Combat Sports

Joe Joyce's bone density is SIX times that of a normal human being', claims sparring partner as he says The Juggernaut can beat Oleksandr Usyk

By Spencer Morgan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Joe Joyce's bone density is six times that of a normal human being, according to sparring partner Johnny Fisher.

Joyce made a big statement at the weekend, knocking out Joseph Parker to take his professional record to 15-0.

The Juggernaut, who has a reputation for having a granite chin, is yet to be knocked down in those 15 fights and Fisher doesn't see that changing any time soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLEwG_0iB7wEN600
Joe Joyce's bone density is six times that of a normal person, according to a sparring partner

'Joyce is a very very special, unique individual,' Fisher told From The Corner in February.

'And I've seen him sparring in Vegas, getting left hook after left hook after left hook.

'Someone landed four left hooks on Joe Joyce's chin, and he didn't even move. He's actually done a test, like a bone density test, and his bone density is six times a normal human being.'

'The only men I can see beating Uysk – some people might laugh at this – is obviously Tyson Fury because he has got an unconventional way of finding a way to win,' Fisher continued.

'It's not textbook boxing which a well-schooled fighter can read, his unique in his fighting style, and the other person who has a similar way of fighting and you've got to have a great engine in Joe Joyce.

'I think big Joe Joyce can cause Usyk problems with his size, his strength, his fitness and how unconventional he fights, even throwing.'

Gerardo Lara
4d ago

that remains to be seen. you can state facts about bone density, but at da end of da day, skills pay da bills. Usyk's footwork, angles, & movement give any heavyweight problems. His speed is superior to Joyce's, but of course, da power will go to Joyce. Can Usyk do enough to frustrate Joe? can Usyk tire out da bigger Joyce? Can Joe catch Usyk with a good clean one? to be continued......

JohnDCrockafellerTheTurd
3d ago

bone density doesn't matter. it's when your brain gets jarred... anyone can get knocked out. even if you got a metal jaw. 😒

Daily Mail

Deontay Wilder reveals he nearly RETIRED from boxing until a statue built in his honour made him realise 'the world needs me' and calls himself 'a walking living legend'... as he admits he 'didn't feel the urge' to train after losing to Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder was considering hanging up his gloves for good after suffering a devastating 11th-round KO defeat to Tyson Fury during their trilogy bout in October last year. The American boxer said he needed some time away from the ring to process the back-to-back defeats in 2020 and 2021 as they were the only losses of his professional career.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius PPV price: $74.99

By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card has an asking price of $74.99 on FOX Sports pay-per-view on October 15th. The event kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET. While some boxing fans are complaining bitterly about the Wilder-Helenius PPV price, it’s actually a great deal. This is the same price as the recent Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz card on FOX Sports pay-per-view, and that was an excellent fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis reveals Ryan Garcia confrontation details

By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave his side of what went down with his confrontation with Ryan Garcia in a nightclub. Davis says he was told to leave Ryan alone by Al Haymon after he complained to his lawyer. Earlier today, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) said Tank...
COMBAT SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Dana White says he was given grim health prognosis

Dana White is still as involved as ever in the UFC’s business. But there was a time not too long ago when the UFC boss had concerns about how much longer he would be able to do his job. Actually, he was probably more concerned about how much longer he had to live.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Swarms Opponent In 9-Second KO

MMA fighter Patrick Habirora took just nine seconds to impose his will on his opponent, Václav Žemla, at the 2022 IMAAF European Championships. Habirora and Žemla fought at the 2022 IMAAF Euros on Tuesday in a welterweight matchup. The two fighters looked to make a name for themselves during the opening day of the tournament.
UFC
UFC
