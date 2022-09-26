Early-grade learning assessments spur Sierra Leone to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy skills

Read full article on original website
Brookings Institution
How do government decisionmakers adopt education innovations for scale?
Provision of quality, inclusive, and equitable education remains one of the biggest challenges for low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Two hundred and sixty million children are currently out of school, and as many as 8 out of 10 children in low-income countries are functionally illiterate by their 10th birthday. COVID-19 has intensified this, with early data suggesting the pandemic may have wiped out 20 years of education gains. Despite the efforts of global, national, and local actors, education improvement is moving too slowly and unevenly to address the magnitude of the need.
Opinion: Meet the Winners of the Catalyze Challenge, Reimagining What Education Can Be￼
The students in classrooms today are the leaders of tomorrow’s workforce, but even before the pandemic, learners didn’t feel high schools were doing enough to prepare them for long-term career choices. Only 52% of students felt high school prepared them for the world of work, and over the past two years, the pandemic has made […]
Opinion: Well-Trained Teachers, Hands-on Lessons, Quality Tests: Fixing Science Education
Americans are skeptical of science. Public ambivalence has shown itself clearly in concerns over the safety and necessity of vaccines and in the dismissal of public health guidance designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19. None of this is surprising, given the anemic state of science education in the U.S. Far too many young people […]
Brookings Institution
Financial, political motives explain colleges’ COVID-19 reopening decisions
In the fall of 2020, higher education institutions were faced with the decision of continuing traditional in-person classes or offering online instruction. Many schools quickly transitioned to Zoom classes, asynchronous lectures, and other methods of online instruction. In a new paper forthcoming in Applied Economics, two of us (Klinenberg and Startz) examine how financial and other characteristics of universities are associated with university decisions to reopen in person or online. Perhaps unsurprisingly, universities respond to many sources of pressure, and examination of their response to COVID-19 may help reveal more generally which pressures are important.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Cape receives nearly $150,000 for teacher education
Cape Henlopen School District elementary teachers just got a boost in their math content professional development with the award of a nearly $150,000 state grant. In September, the Delaware Department of Education announced $3.8 million was awarded to school districts as part of the state’s Reimagining Professional Learning Grants program. Nine districts received 15 grants to support professional learning that will impact 99 schools and more than 60,000 students statewide.
Bridge The Health Literacy Gap for Your Patients With These Top Tips
According to the National Assessment of Adult Health Literacy, only 12% of adults in the U.S. have proficient health literacy skills. Healthcare is a unique industry because it is wide-ranging yet highly personalized. Health literacy is important for patients, physicians and their communities. Each of these groups comes together to improve health systems and patient care, which is why mutual understanding and clear communication is vital to patient outcomes. Below, we discuss recommendations to improve your health system to create a mutually beneficial healthcare environment.
Nursing Times
Experience of students during Covid-19 must be ‘reflected and understood’
Special attention must be paid to ensuring nursing students who trained during the coronavirus pandemic and, therefore, faced “significant challenges” are supported all the way through their careers, the chief nurse and deputy chief executive of Health Education England has urged. Professor Mark Radford, who is also deputy...
districtadministration.com
We must deploy technology now to help schools close gaps in social care
Ten-year-old Helena showed up at school looking disheveled and complaining of a stomach ache. When she went to see the school nurse, Ms. Jones, Helena confided that she hadn’t eaten anything since dinner the night before—and upon further questioning, Ms. Jones learned that dinner hadn’t amounted to much either.
Career fair to help refugees find work, push through language barriers
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Bureau of Refugees is hosting a career fair at the Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families Wednesday that is focused on helping refugees and English as a second language speakers find work. There are 20 different employers that will be at the job fair all ready to support […]
MedicalXpress
Study shows that more effective facilitators can support primary care organizational change
Researchers analyzed data from a large-scale quality improvement initiative to determine which strategies for organizational change had the most impact on clinical outcomes. One hundred and sixty-two facilitators were assigned to 1,630 small- to medium-sized primary care practices across 12 states to support the implementation of operational improvements aimed at improving cardiovascular disease outcomes.
Parents want educational opportunities for all
School vouchers. Education savings accounts (ESAs). Backpack funding. Student-based funding. Weighted student funding. “Fund students, not systems.” Education choice. That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet. And no matter what you call it, Americans like it. As part of its 10th...
DVM 360
Diabetes program offers free education aimed to improve early diagnoses
The earlier pets are diagnosed with diabetes, the greater odds of living long, healthy lives. For the eighth consecutive year, Merck Animal Health, Purina, and Zoetis partner to bring veterinarians the Diabetes Pet Care Alliance program. According to a company release,1 this program offers veterinarians free diabetes education along with free starter diabetes management kits for owners of newly diagnosed diabetic pets.
PETS・
Study finds high-quality foster homes can raise IQ among children raised in government care
A long-term study of children raised in government care in Romania, started by Harvard researchers, has found higher IQ's in those placed in good foster homes. Starting in 2000, 136 babies abandoned in Bucharest were either left in government institutions or placed in what researchers considered high quality foster care. (The group was divided through a randomized selection process.)
KIDS・
Brookings Institution
The racial wealth gap, financial aid, and college access
Seemingly race-neutral policies sometimes generate and perpetuate racial inequities. In her recent book, Dorothy Brown documents that the U.S. income tax system is one such example. Among other provisions, she shows that the favorable tax treatment of home ownership and retirement savings provide greater advantages to white families than Black families.
MedicalXpress
Meet Orbit, the interactive robot that looks to help children with autism spectrum disorders develop social skills
"Hey there. Allow me to introduce you to your new companion, Orbit, a robot you can play with and listen to. Not only can Orbit hear you, they can feel you too." The hand-sized robot smiles and encourages users to press a button on its back, reacting with a beaming smile if pressed gently, and with a sad face if the interaction is too hard.
MedicalXpress
Managers are crucial in motivating nurses to remain
Managers of health care units play a central part in nurses' job satisfaction and desire to stay in their positions, research at the University of Gothenburg (now available in book form, in Swedish) shows. In many parts of Sweden, there is a shortage of nurses. Their work environment has attracted...
