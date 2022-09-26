Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Bill Plante, Longtime White House Correspondent for CBS News, Dies at 84
William “Bill” Plante, a longtime fixture of the CBS News roster whose tenure as White House correspondent spanned the administrations of every president from Ronald Reagan to Barack Obama, died Wednesday at his home in Washington, D.C. His family attributed the death to respiratory failure. He was 84. Plante retired from CBS in 2016, following a half-century spent with the network covering history as it unfolded, including the civil rights movement and the Vietnam War. Joining CBS in 1964 as a reporter and assignment editor, Plante began covering politics in Chicago before shifting to cover the White House in 1986, when Reagan was in his second term. “He was brilliant, as a reporter and as a human being,” said 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl, with whom Plante covered the White House for a decade. “There wasn’t anything Bill didn’t excel at in our profession: He was a gifted writer, a first-class deadline maker, and a breaker of major stories. He’ll be remembered for his reports from the White House lawn, his booming voice that presidents always answered, and his kind heart.”Read it at CBS News
WISN
Milwaukee student honored at White House
WASHINGTON — A Milwaukee student was honored Tuesday at the White House. Emily Igwike was welcomed by first lady Dr. Jill Biden after being named one of five National Student Poets, the nation's highest honor for youth poets who present original work. The University School of Milwaukee junior was...
Trump's former White House lawyer said the chance of him being indicted for inciting the Capitol riot is 'very high'
Earlier this year, an ex-prosecutor also said he believes that testimony from Jan. 6 rioters will eventually culminate in a devastating blow to Trump.
Trump to a tee: Reason revealed for mystery visit to Virginia golf course
President Donald Trump's surprise visit to Virginia Monday set tongues wagging Monday, but the mystery behind the hushed trip has reportedly been solved. As well as taking in a round of golf at his northern Virginia course, he was also overseeing renovations at his course as it gears up to host a LIV Golf event next year, Business Insider reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump Filmmaker Shares Moment He Was 'Very Scared' At The White House
A documentary filmmaker who had access to Donald Trump before, during and after the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year said he was “very scared” of the former president when he interviewed him. British filmmaker Alex Holder interviewed Trump three times for his “Unprecedented” documentary. The first...
Trump Had Racist Reaction To Staff Members Of Color At White House, Book Says
Donald Trump reportedly made a racist assumption about a group of racially diverse congressional staff members at a White House reception held early in his presidency. According to an advance copy of New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s book, Confidence Man, which was obtained by Rolling Stone, Trump assumed the staffers were waiters ― and told them to get some food.
Hurricane Ian: Biden declares disaster in Florida as residents are trapped in flooded homes – live
Move from Biden makes federal funds available to Florida after power was knocked out for 2.5 million people
Immigrants bused to Kamala Harris's home reveal final destinations after being sent to DC
More than 100 immigrants were bused from Texas to an entrance near Vice President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, with many praising the process of getting bused further into the country as being “very good.”
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Michelle Obama swipes at Trump about 'peaceful transition' in White House speech
Former first lady Michelle Obama took a not-so-subtle jab at former President Donald Trump during a portrait ceremony in the White House Wednesday.
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed.Yesterday, he said the FBI raided his home, so he is back in the news once again.Since he is, it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that...
House Jan. 6 committee releases Oath Keepers' reaction when Trump tweeted during attack
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Thursday released walkie talkie communications from the far-right group Oath Keepers on the day of insurrection. In the audio, the group says that former President Donald Trump did not tell the rioters to "stand down" when he tweeted to support Capitol police amid the attack.
Trump news – live: Trump posts fat-shaming pic of old ally ahead of Ohio rally, amid new Mueller revelations
The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot will likely not release its report about the attempted insurrection before the midterms, but at the same time chair Bennie Thompson says October “won’t be a quiet period” and some information will be “pushed out” ahead of the election in the form of an interim report, Axios reported.Meanwhile, a Florida judge has appointed Donald Trump’s nominee as special master in the Justice Department’s investigation into top secret papers seized by FBI agents from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Judge Raymond Dearie will now review materials seized during the raid of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
White House Patched Through Call To Jan. 6 Rioter During Violence, Tech Expert Says
"The American people need to know that there are connections that need to be explored more," warned a communications analyst for the Jan. 6 House panel.
Millions of Americans believe force justified to restore Trump to White House, University of Chicago study finds
More than 18 months after the rioting at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, an estimated 13 million U.S. adults, or 5% of the adult population, agree that force would be justified to restore former President Donald Trump to the White House and an estimated 15 million Americans believe force would be justified to prevent Trump from being prosecuted , should he be indicted for mishandling classified documents, according to a new study from the University of Chicago.
The former U.S. president who was more traitorous than Trump
It’s important to keep in mind that Trump is not — yet — the worst ex-president in U.S. history. Trump has made a serious effort to dishonor his post-presidency, of course. He likely has encouraged future insurrections by vowing to pardon the rioters who sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And he’s stashed boxes of top secret documents at his home at Mar-a-Lago, raising serious national security concerns.
msn.com
Capitol rioter got mystery call from Trump White House
As the Congressional January 6 Committee continues to try and connect whatever dots might exist between the Trump administration and the deadly riots at the Capitol in early 2021, a potential bombshell was dropped when it was reported on CBS’s 60 Minutes that someone from inside the White House called an active rioter that infamous afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three Conversations With Donald Trump
“Can you believe these are my customers?” Donald Trump once asked while surveying the crowd in the Taj Mahal casino’s poker room. “Look at those losers,” he said to his consultant Tom O’Neil, of people spending money on the floor of the Trump Plaza casino. Visiting the Iowa State Fair as a presidential candidate in 2015, he was astounded that locals fell in line to support him because of a few free rides in his branded helicopter. In the White House, he was sometimes stunned at his own backers’ fervor, telling aides, “They’re fucking crazy.” Yet they loved him and wanted to own a piece of him, and that was what mattered most.
Trump Prank-Called Michigan Congresswoman, New Book Claims
Trump reportedly posed as a Washington Post reporter, asking Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell a series of questions about her 2019 impeachment vote.
Comments / 0