POCATELLO — On September 15, Make-A-Wish Idaho sent fourteen-year-old Ryker Goodwin of Blackfoot, Idaho to Hawaii to grant his wish to go snorkeling with sharks. Ryker, who has cystic fibrosis, has been described by his mother, Kim Goodwin, as a ‘bit of an adrenaline junky.’ When researching wish options, Ryker saw photos online of a wish kid swimming in a cage surrounded by sharks, and he knew what he wanted....

BLACKFOOT, ID ・ 15 HOURS AGO