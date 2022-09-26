Read full article on original website
Related
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices
I own two energy stocks and both have big yields, solid businesses, and plans for the long-term energy future.
Dow plunges 485 points to hit new closing low for the year as interest rate and recession fears roil markets
US stocks tumbled again on Friday, with the Dow plunging more than 500 points. Markets continued to reel from the Fed's rate hike and hawkish forecasts earlier in the week. US oil prices sank below $80 a barrel as recession fears rose and the dollar hit a fresh 20-year high.
Oil prices hit 9-month lows on recession fears
LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday before recovering some ground in choppy trade, as recession fears and a strong dollar spooked markets. Brent crude futures for November settlement were down 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $85.78 a barrel, having fallen as far as $84.51, the lowest since Jan. 14.
Why ‘Strong Buy’ Big Dividend Energy Stocks Could Have a Massive Q4 Rally
Despite the recent sell-off, crude oil demand is expected to stay strong. These seven large-cap dividend-paying energy leaders offer investors the best entry points in some time and dependable streams of passive income.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US stocks fall as the dollar continues to slam global currencies and sends the British pound to a record low
US stocks opened lower Monday as investors weighed recession odds. Turmoil in the UK spurred by a weakening British pound added to Wall Street's concerns. The pound hit an all-time low against the dollar Monday before recovering later. US stocks opened lower on Monday, as investors weighed mounting recession worries...
CNBC
Dow drops nearly 500 points to close at new low for 2022 on rising recession fears
Stocks tumbled Friday to cap a brutal week for financial markets, as surging interest rates and foreign currency turmoil heightened fears of a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 486.27 points, or 1.62%, to 29,590.41. The S&P 500 slid 1.72% to 3,693.23, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.8% to 10,867.93.
msn.com
U.S. stocks close at lowest level in nearly 2 years as S&P 500 sees longest losing streak since February 2020
The S&P 500 index closed at its lowest level in nearly two years Tuesday while cementing its longest losing streak since February 2020 as markets remained volatile, with only the Nasdaq Composite escaping a daily loss. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 125.82 points, or 0.4%, lower...
CNBC
Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks
Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, outweighing downward pressure from the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures added 3.5% to end the day at $89.32, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 4.65% higher at $82.15 per barrel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Oil Sinks Below $80 as Global Interest Rate Hikes, Recession Fears Threaten Demand
Oil prices fell to their lowest levels since January 2022 as a series of interest rate hikes around the world raised fears of a global recession, which would likely lead to lower demand for fuel. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill. The price of West Texas...
Fundstrat's Tom Lee is sticking with his bullish year-end stock market forecast even as yields soar and equities plunge amid sticky inflation
Plunging stock prices, soaring interest rates, and sticky inflation are not enough to change Fundstrat's conviction on the market. Fundstrat's Tom Lee outlined why he still expects a year-end stock market rally in a Friday note. "Fed could do far less tightening as the market is doing Fed's work," he...
msn.com
U.S. stocks close lower, as S&P 500 carves out new 2022 low and Dow ends in bear market
U.S. stocks closed lower Monday amid elevated market volatility, extending last week's losses as the S&P 500 sank to a new 2022 low. The S&P 500 dropped 1% to end around 3,655.52, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.6%, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 ended below its previous closing low this year of 3666.77 on June 16. Wall Street's fear gauge has climbed amid fears over the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates to fight inflation, with investors worried its hawkish stance will lead to a U.S. recession. The CBOE Volatility Index climbed to more than 31 Monday, above its 50-day moving average of 23.86, FactSet data show, at last check. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged 18.3 basis points Monday to 3.878%, the highest rate since April 2010 based on 3 p.m. Eastern time levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow ended in bear market territory, finishing around 29,260.81 Monday.
US stocks jump as British pound shows signs of stabilizing and Treasury yields ease
US stocks jumped on Tuesday as major US indices attempt to end a 5-day losing streak. The British pound and US Treasuries showed signs of stabilizing, potentially helping risk assets. Fed President Charles Evans said he's getting "a little nervous" about the speed of recent rate hikes. US stocks moved...
msn.com
Stocks mostly lower as Dow flirts with slide into bear-market territory
U.S. stocks struggled for direction Monday, with tech shares attempting to hold on to a bounce while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped back below the threshold that would see the blue-chip gauge enter a bear market. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 174 points, or...
Goldman Sachs Is Bearish On Equities: What Is TINA — And How'd We End Up At TARA?
Along with other large banks, Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS is becoming less bullish on stocks in the near term, saying that markets have not yet factored in the possibility of a worldwide recession. Over the next three months, Goldman strategists will reduce equity exposure to Underweight while maintaining an...
Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rallied on Wall Street to their first gain in more than a week, as some calm returned to markets around the world Wednesday after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. The S&P 500...
Benzinga
Volatility In Markets Increases After US Stocks Record Sharp Losses
U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, as investors were concerned that a continuous increase in interest rates to tackle rising inflation level will result in recession for major economies. The U.S. dollar jumped to a 22-year high after the Fed raised its policy rate by 75 basis points and also...
Stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
Stocks finished broadly lower Tuesday as Wall Street, increasingly anxious about the slowing economy, looks ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in its bid to squash the highest inflation in decades. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 1.1%, as more than 90% of...
CNBC
S&P 500 notches new closing low for 2022, Dow falls into bear market as dollar surges
The S&P 500 notched a new closing low for 2022 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped into a bear market as interest rates surged and turmoil rocked global currencies. The S&P 500 declined 1.03% to 3,655.04, falling below the June closing low of 3,666.77. At one point during the day, the index dipped to 3,644.76, less than eight points away from its intraday low of 2022: 3,636.87.
Business Insider
Dow futures slump 260 points and the 10-year Treasury yield breaks above 4% as interest rate fears niggle at investors
The 10-year Treasury yield broke past 4% for the first time in 12 years for the same reason.Investors are worried stubborn inflation will mean rates stay higher for longer. US stock futures dropped Wednesday and 10-year Treasury yields broke past 4% for the first time in at least 12 years, as investors bet the Federal Reserve would be fighting inflation for a long time to come.
Comments / 0