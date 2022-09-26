Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
ISU alumni center construction update
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Construction crews are entering the final stages of construction for Idaho State University’s new alumni center. On Wednesday ,members of the Pocatello Development Authority had the chance to tour the 26,000 square-foot building. The $11.5 million center has been two decades in the making,...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho State University to conduct annual CarFit event Sept. 30
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Are you and your vehicle a good fit? It may not be something that many people consider, but answering that question could play a vital role in your health. Idaho State University students and faculty will be offering free assessments to the community on September...
eastidahonews.com
Applications being accepted for Citizens Law Academy
IDAHO FALLS — The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar is pleased to announce and open the application process to accept students for this year’s 2022 Citizens’ Law Academy. The CLA is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by...
kidnewsradio.com
Distinguished Under 40 honorees announced
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 recipients of its annual Distinguished Under 40 awards. Ashley Jo Winters-Glenn, Idaho National Laboratory. Brady Bloxham, CourseOps. Carissa Coats, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Voigt Davis. Dakota Roberson, University of Idaho. Dallin Draney,...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Lottery delivers 556 books, reading furniture to Rexburg third grade classroom
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Lottery made a special, “Back-to-School” Classroom Wishlist visit to Hibbard Elementary School in Rexburg Tuesday afternoon, delivering 556 new books, reading furniture and book storage to Remi Burton’s third grade classroom. It’s all part of the Idaho Lottery’s “Do Good”...
kidnewsradio.com
ISU adds third high processing computer
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A new high-performance computing (HPC) system or supercomputer is now online at Idaho State University. Research Data Center staff recently flipped the switch on Ragnarok, the facility’s latest HPC system. Ragnarok boasts eight Nivida RTX 3090 graphics processing units. Graphics processing units are specialized computer processors used to speed up graphics rendering.
Museum of Idaho announces ‘Toytopia’ exhibit
The Museum of Idaho is gearing up to open its' new 'Toytopia' exhibit this week. The post Museum of Idaho announces ‘Toytopia’ exhibit appeared first on Local News 8.
kidnewsradio.com
The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley holds grand opening
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley will hold a grand opening and will celebrate with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. at Syringa Elementary School. The ribbon will be cut at the playground doors, closest to the...
kidnewsradio.com
Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho for 2023 to be named during statewide scholarship competition
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – High school senior girls from across Idaho will join in Idaho Falls for the Distinguished Young Women of Idaho program to be held Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 at the Civic Auditorium. Participants will compete for $35,000 in college scholarships and the opportunity to...
eastidahonews.com
Looking Back: Intercounty Highway Bridge in Twin Falls dedicated; school bus plunges into canal
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 in east Idaho history. ST. ANTHONY — A local senator and his friend made the front page news after leaving on a hunting trip that community members didn’t expect would be successful.
kidnewsradio.com
Angel Hope Bench unveiled in Pocatello
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello has a new symbol to recognize those lost due to suicide. The city and the Community Suicide Prevention group unveiled an Angel Hope Bench Tuesday evening at Centennial Park. The presentation included a musical performance and a proclamation fromMayor Brian Blad.
Make-A-Wish Idaho grants Ryker’s wish to snorkel with sharks
POCATELLO — On September 15, Make-A-Wish Idaho sent fourteen-year-old Ryker Goodwin of Blackfoot, Idaho to Hawaii to grant his wish to go snorkeling with sharks. Ryker, who has cystic fibrosis, has been described by his mother, Kim Goodwin, as a ‘bit of an adrenaline junky.’ When researching wish options, Ryker saw photos online of a wish kid swimming in a cage surrounded by sharks, and he knew what he wanted....
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – September 28, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. The Idaho Falls Fire Department will hold a Block Party tomorrow at Fire Station 1 in downtown Idaho Falls from 5 to 8 pm. There will be free hot dogs, chips, drinks, and fun activities.
eastidahonews.com
After crash involving combine and high school student, local police send reminder during harvest break
SHELLEY — As Shelley School District 60 begins harvest break, a local police department is reminding everyone that there is an increase in agricultural machinery on the road, which means drivers need to be more careful. Harvest break started on Monday for District 60 and will last for two...
Two Simplot employees injured after minor ammonia release from Pocatello plant
POCATELLO — Two Simplot contract employees were injured following a minor ammonia release at the Don Plant early Tuesday morning, Simplot reported. The plant was temporarily evacuated because of the ammonia release, the Boise-based company stated. Simplot said the contract employees had minor injuries. One suffered bruises during a fall that occurred when the plant was evacuated while the other had a breathing issue. ...
idahobusinessreview.com
Rexburg’s town-and-gown housing zoning
The most unique zoning in Idaho may be that of Rexburg. While the city’s new comprehensive plan may make its zoning closer to land use practices in the rest of the state, Rexburg will retain its most atypical zoning classification for student housing for those enrolled at Brigham Young University–Idaho (BYU–Idaho). Not all is happy in ...
This Grocery Store Ranked Idaho’s Best Independent Store, Do You Agree?
We always strive to support local, but in the month of September, Idahoans really double down on supporting local because it’s Idaho Preferred Month!. We’ve covered some local eateries and even incredible Idaho Agriculture facts that will absolutely blow your mind etc. ... But what about local grocery stores or farm shops?
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Fire Department hosting community block party
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is hosting its annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Station #1 in downtown Idaho Falls. “It’s been a couple of years since we’ve hosted our block party, so we are excited to bring the event back and interact with our community in a fun and relaxed atmosphere,” says department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Internet services are back up at Bingham County Courthouse and local school district
BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public not to make a trip to the Bingham County Courthouse if anyone requires internet services. “All the internet services within the courthouse are down right now. So we are not able to do any driver’s licenses or vehicle registration and inmate communication services at this time or basically anything that requires internet at the courthouse,” said Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Post Register
New Ammon library to hold Grand opening Saturday
The new Bonneville County Library District branch in Ammon has ditched the Lane Bryant sign and is sporting some new artwork in preparation for its grand opening events at 9 a.m. on Saturday. When the Post Register last spoke to Michelle Tolman, director of the Bonneville County Library District, she...
