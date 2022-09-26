Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Texas teen missing for weeks, possibly a runaway
WILLIS, Texas — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager whom they suspect is a runaway. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on Sept. 6. Samara is 15 years old and of “dark” complexion. She stands at 5 feet…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 3 CONSTABLES ARREST TULSA MURDER SUSPECT
Tulsa Police say Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables arrested Izayaih Shanks, 22 of 21000, Gossling in The Woodlands. Shanks was arrested just before noon on Gossling Road. Shanks was charged with first-degree murder, shooting with inte…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-3-constables-arrest-tulsa-murder-suspect/
Madison Co. deputies chase and arrest a suspected repeat offender
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Madison County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on September 18 and discovered a woman identified as Deana Okabayashi was driving the vehicle. At the time, Okabayashi was out on bond for previous felony charges. During the stop, Okabayashi was discovered...
Two dead after husband assaults wife, hours-long standoff with the Harris County S.W.A.T team
Two people are dead after a hours-long standoff in the Meadows of Northwest Park subdivision in northwest Harris County. The incident took place in the 9700 block of Phil Halstead Rd. started when the suspect reportedly began assaulting his wife, and she called her family members for help, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County.
Montgomery County Sheriff attempting to identify Baseball Bat Burglar
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a burglary at the Dugout Sports business, located at 26302 I-45 in Spring, Texas. On September 9, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., the suspect forced entry into the business and stole numerous baseball bats, with an estimated value of $4-$5,000. The male drove away in a 2000 white Chevrolet step side pickup (TX license plate FTP3316), with a pink or red Chevrolet emblem on the front of the truck. The pickup has been sold and no longer belongs to the registered owner.
UPDATE-MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
On September 26, 2022, at around 11:40 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies responded to the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Dispatch was advised by the female caller that she had been shot by her husband. Upon arrival deputies observed a white...
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect in Spring
SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured above. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and provided a credit card in order to have the fuel pumps activated. After pumping $500 of diesel fuel the male re-enters the store and the payment card is declined multiple times. The male leaves the location without rendering payment.
Conroe introduces mounted patrol unit to bridge gap between police, citizens
The Conroe Police Department introduced its new mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. (Courtesy Clyde Vogel) Conroe introduced its first mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. According to Conroe Police Sergeant Clyde Vogel, the unit consists of four patrol officers on horseback who will patrol downtown Conroe and shopping centers as well as during parades, park events, demonstrations and festivals to serve as crowd control.
Police shoots man 6 times after allegedly shooting his wife in Montgomery Co.
MAGNOLIA, Texas - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Magnolia. The shooting occurred on the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia, around 11:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from a woman who stated she had been...
2006 TACO CABANA HOMICIDE TO BE FEATURED WEDNESDAY NIGHT ON INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY CHANNEL
Wednesday, September 28th @ 8Pm on Investigation Discovery Channel. The Conroe case involves Glen Holmes Jr., who allegedly shot and killed Conroe resident Barry Thomas on May 1, 2006, at the Taco Cabana drive-through on South Loop 336 after stealing his Cadillac. Before leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase, Holmes allegedly held up the drive-through demanding tacos to go. Holmes was able to escape authorities for nearly three weeks through Montgomery, Harris, and Walker counties before Conroe police received information Holmes was near an apartment complex in Houston. Houston police assisted in Holmes’ apprehension. Holmes was taken before a magistrate in Harris County and then released into the custody of Conroe officers, who transferred him to the Montgomery County Jail, where he was booked on a capital murder charge. Holmes was able to make bail for his $50,000 bond and was released on Aug. 7, 2006. Holmes was again arrested in late 2006, possibly for violating his parole, but was able to post his $75,000 bond and be released. After his second arrest, Holmes did not show up for his court trial in May 2008, which resulted in a charge of bond forfeiture and a manhunt to locate the fugitive. Anyone with information about Holmes can call Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at (800) 392-STOP.
Family of Roderick Brooks files federal civil rights lawsuit against Harris County officials after unarmed man killed by deputy
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The family of Roderick Brooks announced on Wednesday the filing of a federal civil rights lawsuit against multiple Harris County departments and officials, including the deputy who fired the fatal shot that claimed the life of the unarmed Black man. Brooks died on July 8...
RESIDENT HOLDS ILLEGAL DUMPERS FOR POLICE
Monday afternoon a resident in the Magnolia Bend area witnessed two Hispanic males with a dump trailer dumping construction material on Red Bud Lane. After opening the rear doors they started to drive letting lumber and bricks from what appeared to be new construction fall out onto the ground. They then dumped the remainder of the material. The resident called the police then went out with his weapon and held them at bay until Precinct 2 Constables arrived. Arrested were Margarito Jimenez Jr., 24, of 2228 Shady Tree in Conroe, and Anthony Eliseo Leon-Sanchez, 21, of 11440 Ehlers Road in Conroe. Both were charged with Illegal dumping over 1000 pounds, a State Jail Felony. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioners Office sent crews to clean the mess up which was a total of 5,360 pounds. It was loaded on county trucks and transported to the landfill at the expense of the Montgomery County taxpayers. This has been an ongoing issue in the county for several years. Commissioner Metts said he appreciates the resident taking the initiative to contact law enforcement and report the incident.
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigation
As police were investigating a fatal accident on the North Freeway in Houston, a driver rear-ended one of the officer's patrol vehicles that were blocking traffic. Police were called out at about 2:25 a.m. to an accident involving a black Jeep Wrangler. Police say the driver of the Jeep Wrangler was driving southbound on the North Freeway at a high rate of speed when they lost control of the vehicle when they exited Crosstimbers Rd.
NAVASOTA POLICE ARREST SUSPECTS IN SUNDAY SHOOTING INCIDENT
Navasota Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon. Police received reports of shots being fired around 12:20pm in the 700 Block of West Virginia Street in Navasota. Within several minutes, officers arrived on the scene and detained three male subjects. Navasota Patrol Officers...
Man charged after shooting neighbor’s dog following dispute over dinged vehicle; also charged with DWI, docs say
HOUSTON – A man is facing several charges after shooting a neighbor’s dog following an argument over him striking that neighbor’s vehicle, according to court documents. Emanuel Bonilla, 65, has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, aggravated assault and driving while intoxicated from a series of events that happened on Sunday in southwest Houston.
Votaw woman killed in crash on FM 787
A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman from Votaw, Texas, Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, around 7 p.m. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Heather Lynn Scott was traveling westbound on FM 787 about five miles east of Rye in a 2000 Jeep Wrangler.
Friendswood PD warn of man posing as service worker and stealing from homeowners
In one incident, the man identified himself as a pest control worker. In another, he claimed to be a city employee. In both cases, he took victims' personal belongings, police said.
'It’s simply unacceptable,' Houston Fire Department Chief Pena says on recent attacks on first responders
HOUSTON - Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena spoke with FOX 26 to address what he's calling an unsettling trend, an increase in attacks and assault on first responders. "It’s simply unacceptable," says Chief Pena. Pena spoke about the unsettling trend fire chiefs are seeing locally and nationally; first responders,...
Man shot by deputies after wife tells them he shot her, Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office says
After the domestic shooting, deputies responded and confronted the armed husband, who was then shot, the sheriff's office said.
