Electronics

SPY

The Best Security Cameras That Don’t Require a Subscription in 2022

Home security systems deter intruders, plain and simple. It’s been reported that 60% percent of burglars will avoid houses with home security cameras.  Thankfully, putting together a home security system is more affordable than ever. Many home security cameras and video doorbells cost under $100 but can significantly upgrade your home’s security and protect you and your valuables. So, how come everybody doesn’t have a security camera at home? Well, one pesky inconvenience often deters people from getting or using a home security system: subscriptions. Many home security cameras and video doorbells keep features within their subscription. Even though subscriptions are...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Google’s Nest speakers and displays will soon detect your presence (if you want to)

Motion sensors are not something that are typically included in your Nest smart speakers or displays, but that doesn’t mean that these devices can’t detect your presence. Unlike Nest devices like Thermostat, Protect, Guard, and Yale Lock that have their own sensors for motion detection, Nest speakers and display won’t rely on that to detect your presence because they lack these types of sensors.
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

Amazon just announced 15 new Alexa features—here's what to know

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you have an Alexa-compatible device in your home, you know that Amazon’s digital assistant is capable of hundreds of tasks, from controlling smart home devices and making phone calls to ordering a Starbucks drink. Alexa already has a seemingly endless number of useful skills, but Amazon just announced that they’re making her even more capable with a host of new abilities.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Reviewed: The 10 Best Smart Locks Tested and Rated for Home Security

SPY Editor’s Choice Products meet our strictest selection criteria. In this SPY Editor’s Choice feature, we review the best smart locks for smarter home security. Every product in this piece has been tested and rated for your security. The best smart locks of 2022 ensure that you never need to worry about locking yourself out of the house ever again. Even if you left your keys and your phone inside the house, there are still ways to get in, like using the keypad or fingerprint scanner (more on that to come). But convenience isn’t the only benefit of having a smart...
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This electric scooter fit for a Bond movie is something you can own right now

Electric scooters are the rage in modern times given their compact form and practical aesthetics. The two-wheeled rides are well suited for urban landscape, and their minimal carbon footprint is mild on the already battered planet. Most electric scooters are made out of plastic material but if you’re someone who’s craving a classy electric commuter, look no further than the Nano designed by Bandit 9.
BICYCLES
Android Central

Best smart wall outlets 2022

Smart plugs are a great way to cheaply and easily control old, dumb electronics with voice assistants and home automation systems, but did you know that for just a bit more you can turn your actual outlets into smart outlets? We've identified what we think are some of the best smart wall outlets for your home.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Amazon Echo Dot smart home speakers get cool new feature upgrade

Great news if you own one of the best smart speakers in the Echo range comes courtesy of Amazon itself, which has officially confirmed that fourth-gen Echo Dot speakers will soon be able to act as range extenders for Eero mesh Wi-Fi networks. That means that if you have an...
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

How to Connect Roku to Wi-fi Without Remote

Did you know that even if you lose the remote to your Roku streaming stick, you can still access and navigate through it with ease? Fortunately, Roku makes it easy due to its accessible app on your phone. With the app, you can scroll down, change the settings, reset Roku,...
COMPUTERS
BobVila

SimpliSafe Vs. Ring Home Security System: Which One Should You Buy in 2022?

When you’re shopping for a home security system, you want to choose the one that provides the best protection for your home and family. With two well-known brands up for consideration, it can be tough to decide on one over the other. That’s the case with SimpliSafe vs Ring; both are relatively reliable options for home security. Since both systems have similar features and pricing options, we’ll take a look at what makes these systems different—and which one is the best option for you.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Amazon’s Astro robot still isn’t ready for prime time

Amazon's press-only hardware event today included reveals of the Kindle Scribe, Eero extending mesh networks with Echo, updated Echo Dot and Studio speakers, plus an Echo dashboard accessory. Like last year, there was also talk of the Amazon Astro robot that can roll around homes equipped with a digital smile, camera, and microphones. This time, Amazon detailed new and planned features for Astro; however, a year after its initial announcement, Astro remains an invite-only experimental product.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Eero can now extend your mesh network with Echo devices

Amazon-owned Eero announced today that its latest Echo devices can serve as Wi-Fi mesh extenders for Eero networks, using built-in hardware to expand a network up to 1,000 square feet. Eero will also add "Internet Backup" for Eero Plus (formerly Secure+) subscribers, allowing Eero networks to automatically use a hotspot...
CELL PHONES
reviewed.com

Razer's Viper V2 Pro gaming mouse puts speed over function

Razer is embracing the trend of making its gaming mice lighter than ever. The Razer Viper V2 Pro (available at Amazon for $127.50) takes the familiar Viper design and trims all the fluff (including ambidextrous buttons) to make an ultralight, wireless gaming mouse with exceptional performance. This doesn’t come cheap. Despite the exclusion of features, the Razer Viper V2 Pro lands at $149–though it can already be found for $125–which is still a hefty sum. Those who want a high performance mouse that excels at the basics will be happy here, but it lacks versatility. It also excludes the creature comforts that can be found on plenty of other mice, including more affordable ones, as soon as having the lowest weight stops being essential.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Flash deal drops this 15-inch Dell laptop to just $250

If you’re looking for one of the cheapest laptop deals around, you’re going to love the offer we’ve just spotted on this Dell Inspiron 15 laptop at Dell. Normally priced at $300, it’s down to just $250 for a limited time only. Already a great value, bringing it down to $250 has made it even more appealing. This is the kind of price you’d normally pay for a Chromebook so snapping up a Windows 11 system for this much is great. Let’s take a deeper look at why you need the Dell Inspiron 15.
COMPUTERS

