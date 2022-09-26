ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers will automatically receive refunds on pandemic-era payments if they qualify for Biden's debt relief

The Education Department updated guidance on the process for receiving student-loan payment refunds. Borrowers who apply for and receive Biden's debt cancellation will get refunds automatically. Others can still qualify, but they will have to call their servicer to start the process. President Joe Biden's Education Department quietly posted new...
GOBankingRates

Student Loans: Parent Plus Loans Could Get $10K Forgiveness

President Joe Biden announced his administration’s much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. But now, a group of senators is urging the administration to revise the forgiveness of Parent PLUS loans to match Pell grants, which get the highest relief under the plan. Live Richer Podcast: How...
Business Insider

The CEO of a major student-loan company says Biden's loan forgiveness plan has 'created all types of confusion' for borrowers

Jack Remondi, the CEO of Navient, said Biden's student-loan forgiveness has created "confusion." He said borrowers with FFEL loans still need additional guidance on steps to get relief. The Education Department advises people with FFEL loans to consolidate into direct loans to qualify. Weeks after President Joe Biden announced broad...
Fortune

What borrowers should do now to prepare for student debt forgiveness

Applications for President Joe Biden’s one-time widespread student loan forgiveness aren’t available yet—but there are still a number of steps borrowers can take to prepare for when they are. Biden announced last month his administration would forgive up to $20,000 for federal borrowers who were Pell Grant...
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Veronica Charnell Media

When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?

Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.
bestcolleges.com

Automatic Student Loan Payment Refunds Coming to Millions

Borrowers who paid off part of their loans during the COVID-19 payment pause will get refunded if they qualify for debt cancellation. Photo by Paul Morigi / Stringer / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images. Borrowers haven't needed to make payments on their federal loans since March 2020. Those who...
Daily Mail

Now banks pull mortgages from sale after the Pound crashed: Halifax, Virgin Money and Skipton stop loans to new customers and withdraw fee-paying products amid market turmoil

The mortgage market descended into mayhem yesterday as major lenders pulled a swathe of deals amid fears interest rates could hit 6 per cent next year. Home loan costs have soared since Bank of England chiefs began raising the base rate to combat spiralling inflation. It is now 2.25 per...
pymnts

Fannie Mae Debuts Rent Reporting to Boost Credit Scores

Fannie Mae has rolled out its Multifamily Positive Rent Payment Reporting program to help renters build credit history and improve their scores, a company press release said. It will start as of Sept. 27, and will let eligible multifamily property owners share rent payment data on a vendor network, to go to the three major credit bureaus to incorporate into renters’ credit profiles.
