Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown excited to wear German flag decal on his helmet in NFL initiative
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The NFL is celebrating players' international roots, with decals on players' helmets and/or clothes starting this weekend. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown shared his pride in his German heritage. "It's awesome for the players and for those nations to see that," he said.
Lead radio voice for Mariners talks magic number for M’s to clinch postseason berth
SEATTLE — Rick Rizzs, the lead radio voice for the Seattle Mariners, joined KIRO 7 to talk the magic postseason number before Friday night’s game. The last time the M’s played in October was 2001. A lot of things have changed since that time, but not the man behind the M’s mic for the past 37 years.
