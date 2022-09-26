It's a rematch of the 2021 Big 12 Championship Game this weekend in Waco as coach Dave Aranda and No. 16 Baylor plays host to No. 9 Oklahoma State for what is one of several top-25 matchups in Week 5. The Bears broke the Cowboys hearts last December in Arlington, using a goal-line stand to win the contest as Oklahoma State came literally inches short of both a league title and perhaps a College Football Playoff berth. Needless to say, coach Mike Gundy's Oklahoma State group has not forgotten the sting of that afternoon as the Pokes head to McLane Stadium.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO