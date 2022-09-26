ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Thrillist

A Huge Asian Music & Culture Festival Is Coming to Brooklyn This November

Some of the world's favorite Asian and Asian-American artists are taking to the stage for a memorable music and culture festival in Brooklyn. This November, the MetaMoon Music Festival is coming to Barclays Center. On November 26, the much-anticipated music festival will bring Asian artistry and culture to NYC, and...
BROOKLYN, NY
stupiddope.com

Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in Bronx, New York

In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Unclee Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope new Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
BRONX, NY
K97.5

21 Savage Says No More Rolling Loud Performances

Rolling Loud took place this past weekend in New York City and just like any music festival, there is always some sort of hiccup. The biggest hiccup that took place was headliner ASAP Rocky, his set was cut super short and he only performed 4 songs AND he showed up late too. But now 21 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Atlas Obscura

The Double Life of New York’s Black Oyster King

In the heart of New York’s financial center, a vacant building has sat untouched for decades. Behind its unassuming brass shell is the story of New York City’s once-famed oyster houses and the overlooked life of Thomas Downing, the city’s Black oyster king. During the 1800s, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

King Combs Can’t Stop, Won’t Ever Stop Making New York City Proud

His Rolling Loud performance follows his appearance in Vegas for iHeartRadio Music Festival. Long before “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” became the unofficial song of the summer (and now moving into the fall), Christian Combs was bred into the entertainment industry with music running through his veins. With his father being Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is responsible for the foundation of notable industry heavy-hitters from Biggie Smalls and Faith Evans to Mary J. Blige, and his brother Quincy Brown being the successful actor featured in featured projects from Brotherly Love to FOX’s Star, it’s no surprise that the young man we see today known as King Combs is taking over the charts – and we can agree it’s long overdue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYC Is Getting A Series Of Seductive Cirque-Style Cabaret Dinner Shows

Break out the bubbly and enjoy the show! The AirOtic Soireé is a series of special Cirque-style cabaret dinner shows and it’s coming to HK Hall (605 W 48th St) in Manhattan this November. You and your friends can enjoy an exclusive night out full of excellent cocktails and world-class acrobatics. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. but in the meantime be sure to join the waitlist for this limited-time performance! Created by Stephane Haffner, founder and creative director of Les Farfadais, and US champion gymnast Kyle Kier, the AirOtic Soirée: A Circus-Style Cabaret Dinner Show This tantalizing performance has charmed South Florida, Palm Springs, Chicago, Washington D.C. and now it’s unraveling right before our eyes at HK Hall in Hell’s Kitchen. Talented world-class acrobats will perform mind-boggling stunts, bridging extravagant costumes and seductive choreography for a one-of-a-kind burlesque circus style soirée. If you’ve been on the hunt for an unforgettable night out, then this event is for you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

How This Queer Party Promoter Found Community in NYC’s Nightlife

New York City’s nightlife is world-renowned. People from all walks of life travel thousands of miles to see the glowing lights and bustling streets, engulfed in its colorful culture. For the average tourist, the clubs and bars are attractions to be discovered. However, for the pro traveler and city dwellers, there are pockets of party subcultures that are essential to many people’s social lives. Cesar Lemonier — fashion professional by day, party extraordinaire by night — is a vital part of one of these close-knit scenes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Editor’s note: Moving MSG could be a winner for New York City

New York City Mayor Eric Adams signaled last week during remarks he made at Crain’s Power Breakfast that he was open to a discussion on moving Madison Square Garden as part of the Penn Station redevelopment plan. “The Penn Station project is a crucial one. I think that area is ripe for housing, is ripe for real investment,” Adams said at the event, the New York Post reported, adding that Hizzoner joked, “And if that fits into Madison Square Garden moving into another location – maybe we’ll help the Knicks win.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Here's Our Ultimate Guide to the 2022 New York Comic Con

To a certain segment of pop culture fans, the first signs of fall in NYC mean one thing and one thing only: New York Comic Con is almost here. From October 6 through October 9, Manhattan's Javits Center will be filled with screenings, artists, hosts, and actors from your favorite shows and (obviously) comics. Whether you decide to dress the part or not is up to you, but the event is expected to welcome thousands of attendees of all ages to NYC. To the delight of fans, this year flaunts a lineup of over 200 screenings and panels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: ‘Retail Gangster’ tells behind-the-scenes story of Crazy Eddie’s rise and fall

For Northeast residents of a certain generation, the name Crazy Eddie brings back a rush of memories of prices that can’t be beat, electronics that fly off the shelves and an in-your-face ad man screaming at the television about all the craziness of this retail giant. Many will remember yellow Crazy Eddie T-shirts with their ripped-off R. Crumb character prominently displayed in the center. Still others will remember the insanity of how this chain of stores — selling everything from telephones to computers to car stereos — fell apart so soon after it rose to the top of the retail world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

At least 23 people were shot in New York City over 3-day period

Two fatal shootings took place in Brooklyn and two occurred in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Four people were fatally struck in Brooklyn and the Bronx this weekend. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Reported rapes rise in NYC

Reported rapes are up in New York this year to date by nearly 11%, according to recent NYPD crime statistics. Other sex crimes have risen more than 15% this week to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
BROOKLYN, NY

