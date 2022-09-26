Read full article on original website
Tamara Gaylord
2d ago
Seriously she was found within 1/2 mile of the campsite, after 4 agencies had searched for hours. The child was found “after” volunteers were allowed to help ! Then the dad found her.!!! Thank God someone returned her !!! SMH
Leeanne Wheeler
2d ago
Thank you God for keeping this sweet baby of yours safe and returning her to her family. Thank you for all the people that helped with this search.
WRDW-TV
Boyfriend arrested in missing Aiken County mom case
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant was issued for the boyfriend of an Aiken County mother of four who’s been missing for weeks. Wednesday night, Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Berry was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department. He will be held pending his transfer to the Aiken County Detention Center.
2nd person jailed in investigation of dragging death in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was dragged across Florence streets by a car after being hit while standing in the road after getting out of his vehicle after a rollover crash. Quandelin Latrice Washington, 35, of Florence was arrested Monday and […]
Florence police: Man with dementia missing since Monday found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man with dementia who had been missing since Monday has been found safe, Florence police said. Editor’s note: Because the person was found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
WIS-TV
No credible threat to Sumter County schools, says sheriff’s office
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office wants to let the public know that a potential threat to Sumter schools is not credible. Investigators have been investigating some photos that contained firearms with captions that related to threats toward schools. According to investigators, the photos were...
Suspect in Florence hit-and-run dragging death turns himself in to police
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing charges after a hit-and-run in Florence that led to the death of a man whose body was dragged more than three miles across town after getting hit while standing outside his car after a rollover crash on Church Street, police said. Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington, 19, of Florence, […]
WIS-TV
Texas couple arrested in Columbia for suspected fake fentanyl pills
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit arrested a Texas couple for possession of fake fentanyl pills on Sept. 17. Investigators say detectives were doing a routine traffic stop when they found thousands of suspected fake fentanyl pills. According to investigators, during the traffic...
abccolumbia.com
Former inmate crashes car in front of State Department of Corrections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Investigators say former inmate Ryan Turner is in trouble with the law again after crashing in front of the State Department of Corrections building Monday. Officials say Turner was driving recklessly on the yard and drove into the front steps of their headquarters. The former inmate was...
counton2.com
20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair...
wach.com
"A huge issue": Police, residents fed up with reckless UTV drivers
PELION, SC (WACH) — A teen and four children were all rushed to the hospital after the utility vehicle they were in flipped in Lexington County. Troopers say a 19-year-old was driving a John Deere utility vehicle along Windy Wood Road. Four other children were with them. When the teen tried to turn onto Scrub Oak Road the vehicle overturned. All five were sent to the hospital.
Body Found Floating Near Boat Landing In Pinopolis
Authorities recovered a body floating near a boat landing in Pinopolis over the weekend, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. The post Body Found Floating Near Boat Landing In Pinopolis appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Former inmate arrested after doing donuts on lawn at SC Department of Corrections, crashing into entrance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former inmate took a little joy ride Monday night on the lawn of the at the South Carolina Department of Corrections. According to officials, Ryan Turner was arrested after doing donuts on the lawn and driving into the front steps of the Department of Corrections' main building in Columbia.
Man killed, deputy wounded in South Carolina shootout
People searching for a South Carolina man missing since July found what appear to be human bones on Sunday.
WLTX.com
Teen missing from Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen last seen Tuesday afternoon. Police say 16-year-old Caroline Vincent was last seen Tuesday afternoon on Church Street, where she ran away from the vehicle she was riding in. Vincent has pink hair and...
wach.com
Car catches fire, upgrades to full structure fire in Richland County, 5 people displaced
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Fire officials have reported five people are without a home after a house fire in Richland County. According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, a call initially came in as a car fire but then was upgraded to a full structure fire after the flames spread to the home.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in Summerville. Vernon L. Campbell, 34, from Awendaw was found in his vehicle in a wooded area near the intersection of Trolley Road and Beverly Drive on Sunday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
coladaily.com
Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting
Two brothers were shot while driving on Edmund Highway late Saturday night, one brother died and the other survived. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. “Based on what the victim’s brother told deputies, the brothers were...
Feds break up large South Carolina dogfighting ring, rescue more than 300 dogs
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Mercy!
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Mercy! She is our Pet of the Week from Pawmetto Lifeline. This sweet lab-pittie mix is 8-years-old and was owner surrendered to the shelter at no fault of her own. Mercy is the perfect pooch for someone looking for a best furry friend to cuddle with, vent to, take for car rides, and give lots of love.
live5news.com
Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an investigation into a deadly shooting is underway after a car shot into another car. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting. Deputies say they...
Comments / 3