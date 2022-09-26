ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOMINIC KING: Gareth Southgate's call to pick Trent Alexander-Arnold but not play him against Italy or Germany was a NONSENSICAL waste of talent and time... the Liverpool star will be hurt by his bizarre latest England omission

By Dominic King
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Basing the argument on current form, the decision can be justified. Not even Trent Alexander-Arnold's biggest fan would say his start to this campaign has been flawless.

Liverpool's right back has had some difficulties, particularly in defeats by Manchester United and Napoli. There have been moments when the speed with which he has run back could be questioned, incidents when he has done things you had previously never seen him do.

Gareth Southgate, as England boss, must pick the players he thinks are in the best shape and have certainty in those calls.

Gareth Southgate left Trent Alexander-Arnold out of his matchday squad against Germany
Alexander-Arnold arrived at Wembley with the rest of the squad, but was not available to play

Picking teams based on an individual's popularity would shred a manager's credibility and leave them vulnerable. Southgate will not do that.

The issue here, however, is much more complex. What we saw on Monday was one of the most remarkable decisions around an England team in Southgate's six-year reign, the kind of action you usually associate with a big-name player who is reaching the end of the road, being phased out.

If Southgate had no intention of playing Alexander-Arnold against Italy or Germany, why pick him? Had his name not been in the squad selected on September 15, his displays for Liverpool could have been put forward.

Plenty would have disagreed, given the 23-year-old's ability, but at least it could have been taken on board before the games began.

This, on the other hand, is a call that borders on the nonsensical.

From the FA's point of view, it created an almighty headache. They would have kept the news under wraps but the requirement to submit a squad list for the match to UEFA, which is subsequently published on their website, meant the genie got out the bottle.

The result was the theme dominating social media, TV channels and radio stations before kick-off.

The Liverpool defender looked miserable as he stood by the side of the pitch at Wembley

Do not think for one moment that Alexander-Arnold hasn't been hurt by his omission. He's a quiet soul, who reads Harry Potter books, plays chess and practises free-kicks, and he desperately wants to be the player for England that he has been for Liverpool.

What has happened here, though, casts almighty doubt on whether Alexander-Arnold will even make Southgate's squad for the World Cup. If he does go to Qatar, will he be going to do anything other than make up the numbers?

If Alexander-Arnold is harbouring any feelings that he has not been given a fair crack of the whip by Southgate, they are entirely justified in light of Monday's events.

Again: why sit him on the bench at the San Siro and leave him out for Germany's visit? It's a waste of talent and time.

Remarkable as this may seem but since August 2019, he has completed 90 competitive minutes for England four times — Kosovo (September 2019, 5-3 win), Montenegro (November 2019, 7-0 win), Andorra (September 2021, 4-0 win) and San Marino (November 2021, 10-0 win).

To give this perspective, since August 2019, Alexander-Arnold has won the European Super Cup, Club World Cup, Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup, and played his third Champions League final. He's a breathtaking player, one with rare gifts.

Alexander-Arnold has won everything with Liverpool, but keeps getting left out by Southgate

For all that Southgate's decisions have to be respected, it is hard to understand how a space cannot be found in a squad for someone with Alexander-Arnold's passing repertoire (44 Premier League assists since August 2018).

Amazing to think that it was only seven weeks ago that Pep Lijnders, Liverpool's assistant manager, was making a bold prediction for how the winter could look for Alexander-Arnold and what impact he might have for England.

'It is only my opinion, but if you see the game in an attacking way, he gave that position such a creative boost over the last few years,' said Lijnders, as he looked at games against Iran, Wales and the US.

'Like Cafu did for Brazil. I see a boy who grew, who is still growing and I believe that life doesn't have limits. You have to stay creative, stay unpredictable.'

There was nothing predictable about what happened on Monday morning when the news filtered out of the camp. Southgate is unlikely to publicly shut the door on Alexander-Arnold going to Qatar and will be considered in what he says but the reality is that the player's confidence has been affected.

The old adage about form being temporary and class being permanent is true. Yes, Alexander-Arnold has found August and September challenging but he will always be one of Liverpool's totems. For England — certainly under this regime — it couldn't be any more different. And what a crying shame that is.

