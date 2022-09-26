ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police are 'increasingly concerned' for schoolgirl, 16, who has been missing four days

By Eirian Jane Prosser For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Police have said they are growing 'increasingly concerned' for the safety of a missing 16-year-old girl who has not been seen in four days.

Nikita, was last seen around 3.30pm on Thursday September 22 at Harrogate Grammar School in North Yorkshire.

After school that day, she failed to return home and has not been seen since.

The teenager was seen wearing a school uniform including a black skirt, black patent shoes, and was wearing a black casual blazer - although this is not a uniform blazer.

She was also seen carrying a large black handbag.

Nikita, whose surname has not been officially released, is described as being 5ft 2in tall, with long straight brown hair and of a small build.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00m4iO_0iB7pYbL00
North Yorkshire Police are growing 'increasingly concerned' for the safety of missing Nikita, 16. The teenager was last seen around 3.30pm at Harrogate Grammar School in North Yorkshire. She is described as being 5ft 2in tall, with long straight brown hair and of a small build

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said officers had carried out extensive enquiries to find Nikita, but they are growing increasingly concerned for her safety.

They are now appealing to members of the public to report any sightings to them.

Anyone who has seen Nikita or knows where she is now should call 999 quoting the incident number 12220169644

Comments / 7

