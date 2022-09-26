Harry Maguire is BOOED as his name is read out at Wembley ahead of England's clash with Germany, their final game before this winter's World Cup

Harry Maguire was booed this evening as his name was read out ahead of England's clash with Germany.

The Manchester United defender has fallen out of favour with his club but remains a key part of Gareth Southgate's side.

Reacting to the news that Maguire would be starting, Joe Cole said on Channel 4: 'That’s the big story. It says to me Gareth Southgate says barring a catastrophe Maguire starts at the World Cup, On the last game you want the spine where you want it.

'It is a good vote of confidence and I think he did really well the other night [In England's 1-0 loss to Italy].'

'He will go out tonight and hopefully play well. Luke Shaw for Saks is more understandable. Luke Shaw is more natural and will give more balance and it might help.'

More to follow.