Stupid’ Younger Brother on ‘Monarch’
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon star in the forthcoming FOX series Monarch. The show is about a country music family. It’s going to feature a ton of cameos from some of the biggest stars in the industry. But there’s one star that hasn’t been announced, and Trace Adkins says he had an idea for him the whole time.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Carrie Underwood Sings Vince Gill Classic to Her Son in Heartwarming Throwback Video
Prior to the CMT Giants special honoring Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram to share a video of her singing the country music icon’s hit track I Still Believe In You. In the video, Carrie Underwood was heard singing I Still Believe in You with her husband...
Chapel Hart Hits Grand Ole Opry Stage for First Time Ever And Absolutely Crushes It: VIDEO
Country music trio Chapel Hart had an exciting Saturday night when they took to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee for the very first time. In an Instagram post, the Grand Ole Opry shared a video of the America’s Got Talent group performing on its stage. “Golden buzzer [to] Opry stage. Chapel Hart stepped into the circle for the very first time tonight! The invite to play came after a sweet Twitter exchange over some triple-layer German Chocolate Cake.”
Looking Back At Alan Jackson & George Strait’s “F-You” To Country Radio With Their 1999 CMA Awards Performance Of “Murder On Music Row”
It’s a week night and you’re winding down after a long day at work, so you decide to run to the gas station and get you a sixer of Bud heavy’s, and flip on the TV for a little while before you call it a night. Typically...
Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album
Country trio and former America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart made their emotional Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept 17. Introduced by “Miss Country Soul” Jeannie Seely, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 1967, the Mississippi trio, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle performed three songs during their Opry debut, their AGT audition song “You Can Have Him Back Jolene” and their patriotic song, “American Pride,” which the trio also performed on American’s Got Talent on Sept. 13, while battling some vocal issues.
LISTEN: Kane Brown’s New Duet with Blake Shelton, ‘Different Man,’ Is Absolutely Electric
Kane Brown released his third studio album, Different Man, on September 9th and the 17-track list boasts a number of loveable songs. Two include hits like “Like I Love Country Music” and “One Mississippi.” The new album even features the country music star’s wife, Katelyn Brown. The song, “Thank God,” marks the 30-year-old mom of two’s singing debut. However, the husband-and-wife duo isn’t the only one featuring on the new album. “Different Man,” the title track of Kane Brown’s newest project, features fellow country music star Blake Shelton. And a quick listen reveals the rhythmic song boasts a rapid set of lyrics set to a simple melody. Altogether, those elements make for an especially dynamic and electric track.
Tim McGraw Falls Off Stage During Concert, Social Media Weighs In
Following Tim McGraw’s nasty fall off the stage during a performance at Boots in the Park in Arizona over the weekend, fans of the country music star weighed in on the unexpected incident. As previously reported, Tim McGraw was walking down the catwalk during the performance and got down...
Gwen Stefani Reveals She Had No Idea Who Blake Shelton Was Before ‘The Voice’
Everyone loves husband and wife singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. However, Stefani recently revealed a hilarious fact about the two. Stefani and Shelton have both famously been judges on the competition singing show The Voice. They hit it off over the seasons, eventually sparking a relationship and getting married after a few years. It was known that they met for the first time on the show, but Stefani revealed that she had no idea who her future husband was until The Voice.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Blake Shelton’s Huge Tour Announcement: ‘Here We Go’
Blake Shelton is hitting the road again and his fans couldn’t be more excited! The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, just announced new dates for his ‘Back to the Honky Tonk Tour’ and will play 18 shows across the US next winter, as his commitments for The Voice with fellow judge and wife Gwen Stefani kept him busy and away from touring this fall.
Miranda Lambert Reveals Look at Her ‘Secret Hideout’ in Nashville
Giving fans an inside look at her songwriting process, country music superstar Miranda Lambert reveals her “secret hideout” in Nashville where she writes most of her songs. While speaking to People, Miranda Lambert shares that her hideout is at the Nashville office of her management company, ShopKeeper Management....
Faith Hill Is a Determined Young Artist in Old Video Shared by Her Daughter, Audrey [Watch]
Faith Hill celebrates her 55th birthday on Wednesday (Sept. 21), and her daughter Audrey honored her mother with a touching tribute for the big day. The 20-year-old, who is the youngest of Hill and Tim McGraw's three daughters, posted a video interview filmed early on in Hill's career. In the...
Miranda Lambert Looks Back on Her ‘Amazing’ Road to Country Music Superstardom in ACM Honors Speech
Miranda Lambert was presented the ACM Triple Crown Award at the 15th Annual ACM Honors. The show, which was taped on August 24, aired on Tuesday and it was a spectacular celebration of country music. Lambert’s award was presented because she earned Best New Female Artist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. In her speech, she reflected on that path. Check out a clip below.
Kelsea Ballerini's season of change: 'I call this my first grown-up album'
Kelsea Ballerini returns with her best album yet, "Subject To Change." Speaking to the Tennessean, she talks music, collaboration and touring.
Shania Twain Goes Full ’80s Glam in ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ Music Video [Watch]
In her new single, "Waking Up Dreaming," Shania Twain sings that she wants to "dress up crazy like superstars" — so it's only fitting that she gets to live out an '80s glam rock fantasy in the song's music video. Featuring an eye-popping rotation of costume changes — and...
