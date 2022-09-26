Read full article on original website
'He's not afraid of anything': Lionel Messi heaps praise on Atlanta United's Thiago Almada after 21-year-old makes impact coming off bench in his debut for Argentina in 3-0 win over Honduras
Lionel Messi has praised fellow Argentinian midfielder Thiago Almada after the 21-year-old made his debut in Friday night's 3-0 win over Honduras in Miami, Florida. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was impressed by the Atlanta United midfielder's 36-minute cameo after he came off the bench to replace Sevilla midfielder Papu Gomez in the 54th minute, with the Albiceleste already up 2-0.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
BBC
Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad
Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month. The pair missed England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury. West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both...
Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'
Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
ESPN
Team USA withstands challenge from Serbia to advance to FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup semifinals
SYDNEY -- It had been a minute since Team USA looked a step behind on the court, but that was the case Thursday in its FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup quarterfinal game. Team USA trailed for the first time all tournament 4-0 and shortly afterward at 11-7 against a fearless Serbia team that managed to make it a four-point game late in the second quarter in front of a loud, mostly pro-Serbia crowd.
Huddersfield Town appoint Mark Fotheringham as new boss until 2025... as the Terriers turn to the former Hertha Berlin assistant manager after just TWO Championship wins this season
Huddersfield have appointed Mark Fotheringham as their new manager. The 38-year-old Scot, who was assistant boss at Hertha Berlin, has signed a contract until June 2025. Fotheringham replaces Danny Schofield, who was sacked earlier this month after just 69 days in charge. Huddersfield's head of football Leigh Bromby told the...
Official: Manuel Akanji Included In FIFA 23 'Team Of The Week'
Manchester City centre-back Manuel Akanji has been included in the latest Team of the Week' in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
FIFA・
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
fourfourtwo.com
Mark Fotheringham appointed Huddersfield manager
Huddersfield have appointed Mark Fotheringham as their new manager. The 38-year-old Scot, who was assistant boss at Hertha Berlin, has signed a contract until June 2025.
Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success
England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
FIFA・
Yardbarker
Christian Eriksen ran the show against France & United fans are all saying the same thing
What a signing the former Spurs player Christian Eriksen has been for Manchester United since joining in the summer on a free! Denmark overcame France on Sunday night in the Nations League and Eriksen was central to that with his superb passing in the centre of midfield. United fans are...
BBC
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea
Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
Yardbarker
David James Has His Say On Kalvin Phillips' Future
Kalvin Phillips joined Manchester City in the summer to replace the departing captain Fernandinho who left due the club not extending his contract. The England international has had a stumbling start due to some injuries which have forced him out of contention for the Premier League Champions. So far this...
Football news LIVE: Lionel Messi transfer EXCLUSIVE, Jude Bellingham latest as Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid hover
LIONEL MESSI will decide on his future after the upcoming World Cup - but has so far had no offers from any club. The Argentine star left Barcelona to sign a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. But with that contract expiring next summer, it remains unclear where he...
USMNT World Cup roster projection: Where things stand after September matches
And now, we wait. The U.S. men’s national team has played its final two games before the 2022 World Cup, and they weren’t pretty. First Gregg Berhalter’s side put in a dire performance in a 2-0 defeat to Japan. Then there was an uninspiring 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia. Now, all Berhalter can do is watch his players at their club sides and hope that none of them get injured, and also pray that Gio Reyna’s muscle problem against Saudi Arabia really was as minor as he made it seem. Right now, the only key USMNT player who definitely won’t recover from injury in...
MLS・
Sporting News
UEFA Nations League Finals 2022/23: Teams, matches, host country and format
The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League might be being played in the shadow of a World Cup but it has still delivered plenty of drama. From England getting relegated to France's surprise struggles, the competition has served up some great matches this year. With group games now concluded, all attention now...
UEFA・
