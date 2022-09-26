ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Yorkshire forced former captain and coach Andrew Gale to sign a non-disclosure agreement before finalising his compensation package after conceding his claims of unfair dismissal

By Matt Hughes
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Former Yorkshire captain and coach Andrew Gale was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before the club belatedly agreed to sign his compensation package after conceding his claims of unfair dismissal last week.

The financial terms of the deal were agreed at a mediation hearing in Leeds on September 14 as was revealed by Sportsmail later that evening, with Yorkshire confirming that a settlement had been reached in a statement released the following day, but in an extraordinary development the club then back-tracked and refused to sign the agreement.

Yorkshire's surprise U-turn led to a further week of frantic talks between the two legal teams, which were only finally resolved last Friday when Gale reluctantly agreed to sign an NDA, which he had been resisting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHJdb_0iB7vmDt00
Former Yorkshire captain and coach Andrew Gale (pictured) had to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before the club belatedly agreed to sign his compensation package 

The 38-year-old has vehemently denied making any racist comments towards Azeem Rafiq and issued a public statement protesting his innocence last summer, but under the terms of his agreement with Yorkshire will no longer be permitted to discuss the case or rebut any further allegations made against him.

Gale is the 11th member of staff to receive a pay-off from Yorkshire in relation to the complaints of racism and bullying made by Rafiq, who was awarded £200,000 in compensation last November before the club sacked their entire coaching and medical teams the following month.

As part of those agreements Gale, former director of cricket Martyn Moxon and former chief executive Mark Arthur were all compelled to sign NDA's, whereas Rafiq was not after he rejected Yorkshire's initial request for him to do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3WON_0iB7vmDt00
He was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement after winning his claims of unfair dismissal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g33Ta_0iB7vmDt00
Gale is the 11th staff member to earn a pay-off in relation to Azeem Rafiq's complaints of racism

Yorkshire chairman Lord Kamlesh Patel issued an apology to Rafiq for even raising the NDA issue after his settlement was concluded last November.

'Absolutely no restrictions have been placed on Azeem on what he can or cannot say about his experiences,' Patel said.

'The settlement does not involve a non-disclosure agreement. The club was wrong to have asked Azeem to agree to an NDA in the past, and he rightly refused.

'And we've apologised unreservedly for previously making that demand. Our offer means Azeem will be free to speak about his experiences publicly.'

Yorkshire declined to comment.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

