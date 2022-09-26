ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

kidnewsradio.com

ISU alumni center construction update

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Construction crews are entering the final stages of construction for Idaho State University’s new alumni center. On Wednesday ,members of the Pocatello Development Authority had the chance to tour the 26,000 square-foot building. The $11.5 million center has been two decades in the making,...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho State University to conduct annual CarFit event Sept. 30

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Are you and your vehicle a good fit? It may not be something that many people consider, but answering that question could play a vital role in your health. Idaho State University students and faculty will be offering free assessments to the community on September...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Applications being accepted for Citizens Law Academy

IDAHO FALLS — The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar is pleased to announce and open the application process to accept students for this year’s 2022 Citizens’ Law Academy. The CLA is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Distinguished Under 40 honorees announced

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 recipients of its annual Distinguished Under 40 awards. Ashley Jo Winters-Glenn, Idaho National Laboratory. Brady Bloxham, CourseOps. Carissa Coats, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Voigt Davis. Dakota Roberson, University of Idaho. Dallin Draney,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

ISU adds third high processing computer

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A new high-performance computing (HPC) system or supercomputer is now online at Idaho State University. Research Data Center staff recently flipped the switch on Ragnarok, the facility’s latest HPC system. Ragnarok boasts eight Nivida RTX 3090 graphics processing units. Graphics processing units are specialized computer processors used to speed up graphics rendering.
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley holds grand opening

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley will hold a grand opening and will celebrate with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. at Syringa Elementary School. The ribbon will be cut at the playground doors, closest to the...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Angel Hope Bench unveiled in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello has a new symbol to recognize those lost due to suicide. The city and the Community Suicide Prevention group unveiled an Angel Hope Bench Tuesday evening at Centennial Park. The presentation included a musical performance and a proclamation fromMayor Brian Blad.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Make-A-Wish Idaho grants Ryker’s wish to snorkel with sharks

POCATELLO — On September 15, Make-A-Wish Idaho sent fourteen-year-old Ryker Goodwin of Blackfoot, Idaho to Hawaii to grant his wish to go snorkeling with sharks. Ryker, who has cystic fibrosis, has been described by his mother, Kim Goodwin, as a ‘bit of an adrenaline junky.’ When researching wish options, Ryker saw photos online of a wish kid swimming in a cage surrounded by sharks, and he knew what he wanted....
BLACKFOOT, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – September 28, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. The Idaho Falls Fire Department will hold a Block Party tomorrow at Fire Station 1 in downtown Idaho Falls from 5 to 8 pm. There will be free hot dogs, chips, drinks, and fun activities.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two Simplot employees injured after minor ammonia release from Pocatello plant

POCATELLO — Two Simplot contract employees were injured following a minor ammonia release at the Don Plant early Tuesday morning, Simplot reported. The plant was temporarily evacuated because of the ammonia release, the Boise-based company stated. Simplot said the contract employees had minor injuries. One suffered bruises during a fall that occurred when the plant was evacuated while the other had a breathing issue. ...
POCATELLO, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Rexburg’s town-and-gown housing zoning

The most unique zoning in Idaho may be that of Rexburg. While the city’s new comprehensive plan may make its zoning closer to land use practices in the rest of the state, Rexburg will retain its most atypical zoning classification for student housing for those enrolled at Brigham Young University–Idaho (BYU–Idaho). Not all is happy in ...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Fire Department hosting community block party

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is hosting its annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Station #1 in downtown Idaho Falls. “It’s been a couple of years since we’ve hosted our block party, so we are excited to bring the event back and interact with our community in a fun and relaxed atmosphere,” says department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Internet services are back up at Bingham County Courthouse and local school district

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public not to make a trip to the Bingham County Courthouse if anyone requires internet services. “All the internet services within the courthouse are down right now. So we are not able to do any driver’s licenses or vehicle registration and inmate communication services at this time or basically anything that requires internet at the courthouse,” said Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

New Ammon library to hold Grand opening Saturday

The new Bonneville County Library District branch in Ammon has ditched the Lane Bryant sign and is sporting some new artwork in preparation for its grand opening events at 9 a.m. on Saturday. When the Post Register last spoke to Michelle Tolman, director of the Bonneville County Library District, she...
AMMON, ID

