ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Harry Maguire is BOOED as his name is read out at Wembley ahead of England's clash with Germany, their final game before this winter's World Cup

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Harry Maguire was booed this evening as his name was read out ahead of England's clash with Germany.

The Manchester United defender has fallen out of favour with his club but remains a key part of Gareth Southgate's side.

Reacting to the news that Maguire would be starting, Joe Cole said on Channel 4: 'That’s the big story. It says to me Gareth Southgate says barring a catastrophe Maguire starts at the World Cup, On the last game you want the spine where you want it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CA8Xx_0iB7vn6c00

'It is a good vote of confidence and I think he did really well the other night [In England's 1-0 loss to Italy].'

'He will go out tonight and hopefully play well. Luke Shaw for Saks is more understandable. Luke Shaw is more natural and will give more balance and it might help.'

More to follow.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Antonio Cassano calls for Cristiano Ronaldo to 'do himself a favour' and 'STOP' playing... as he claims the Manchester United forward risks becoming a regular substitute unless he RETIRES

Former Italy forward Antonio Cassano has called for Cristiano Ronaldo to retire or risk becoming a regular substitute following his recent struggles. Ronaldo has started just one league match this term under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, but was on the teamsheet for both of Portugal's Nations League games during the current international break.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe 'doesn't want Neymar in the PSG team AT ALL' and is 'surprised by liberties he takes' while the Brazilian is 'astonished at powers given to his team-mate', new reports on their feud claim

The relationship between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain 'has gone from cool to polar' this season in a serious threat to the team's harmony. Mbappe reportedly does not want the Brazilian in the side at all, while 30-year-old Neymar 'has been left astonished by the influence the 23-year-old France striker has been given.'
SOCCER
Daily Mail

London Irish's clash with Bath on Saturday brings rugby's first belated battle of the Joseph brothers with 20 members of their family expected at Brentford... and Will has a point to prove against big brother Jonathan

If the train strikes don't scupper their plans, there should be 20 members of the Joseph family at Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday, for the belated first encounter between Jonathan and Will. They've all waited a long time for this momentous occasion, so there is a profound sense of anticipation,...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Joe Cole
Daily Mail

Phil Salt smashes 88 off just 41 balls and fellow opener Alex Hales hits a quick-fire 27 as England race to an eight-wicket win over Pakistan to set up T20 series decider

On an evening on which Babar Azam equalled one of world cricket’s speed-batting records, Phil Salt reduced him to the role of pace-maker. Pakistan captain Babar’s unbeaten 87 saw him become the fastest player to 3000 Twenty20 international runs, matching India’s Virat Kohli by doing so in his 81st innings, and set England the task of chasing down 170 to keep the series alive.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'It was hard and I did wonder if I had made a mistake to come here': Joelinton is relishing his renaissance at Newcastle after 'genius' Eddie Howe's moving of him from an out-of-place No 9 to imperative midfield destroyer

More than three years after his arrival at Newcastle United, not everything in Joelinton’s life is perfect. Some people, for example, are still getting his name wrong. It’s not just the pronunciation. It turns out everybody gets that wrong. But his actual name. ‘The way people say it,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Sadio Mane, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller all score as Julian Nagelsmann's side end their four-match winless streak in the Bundesliga

Jamal Musiala scored once and set up two more goals as champions Bayern Munich cruised past Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 on Friday to snap a four-game winless run in the Bundesliga. The Germany international delivered a superb performance for a confidence-boosting win ahead of Tuesday's Champions League group game against Viktoria Plzen and the Bundesliga big match against Borussia Dortmund next weekend.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'If I time my runs perfectly I know no one will stop me': Erling Haaland issues ominous warning to Manchester United ahead of this weekend's derby as he declares himself 'ready' for his first taste of action against Erik ten Hag's side

Erling Haaland has delivered an ominous warning to Manchester United ahead of this weekend's derby at the Etihad. The Norwegian Haaland, 22, has started life at Manchester City in astonishing fashion, scoring 14 goals in all competitions, including 11 in the league alone with two hat-tricks. Speaking to Sky Sports'...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wembley#Channel 4#Saks
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'will make another move for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli', despite missing out on the Italian last summer... with the Euro 2020 star thought to be 'a good fit' for Mikel Arteta's Gunners squad

Arsenal are reportedly keen to get Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli again - despite falling short on a deal last year. After being integral to Italy's winning Euro 2020 side, the former AC Milan youth team player had a number of options open to him for the next stage of his career.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag has bounced back from a baptism of fire as Manchester United boss to become the man of the hour... four straight league wins have raised hopes that his side can give rivals Man City a run for their money in the derby

Only a few weeks ago, Pep Guardiola’s suggestion that Erik ten Hag could be his long-term successor at Manchester City would have sounded ridiculous. Ten Hag was facing the mother of all baptisms at Manchester United after back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Brentford had plunged the Dutch-man into crisis and sent his new team spiralling to the bottom of the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harvey Elliott says Liverpool must build on last-gasp win against Ajax before the international break as they seek to get their title bid back on track against Brighton

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott insists confidence is high as they prepare to get their title bid on track against Brighton on Saturday. The Reds trail Premier league leaders Arsenal by nine points although they have a game in hand after their trip to Chelsea before the international break was postponed due to the death of the Queen.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea lead the race for Christopher Nkunku with the versatile Frenchman keen on joining the club... but with a release clause worth under £53m coming into play next summer they will have to be quick!

Christopher Nkunku is keen to join Chelsea as the Stamford Bridge club line up a deal for the RB Leipzig forward. Chelsea are attempting to steal a march in the race to sign the prolific and versatile 24-year-old Frenchman. Sources said the Blues have ‘done everything’ as part of their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte backs 'fearless' Richarlison to thrive in hostile derby environment after the Brazilian has proved himself to be an instant success since his £52m move from Everton

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is backing fearless Richarlison to thrive in the hostility of his first north London derby, days after the Brazilian forward was targeted by racist abuse in France. ‘You are talking about a player who has no fear,’ said Conte, ahead of Saturday’s short trip to Arsenal....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MARTIN KEOWN: The clash between Mikel Arteta's expressive style and Antonio Conte's pragmatic system will bring a fascinating tactical battle to the north London derby

Saturday's North London Derby has all the makings of a fascinating tactical battle between two highly competitive managers with somewhat different systems. Mikel Arteta admires the artistry and fluidity of 4-3-3 and how it enables Arsenal's players to express themselves on the pitch. Whereas Antonio Conte prefers the more pragmatic formation of 3-4-3 and believes it will bring success to Tottenham in the way it did to Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Marseille fined £29,000 over crowd trouble at Tottenham earlier this season after the French side's supporters clashed with security and police in the away end

Olympique de Marseille have been fined a total of £28,569 (32,500€) by UEFA after disturbances during and after their Champions League loss at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in September. Marseille fans clashed with security staff and police after a 2-0 defeat in their Group D opener. UEFA's Control, Ethics...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Everton fined £300,000 after last season's pitch invasion following victory over Crystal Palace as the FA condemn fans for using 'threatening and violent behaviour'

Everton have been fined £300,000 by the Football Association following the pitch invasion that followed their win that preserved their Premier League place. The scenes were so wild at the final whistle that Crystal Palace's players were forced to run for safety; Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with a supporter and verbally abused as he made his way to the dressing room.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Stuart Pearce backs the Premier League to take high-profile matches overseas but WOULDN'T increase the current 38 game schedule... as he suggests the north London derby could instead be played in the United States

Stuart Pearce has encouraged the Premier League to take high-profile games overseas after suggesting the North London derby could be the perfect fit for a match abroad. In similar fashion to the NFL bringing games to London, the Premier League has long been viewed as an asset that could be moved to different countries, with the United States seen as a potential location.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cash-strapped Barcelona 'still owe Man City £46MILLION from the transfer of Ferran Torres in January' despite selling off their TV and merchandising rights to buy Jules Kounde, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in a huge spree this summer

Barcelona still owe Manchester City an astonishing amount of money for the transfer of Ferran Torres, according to reports. The Spanish giants, who salvaged their perilous financial situation this summer by selling off a large chunk of the club's merchandising and television rights, signed Torres after agreeing a £48million deal with Man City last December.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

624K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy