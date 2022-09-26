Read full article on original website
Thrillist
A Huge Asian Music & Culture Festival Is Coming to Brooklyn This November
Some of the world's favorite Asian and Asian-American artists are taking to the stage for a memorable music and culture festival in Brooklyn. This November, the MetaMoon Music Festival is coming to Barclays Center. On November 26, the much-anticipated music festival will bring Asian artistry and culture to NYC, and...
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in Bronx, New York
In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Unclee Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope new Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
21 Savage Says No More Rolling Loud Performances
Rolling Loud took place this past weekend in New York City and just like any music festival, there is always some sort of hiccup. The biggest hiccup that took place was headliner ASAP Rocky, his set was cut super short and he only performed 4 songs AND he showed up late too. But now 21 […]
Atlas Obscura
The Double Life of New York’s Black Oyster King
In the heart of New York’s financial center, a vacant building has sat untouched for decades. Behind its unassuming brass shell is the story of New York City’s once-famed oyster houses and the overlooked life of Thomas Downing, the city’s Black oyster king. During the 1800s, the...
Essence
King Combs Can’t Stop, Won’t Ever Stop Making New York City Proud
His Rolling Loud performance follows his appearance in Vegas for iHeartRadio Music Festival. Long before “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” became the unofficial song of the summer (and now moving into the fall), Christian Combs was bred into the entertainment industry with music running through his veins. With his father being Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is responsible for the foundation of notable industry heavy-hitters from Biggie Smalls and Faith Evans to Mary J. Blige, and his brother Quincy Brown being the successful actor featured in featured projects from Brotherly Love to FOX’s Star, it’s no surprise that the young man we see today known as King Combs is taking over the charts – and we can agree it’s long overdue.
NYC Is Getting A Series Of Seductive Cirque-Style Cabaret Dinner Shows
Break out the bubbly and enjoy the show! The AirOtic Soireé is a series of special Cirque-style cabaret dinner shows and it’s coming to HK Hall (605 W 48th St) in Manhattan this November. You and your friends can enjoy an exclusive night out full of excellent cocktails and world-class acrobatics. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. but in the meantime be sure to join the waitlist for this limited-time performance! Created by Stephane Haffner, founder and creative director of Les Farfadais, and US champion gymnast Kyle Kier, the AirOtic Soirée: A Circus-Style Cabaret Dinner Show This tantalizing performance has charmed South Florida, Palm Springs, Chicago, Washington D.C. and now it’s unraveling right before our eyes at HK Hall in Hell’s Kitchen. Talented world-class acrobats will perform mind-boggling stunts, bridging extravagant costumes and seductive choreography for a one-of-a-kind burlesque circus style soirée. If you’ve been on the hunt for an unforgettable night out, then this event is for you.
harlemworldmagazine.com
It’s A Marley, And More At SummerStage In Marcus Garvey Park In Harlem, You Going?
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, begins their final few performances for the season this week. Upcoming free shows in Marcus Garvey Park include on September 27th, 2022, Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Livestream: “Medea”. The final free performance...
Thrillist
How This Queer Party Promoter Found Community in NYC’s Nightlife
New York City’s nightlife is world-renowned. People from all walks of life travel thousands of miles to see the glowing lights and bustling streets, engulfed in its colorful culture. For the average tourist, the clubs and bars are attractions to be discovered. However, for the pro traveler and city dwellers, there are pockets of party subcultures that are essential to many people’s social lives. Cesar Lemonier — fashion professional by day, party extraordinaire by night — is a vital part of one of these close-knit scenes.
Thrillist
This New York Coffee Festival Is Ready to Give You the Ultimate Caffeine Buzz
With fall officially making its appearance, there is no better time for coffee drinkers to give in to our collective caffeinated-drink obsession. If you, too, can't wait for the first PSL of the season and are ready to try new coffee-based seasonal beverages, the New York Coffee Festival might just be what you need.
cityandstateny.com
Editor’s note: Moving MSG could be a winner for New York City
New York City Mayor Eric Adams signaled last week during remarks he made at Crain’s Power Breakfast that he was open to a discussion on moving Madison Square Garden as part of the Penn Station redevelopment plan. “The Penn Station project is a crucial one. I think that area is ripe for housing, is ripe for real investment,” Adams said at the event, the New York Post reported, adding that Hizzoner joked, “And if that fits into Madison Square Garden moving into another location – maybe we’ll help the Knicks win.”
Thrillist
Here's Our Ultimate Guide to the 2022 New York Comic Con
To a certain segment of pop culture fans, the first signs of fall in NYC mean one thing and one thing only: New York Comic Con is almost here. From October 6 through October 9, Manhattan's Javits Center will be filled with screenings, artists, hosts, and actors from your favorite shows and (obviously) comics. Whether you decide to dress the part or not is up to you, but the event is expected to welcome thousands of attendees of all ages to NYC. To the delight of fans, this year flaunts a lineup of over 200 screenings and panels.
The Top 8 Street Style Trends of the Season, as Seen on Fashion Editors
Fashion Week presents potential trends for the season to come, but it also keeps us firmly rooted in the current moment via street style snapshots. What people wear while skipping from one show to the next is often just as inspiring as anything you'll see walking down the runway — if not more so.
A mystery car is up for grabs in NYC. Let's try to find it.
The website of Key4All warns: "If you find it you can drive it! But so can anyone else with a key." Is this a viral influencer stunt, an Anonymous-style art project, or something else? Our reporter is finding out right now. [ more › ]
hollywoodsoapbox.com
INTERVIEW: ‘Retail Gangster’ tells behind-the-scenes story of Crazy Eddie’s rise and fall
For Northeast residents of a certain generation, the name Crazy Eddie brings back a rush of memories of prices that can’t be beat, electronics that fly off the shelves and an in-your-face ad man screaming at the television about all the craziness of this retail giant. Many will remember yellow Crazy Eddie T-shirts with their ripped-off R. Crumb character prominently displayed in the center. Still others will remember the insanity of how this chain of stores — selling everything from telephones to computers to car stereos — fell apart so soon after it rose to the top of the retail world.
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Everything at the iconic NYC hotel must go -- that includes the smallest items and the most grand.
At least 23 people were shot in New York City over 3-day period
Two fatal shootings took place in Brooklyn and two occurred in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Four people were fatally struck in Brooklyn and the Bronx this weekend. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
Reported rapes rise in NYC
Reported rapes are up in New York this year to date by nearly 11%, according to recent NYPD crime statistics. Other sex crimes have risen more than 15% this week to date.
Thrillist
This Airline Is Offering Discount Tickets from New York to Iceland Right Now
This is the sign you've been waiting for to go visit Iceland. The low-cost Icelandic airline Play is offering flights starting from $101 from New York to Iceland for World Tourism Day. New Yorkers looking to travel to the stunning European country will have to book their discounted airfare anytime...
Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
