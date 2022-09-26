ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

Man wanted in Candler County for kidnapping investigation

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Candler County Sheriff's Office announced they're looking for a man who's wanted in connection to an ongoing kidnapping investigation. According to the sheriff's office, Clayton Lang fled from officials and is considered armed. In addition to being wanted in connection to a kidnapping investigation, Lang has multiple outstanding arrest warrants in other counties.
CANDLER COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Screven County slaying blamed on dispute over dog shooting

SYLVANIA, Ga. - A dispute over a wounded dog turned deadly for a man in Screven County who became the 41st known victim of a deadly crime surge that’s been sweeping the CSRA. This latest deadly shooting happened around 12:11 p.m. Sunday on Friendship Road in a mobile home...
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, GA
City
Vidalia, GA
Vidalia, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Lyons, GA
City
Glenwood, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, GA
WSAV News 3

GBI: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Sylvania

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting in Screven County over the weekend. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), on Sunday, Sept. 25 at around noon, Screven County deputies responded to a 911 call about shots fired and two people being shot on […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Victims identified in Jefferson County deadly shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The victims have been identified in a shooting during a block party near Forrest Drive in Lousiville, Georgia. 40-year-old Antonyo Terrell Wicker, of Louisville, GA was pronounced dead a short time after the shooting. 19-year-old Ricardo Jermaine Tarver Jr. of Wrens, GA was stabilized and transported by ambulance to Augusta […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia State Patrol Opens New Post in Hazlehurst

Last week, Georgia State Patrol Post 16 held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new post in Hazlehurst. Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), along with City Councilman John A. Ramay, and SFC Eric Wilkes, Post 16 Commander, gave remarks during the ceremony. Members of the Hazlehurst City Council, Georgia Department of Corrections, Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Public Safety, DPS command staff and Post 16 personnel were in attendance.
HAZLEHURST, GA
wtoc.com

Judge to decide if Marc Wilson is responsible for funeral expenses

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Last week, a judge sentenced Marc Wilson to ten years in prison for the shooting death of Haley Hutcheson. Tuesday, the case came back to court for another possible part of sentencing. In court, attorneys argued to the judge whether Marc Wilson should be held financially...
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Marijuana#Convicted Felon#Murder#Vidalia Police Department#Lyons Police Department#Foprobationers Spillers#Fva#Fl
Grice Connect

Bulloch homeowner shoots unknown intruder

Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded on Thursday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm, to the 100 block of Hopeulikit Lane in Bulloch County in reference to a man sustaining a gunshot wound. Upon arrival Deputies found Alex Lawrence Smith, 26 on the porch area of the Hopeulikit...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Vidalia City Schools Issues Statement on Hurricane Ian

The following statement was issued Wednesday afternoon by Vidalia City Schools Superintendent Dr. Garrett Wilcox:. “We are keenly aware of the circumstances surrounding Hurricane Ian and the potential for severe weather in our area. We are in constant contact with our EMA Director Lynn Moore and will continue to monitor the situation closely throughout the evening and tomorrow morning. We will have an announcement by noon tomorrow on the status of schools for Friday.”
VIDALIA, GA
Grice Connect

IAN TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT for Bulloch County

Tropical Storm Watch has been issued on September 28 by NWS Charleston. A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours. Wind Speed projections by storm designation:. D: Tropical Depression – wind speed less than 39 MPH. S: Tropical...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mrs. Shirley Nell Robitzsch Wilson, Adrian

Mrs. Shirley Nell Robitzsch Wilson, age 80, beloved wife of Grayson Wilson of Adrian passed away, as the sun began to set, early Friday evening, September 23, 2022 at their home. Born in Allenhurst, Georgia, she was one of four children born to the late Ovid Henderson Robitzsch and Juanita...
ADRIAN, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian

Bulloch County Schools is monitoring weather conditions that may affect our area. As more accurate weather predictions become available later this week, we will communicate additional information. The school district has alerted its employees and families and asked them to remain alert and to monitor lines of communication and local...
STATESBORO, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mrs. Evelyn Nesbit Chance Gay, Vidalia

Mrs. Evelyn Nesbit Chance Gay, age 91, of Vidalia, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Meadows Park Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Gay was born on November 9, 1930, at her home in Perkins, Georgia near Millen. She was a member of Dry Branch Baptist Church and a 1947 graduate of Millen High School. After graduation, she attended Rice Business College in Charleston and later worked for Southern Bell in Augusta. She returned home to train as a nurse at Thompson Hospital in Millen and later worked at Aiken Hospital in Lyons. There she met her husband and father of her children, Douglas Gay. She remained a resident of Toombs County the rest of her life. After marriage, she was devoted to taking care of her beloved family. Later she returned to the medical field, working with Dr. Ben Neely and Dr. Melania Domingo. She came from a large, loving, musical family and was the last living sibling of nine children. Affectionately known as “Nanny,” she enjoyed having her large family together on holidays. Her hobbies included singing, playing the piano and guitar, reading, crossword puzzles, and word searches. She was preceded in death by her son, Kerry Douglas Gay; her parents, Ashley Oliver Chance and Effie Mae Sowell Chance; three sisters, Catherine Chance Daigle, Louise Chance Ward, and Jewell Chance McMillan; five brothers, Oliver Chance, Ernest Chance, Howard Chance, Thurman Chance, and infant Willis Henry Chance.
VIDALIA, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

EMA Director Updates Area Impact of Tropical Storm Ian

Hurricane Ian may have less of an impact on us as originally thought, but our area is still not out of the woods yet. Toombs County Emergency Management Agency Director Lynn Moore provided an update on the storm as the 1:00 briefing Wednesday afternoon from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy