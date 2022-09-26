Read full article on original website
Dave Aranda says Baylor must forget 2021 success entering Oklahoma State game: 'Those guys did that'
It's a rematch of the 2021 Big 12 Championship Game this weekend in Waco as coach Dave Aranda and No. 16 Baylor plays host to No. 9 Oklahoma State for what is one of several top-25 matchups in Week 5. The Bears broke the Cowboys hearts last December in Arlington, using a goal-line stand to win the contest as Oklahoma State came literally inches short of both a league title and perhaps a College Football Playoff berth. Needless to say, coach Mike Gundy's Oklahoma State group has not forgotten the sting of that afternoon as the Pokes head to McLane Stadium.
Holy Grail BCJ Podcast Ep 348 Tulsa And Basketball Begins
Chad Brendel and David Simone put a bow on the win over Indiana before looking at Tulsa and the emergence of Ivan Pace and Tyler Scott as stars over the first month of the season. Talk then turns to hoops and the start of practice as Wes Miller gets his team ready for year two.
