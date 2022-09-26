Read full article on original website
HUD Awards $5M for Repairing Low-Income Veteran’s Homes
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, today awarded $5 million in $1 million allotments to five non-profits in support of the Veterans Housing Rehabilitation and Modification Pilot Program (VHRMP). The awardees of the competitive grants were selected by HUD’s Office of Rural Housing …
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, emergency allotments provide $95 or more in additional funds each month up to the maximum benefit amount. Food Stamps Schedule:...
Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture...
High rents outpace federal disability payments, leaving many homeless
Supplemental Security Income, a federal program meant to be a financial floor for people unable to work, hasn't kept pace with inflation. Many recipients are homeless, unable to save for an apartment.
Do SNAP EBT Cards Expire?
Whether or not your Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card has an expiration date depends on your state. According to the U.S. Department of...
These 19 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through October
Some states are still offering an extra $95 in emergency SNAP benefits. 19 states are still offering emergency allotments to SNAP recipients in October. SNAP benefits increase throughout America to match the increased cost of living on Oct. 1, 2022. If you don't qualify for SNAP benefits, reach out to...
What Is SNAP and Is It the Same as Food Stamps?
SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is a government program spearheaded by the Food and Nutrition Services branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program provides benefits,...
Housing Affordability Continues Rapid Annual Decline
First American Financial Corporation, a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today released the July 2022 First American Real House Price Index (RHPI). The RHPI measures the price changes of single-family properties throughout the U.S. adjusted for the impact of income …
Fannie Mae Pilot Program Seeks To Help Improve Renters' Credit
Renters, including historically underserved groups, will benefit from paying on time each month. Starting Sept. 27, eligible multifamily property owners can share timely rent payment data through a vendor network to the three major credit bureaus. This is a 'positive-only' initiative — renters who miss a payment are automatically unenrolled...
Snapshot: How GSE Programs Have Helped Homeowners Since 2008
The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has announced that its 2022 Foreclosure Prevention and Refinance Report found that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the GSEs) successfully diverted 96,945 homeowners from foreclosure during the second quarter, raising the number of homeowners it has helped since they entered into conservatorship in 2008 to 6.59 million. Of these …
Cost of Homeownership Growing ‘Prohibitively High’
While home price gains have slowed nationwide, actions by the Federal Reserve to curb inflation continue to make mortgage financing more expensive, according to the latest S&P Dow Jones Indices. The post Cost of Homeownership Growing ‘Prohibitively High’ appeared first on theMReport.com.
Predicting the Future of Hispanic Homeownership
Hispanic homeownership has steadily grown for seven consecutive years, and it is predicted that Hispanic households will account for 70% of homeownership growth over the next 20 years. But amidst a tight housing market, potential Hispanic homebuyers, —especially first-time buyers— face many challenges. As Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated nationwide, U.S. Mortgage Insurers have taken the opportunity to reflect on the contributions this population has had on the U.S. housing market and …
Redfin: 60k+ Buyers Cancelled Contracts in August
In another new sign of the times, roughly 64,000 home-purchase agreements fell through in August 2022 according to Redfin, a number equal to 15.2% of all homes that went under contract that month. To put it another way, that number is up 12.1% from a year ago. The percentage of backouts has now hovered around …
SBA doled out $684M in PPP loans to ‘potentially ineligible’ nonprofits
A government watchdog said the Small Business Administration (SBA) handed out $684 million worth of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the COVID-19 pandemic to scores of nonprofit organizations that may not have been eligible to receive the money. The SBA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) released a report Monday...
Federal judge to Denver: Stop stonewalling disabled woman's housing assistance
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Denver's affordable housing entity to follow its own procedures and allow a disabled woman to receive her housing assistance paperwork at the address where she accepts her mail, and not where the Denver Housing Authority believed she should accept it. The lawsuit brought by...
Pentagon lays out new food, housing programs for troops
The Pentagon announced a number of new programs Thursday that are aimed at helping service members who are struggling with housing shortages and steep food and living expenses as they move from base to base.Gil Cisneros, undersecretary for personnel, told reporters that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the moves, which also include programs to expand child care and make it easier for spouses to find work. The new programs, he said, will help “ensure we continue to offer a competitive suite of benefits that makes DOD the employer of choice for those who so selflessly serve.”With growing competition from...
