Mrs. Evelyn Nesbit Chance Gay, age 91, of Vidalia, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Meadows Park Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Gay was born on November 9, 1930, at her home in Perkins, Georgia near Millen. She was a member of Dry Branch Baptist Church and a 1947 graduate of Millen High School. After graduation, she attended Rice Business College in Charleston and later worked for Southern Bell in Augusta. She returned home to train as a nurse at Thompson Hospital in Millen and later worked at Aiken Hospital in Lyons. There she met her husband and father of her children, Douglas Gay. She remained a resident of Toombs County the rest of her life. After marriage, she was devoted to taking care of her beloved family. Later she returned to the medical field, working with Dr. Ben Neely and Dr. Melania Domingo. She came from a large, loving, musical family and was the last living sibling of nine children. Affectionately known as “Nanny,” she enjoyed having her large family together on holidays. Her hobbies included singing, playing the piano and guitar, reading, crossword puzzles, and word searches. She was preceded in death by her son, Kerry Douglas Gay; her parents, Ashley Oliver Chance and Effie Mae Sowell Chance; three sisters, Catherine Chance Daigle, Louise Chance Ward, and Jewell Chance McMillan; five brothers, Oliver Chance, Ernest Chance, Howard Chance, Thurman Chance, and infant Willis Henry Chance.

VIDALIA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO