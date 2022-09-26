ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bill Plante, Longtime White House Correspondent for CBS News, Dies at 84

William “Bill” Plante, a longtime fixture of the CBS News roster whose tenure as White House correspondent spanned the administrations of every president from Ronald Reagan to Barack Obama, died Wednesday at his home in Washington, D.C. His family attributed the death to respiratory failure. He was 84. Plante retired from CBS in 2016, following a half-century spent with the network covering history as it unfolded, including the civil rights movement and the Vietnam War. Joining CBS in 1964 as a reporter and assignment editor, Plante began covering politics in Chicago before shifting to cover the White House in 1986, when Reagan was in his second term. “He was brilliant, as a reporter and as a human being,” said 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl, with whom Plante covered the White House for a decade. “There wasn’t anything Bill didn’t excel at in our profession: He was a gifted writer, a first-class deadline maker, and a breaker of major stories. He’ll be remembered for his reports from the White House lawn, his booming voice that presidents always answered, and his kind heart.”Read it at CBS News
WASHINGTON, DC
Milwaukee student honored at White House

WASHINGTON — A Milwaukee student was honored Tuesday at the White House. Emily Igwike was welcomed by first lady Dr. Jill Biden after being named one of five National Student Poets, the nation's highest honor for youth poets who present original work. The University School of Milwaukee junior was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Trump Filmmaker Shares Moment He Was 'Very Scared' At The White House

A documentary filmmaker who had access to Donald Trump before, during and after the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year said he was “very scared” of the former president when he interviewed him. British filmmaker Alex Holder interviewed Trump three times for his “Unprecedented” documentary. The first...
POTUS
Trump Had Racist Reaction To Staff Members Of Color At White House, Book Says

Donald Trump reportedly made a racist assumption about a group of racially diverse congressional staff members at a White House reception held early in his presidency. According to an advance copy of New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s book, Confidence Man, which was obtained by Rolling Stone, Trump assumed the staffers were waiters ― and told them to get some food.
POTUS
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed.Yesterday, he said the FBI raided his home, so he is back in the news once again.Since he is, it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that...
POTUS
Trump news – live: Trump posts fat-shaming pic of old ally ahead of Ohio rally, amid new Mueller revelations

The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot will likely not release its report about the attempted insurrection before the midterms, but at the same time chair Bennie Thompson says October “won’t be a quiet period” and some information will be “pushed out” ahead of the election in the form of an interim report, Axios reported.Meanwhile, a Florida judge has appointed Donald Trump’s nominee as special master in the Justice Department’s investigation into top secret papers seized by FBI agents from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Judge Raymond Dearie will now review materials seized during the raid of the...
POTUS
Millions of Americans believe force justified to restore Trump to White House, University of Chicago study finds

More than 18 months after the rioting at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, an estimated 13 million U.S. adults, or 5% of the adult population, agree that force would be justified to restore former President Donald Trump to the White House and an estimated 15 million Americans believe force would be justified to prevent Trump from being prosecuted , should he be indicted for mishandling classified documents, according to a new study from the University of Chicago.
POTUS
The former U.S. president who was more traitorous than Trump

It’s important to keep in mind that Trump is not — yet — the worst ex-president in U.S. history. Trump has made a serious effort to dishonor his post-presidency, of course. He likely has encouraged future insurrections by vowing to pardon the rioters who sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And he’s stashed boxes of top secret documents at his home at Mar-a-Lago, raising serious national security concerns.
POTUS
Capitol rioter got mystery call from Trump White House

As the Congressional January 6 Committee continues to try and connect whatever dots might exist between the Trump administration and the deadly riots at the Capitol in early 2021, a potential bombshell was dropped when it was reported on CBS’s 60 Minutes that someone from inside the White House called an active rioter that infamous afternoon.
POTUS
Three Conversations With Donald Trump

“Can you believe these are my customers?” Donald Trump once asked while surveying the crowd in the Taj Mahal casino’s poker room. “Look at those losers,” he said to his consultant Tom O’Neil, of people spending money on the floor of the Trump Plaza casino. Visiting the Iowa State Fair as a presidential candidate in 2015, he was astounded that locals fell in line to support him because of a few free rides in his branded helicopter. In the White House, he was sometimes stunned at his own backers’ fervor, telling aides, “They’re fucking crazy.” Yet they loved him and wanted to own a piece of him, and that was what mattered most.
POTUS

