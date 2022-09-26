ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Is it a building with a Banksy or a Banksy with a building? Owners of downtown LA property famed for its 'Girl on a Swing' mural host star-studded party - where Elizabeth Olsen and Andy Garcia are among guests - promoting its auction

Hollywood actors Elizabeth Olsen, Andy Garcia, and Nestor Carbonell were among the A-list guests at a star-studded party in Los Angeles on Thursday promoting the auction of a Banksy mural – with a seven-story building attached. The famous work of art is the city's only native Banksy piece, painted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cntraveler.com

Charithra Chandran of ‘Bridgerton’ on Sharing Indian Culture and Characters with the World

Condé Nast Traveller India's annual Destination Wedding Guide is back, showcasing the latest trends and most glamorous destination weddings of the year, from a glamorous socialite-studded affair at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London to a fun-filled fiesta in Mexico. The ‘revenge destination wedding’ is here, with nuptials becoming more elaborate than ever, and personalization and customization reaching a new level. Every last detail matters. And the bride is at the center of it all—bringing her own personality and eccentricities to the show.
