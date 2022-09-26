ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Lowered profit forecasts raise concerns on shaky Wall Street

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bjIZ_0iB7qjKF00

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Recent profit warnings from bellwether companies like Ford Motor Co, may signal more challenges ahead for corporate America, increasing wariness for investors as the stock market deepens its sell-off.

Investors are increasingly pricing in a U.S. economic downturn next year. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for a third straight time on Wednesday in its fight to combat inflation, and some analysts think the aggressive hikes could tip the economy into recession.

With that, concern about earnings has been rising as companies face higher inflation and possibly weakening demand.

Ford Motor (F.N) warned last Monday that inflation-related supplier costs will run about $1 billion higher than expected in the current quarter, while FedEx Corp (FDX.N) outlined on Thursday cost cuts of up to $2.7 billion after falling demand hammered first-quarter profits. read more

The announcements are "very important, especially if there is a spate of future warnings," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist, LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"The market is most worried about demand slowing in the U.S. and demand slowing globally," she said.

Analysts have cut their S&P 500 earnings estimates for the third and fourth quarters, and for all of 2022.

For the third quarter, analysts expect overall S&P 500 earnings to have increased just 4.6% over the year-ago period, compared with growth of 11.1% expected at the start of July, while they see earnings for all of 2022 growing by 7.7% versus 9.5% seen on July 1, according to IBES data from Refinitiv as of Friday.

"Really up until maybe a month or two ago, we didn't see much in the way of earnings downgrades. That is now changing, and it is playing catch-up," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago. "It is more fallout, and it is expected."

Third-quarter results start coming by mid-October, marking one of the next big events for stock investors.

Upbeat corporate earnings had helped support the rebound in U.S. stocks over the summer.

But the respite appears over, with the Dow Jones industrial average (.DJI) dropped below its June low to its lowest since November 2020 on Friday, narrowly missing a close more than 20% below its Jan. 4 record all-time closing peak of 36,799.64 points.

That would have confirmed a bear market that began from Jan. 4, according to a conventional definition. The Dow is the only one of the three major indexes not to have bear market status. The S&P 500 (.SPX) is down 23% for the year so far, while the Nasdaq is down 31%. Both are also within close reach of the bottoms reached in June.

Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey, said U.S. companies have a tendency to surprise Wall Street with earnings that are stronger than expected.

"Companies have shown an ability to navigate these kinds of situations before," he said. "There will be a surprise as to how well earnings can hold up."

Companies are being hit with a wide range of issues right now. On top of inflation and rising rates, there is Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"For now, as an investor, you're getting hit on every side," Meckler said. Estimates for earnings "are being reduced at the same time that the multiple is being reduced, and that's part of what's causing such a big sell-off."

The S&P 500's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio is now at 16.3, down from 22 at the end of December and near its long-term average of about 16, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Alden Bentley and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Wall Street#Ford Motor Co#U S Federal Reserve#Interest Rates#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The U S Federal Reserve#Fedex Corp Lrb#Lpl Financial
Reuters

The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Investors should brace for 'unsettling volatility' and the S&P 500 is headed back to June lows as dysfunction is growing across markets, Mohamed El-Erian says

Markets need to brace for "unsettling volatility," Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Friday. The top economist predicted the S&P 500 could retest June lows due to signs of dysfunction in US Treasuries and money markets. He warned investors not to ignore the gloomy macro backdrop, despite some attractive stock names.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

Costco Down After Earnings as Analysts Fret About Company Facing Higher Costs

(Friday Market Open) The end of the week isn’t bringing much relief for investors. Skyrocketing Treasury yields and a firm dollar continue to limit buying interest in stocks. The market continued its descent overnight, and declining shares far outnumbered gainers across the major market indices yesterday amid another interest rate and dollar surge.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil prices hit 9-month lows on recession fears

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday before recovering some ground in choppy trade, as recession fears and a strong dollar spooked markets. Brent crude futures for November settlement were down 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $85.78 a barrel, having fallen as far as $84.51, the lowest since Jan. 14.
TRAFFIC
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Global Banks Follow in Fed's Footsteps

Wednesday's selling carried into Thursday as investors continued to take a risk-off approach to markets following the Federal Reserve's latest policy announcement. The central bank issued its third jumbo-sized rate increase yesterday and set expectations that it will continue to hike rates over its next few meetings. However, the Fed is not alone in its aggressive stance. Several global central banks have increased their benchmark rates this week in an ongoing effort to tame inflation, including the Bank of England and Switzerland's National Bank, which earlier today issued 50 basis point and 75 basis point rate hikes, respectively. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.)
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Bond market crash foreshadows new lows for US stock market, BofA warns

The bond market is on track for its worst year since 1949 and will continue to batter stocks over the coming months, according to an analyst note from Bank of America obtained by FOX Business. Bonds have tumbled as the Federal Reserve ratchets up interest rates as it tries to...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
STOCKS
msn.com

U.S. stocks close lower, as S&P 500 carves out new 2022 low and Dow ends in bear market

U.S. stocks closed lower Monday amid elevated market volatility, extending last week's losses as the S&P 500 sank to a new 2022 low. The S&P 500 dropped 1% to end around 3,655.52, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.6%, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 ended below its previous closing low this year of 3666.77 on June 16. Wall Street's fear gauge has climbed amid fears over the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates to fight inflation, with investors worried its hawkish stance will lead to a U.S. recession. The CBOE Volatility Index climbed to more than 31 Monday, above its 50-day moving average of 23.86, FactSet data show, at last check. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged 18.3 basis points Monday to 3.878%, the highest rate since April 2010 based on 3 p.m. Eastern time levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow ended in bear market territory, finishing around 29,260.81 Monday.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

609K+
Followers
357K+
Post
282M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy