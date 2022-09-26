3 New England corn mazes voted among America's best

Plympton farmer readies for fall with annual corn maze 02:02

STERLING - Fall is in the air, and what better way to spend a beautiful autumn day than getting lost in a maze of corn for a few hours?

USA Today recently released its list of the best corn mazes of 2022 - and three in New England made the cut. The Top 10 list was voted on by readers, and the winners were recognized "both for the quality of the maze itself and for the wealth of other activities that are offered."

Coming in first again was Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine. The newspaper says this is the "largest continually running corn maze" in Maine, with more than 60,000 corn plants. Fall prices are $10 per person on weekdays, and $12 on the weekends.

Fourth on the list is the Davis Mega Maze in Sterling, featuring "three miles of trails and eight acres of corn." Tickets bought online are $24.95 for adults and $21.95 for kids.

Corn maze at Davis Farmland in Sterling (WBZ-TV)

And in sixth is the Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville - "considered the largest corn maze in New England." USA Today says the "BIG" maze takes more than two hours to complete, but there is a simpler maze available "without the frustration" of the big one. Tickets are $20 for adults online and $10 for kids.

