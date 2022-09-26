Condé Nast Traveller India's annual Destination Wedding Guide is back, showcasing the latest trends and most glamorous destination weddings of the year, from a glamorous socialite-studded affair at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London to a fun-filled fiesta in Mexico. The ‘revenge destination wedding’ is here, with nuptials becoming more elaborate than ever, and personalization and customization reaching a new level. Every last detail matters. And the bride is at the center of it all—bringing her own personality and eccentricities to the show.

