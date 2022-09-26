Read full article on original website
Man wanted in Candler County for kidnapping investigation
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Candler County Sheriff's Office announced they're looking for a man who's wanted in connection to an ongoing kidnapping investigation. According to the sheriff's office, Clayton Lang fled from officials and is considered armed. In addition to being wanted in connection to a kidnapping investigation, Lang has multiple outstanding arrest warrants in other counties.
Search continues for suspects in deadly Jefferson County shooting
Law enforcement is requesting help from community members while investigating leads for a shooting at a block party in Louisville on September 24th that left one dead and three injured.
Jury convicts James Burch on two counts of aggravated assault, could face 40 years in prison
James Gregory Burch is now facing prison time after a Coffee County jury found him guilty of an aggravated assault for pointing a gun at a local police officer's family. Burch originally denied ever seeing or pointing a firearm, but as he was being transported to the Coffee County Jail, he claimed the officer "knew the gun was fake."
Screven County slaying blamed on dispute over dog shooting
SYLVANIA, Ga. - A dispute over a wounded dog turned deadly for a man in Screven County who became the 41st known victim of a deadly crime surge that’s been sweeping the CSRA. This latest deadly shooting happened around 12:11 p.m. Sunday on Friendship Road in a mobile home...
GBI: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Sylvania
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting in Screven County over the weekend. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), on Sunday, Sept. 25 at around noon, Screven County deputies responded to a 911 call about shots fired and two people being shot on […]
Victims identified in Jefferson County deadly shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The victims have been identified in a shooting during a block party near Forrest Drive in Lousiville, Georgia. 40-year-old Antonyo Terrell Wicker, of Louisville, GA was pronounced dead a short time after the shooting. 19-year-old Ricardo Jermaine Tarver Jr. of Wrens, GA was stabilized and transported by ambulance to Augusta […]
Georgia State Patrol Opens New Post in Hazlehurst
Last week, Georgia State Patrol Post 16 held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new post in Hazlehurst. Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), along with City Councilman John A. Ramay, and SFC Eric Wilkes, Post 16 Commander, gave remarks during the ceremony. Members of the Hazlehurst City Council, Georgia Department of Corrections, Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Public Safety, DPS command staff and Post 16 personnel were in attendance.
Judge to decide if Marc Wilson is responsible for funeral expenses
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Last week, a judge sentenced Marc Wilson to ten years in prison for the shooting death of Haley Hutcheson. Tuesday, the case came back to court for another possible part of sentencing. In court, attorneys argued to the judge whether Marc Wilson should be held financially...
Bulloch homeowner shoots unknown intruder
Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded on Thursday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm, to the 100 block of Hopeulikit Lane in Bulloch County in reference to a man sustaining a gunshot wound. Upon arrival Deputies found Alex Lawrence Smith, 26 on the porch area of the Hopeulikit...
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
Fatal traffic accident on Highway 88 in Washington County victims identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal traffic accident happened late Saturday night in Washington County, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. It happened on Highway 88 on Fall Line Freeway at the Jefferson County line. Sheriff Joel Cochran says two cars were involved, and the victims...
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Vidalia City Schools Issues Statement on Hurricane Ian
The following statement was issued Wednesday afternoon by Vidalia City Schools Superintendent Dr. Garrett Wilcox:. “We are keenly aware of the circumstances surrounding Hurricane Ian and the potential for severe weather in our area. We are in constant contact with our EMA Director Lynn Moore and will continue to monitor the situation closely throughout the evening and tomorrow morning. We will have an announcement by noon tomorrow on the status of schools for Friday.”
IAN TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT for Bulloch County
Tropical Storm Watch has been issued on September 28 by NWS Charleston. A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours. Wind Speed projections by storm designation:. D: Tropical Depression – wind speed less than 39 MPH. S: Tropical...
Mrs. Shirley Nell Robitzsch Wilson, Adrian
Mrs. Shirley Nell Robitzsch Wilson, age 80, beloved wife of Grayson Wilson of Adrian passed away, as the sun began to set, early Friday evening, September 23, 2022 at their home. Born in Allenhurst, Georgia, she was one of four children born to the late Ovid Henderson Robitzsch and Juanita...
Bulloch County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian
Bulloch County Schools is monitoring weather conditions that may affect our area. As more accurate weather predictions become available later this week, we will communicate additional information. The school district has alerted its employees and families and asked them to remain alert and to monitor lines of communication and local...
Mrs. Evelyn Nesbit Chance Gay, Vidalia
Mrs. Evelyn Nesbit Chance Gay, age 91, of Vidalia, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Meadows Park Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Gay was born on November 9, 1930, at her home in Perkins, Georgia near Millen. She was a member of Dry Branch Baptist Church and a 1947 graduate of Millen High School. After graduation, she attended Rice Business College in Charleston and later worked for Southern Bell in Augusta. She returned home to train as a nurse at Thompson Hospital in Millen and later worked at Aiken Hospital in Lyons. There she met her husband and father of her children, Douglas Gay. She remained a resident of Toombs County the rest of her life. After marriage, she was devoted to taking care of her beloved family. Later she returned to the medical field, working with Dr. Ben Neely and Dr. Melania Domingo. She came from a large, loving, musical family and was the last living sibling of nine children. Affectionately known as “Nanny,” she enjoyed having her large family together on holidays. Her hobbies included singing, playing the piano and guitar, reading, crossword puzzles, and word searches. She was preceded in death by her son, Kerry Douglas Gay; her parents, Ashley Oliver Chance and Effie Mae Sowell Chance; three sisters, Catherine Chance Daigle, Louise Chance Ward, and Jewell Chance McMillan; five brothers, Oliver Chance, Ernest Chance, Howard Chance, Thurman Chance, and infant Willis Henry Chance.
EMA Director Updates Area Impact of Tropical Storm Ian
Hurricane Ian may have less of an impact on us as originally thought, but our area is still not out of the woods yet. Toombs County Emergency Management Agency Director Lynn Moore provided an update on the storm as the 1:00 briefing Wednesday afternoon from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
Service League will host 49th annual Attic Sale this Saturday; Shop online auction now
To shop the furniture/large item pre-sale, CLICK HERE!. The Statesboro Service League, a non-profit organization located in Bulloch County, will host its annual fundraiser event, the Attic Sale, on Saturday, October 1st, at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds in Statesboro. This is the 49th year of the sale, and the 2022 event is presented by Whitfield Sign Co.
Bulldog Competition Cheer Team Takes First Place at First Competition of the Year
Lyons, GA. – September 25, 2022 | Coach Tilly Christian. The Toombs County Competition Cheer Team competed in their first competition of the 2022 season at the Blueberry Cheer Classic at Bacon County High School on Saturday and the Co-Ed team took first place!. Next up is the Sweet...
