ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game

It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
BOSTON, MA
Camden Chat

Orioles never get going in 3-1 loss to Red Sox

Tuesday night’s game was a fast-paced action movie, full of explosive moments, but one where your favorite character dies in the end. Wednesday night’s game was more like the slow-paced drama where nothing really happens… and your favorite character still dies in the end. For the second...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Boston, MA
City
California, MD
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias batting sixth for Baltimore Tuesday

The Baltimore Orioles listed Ramon Urias as their starter at third base for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Urias will start at third base and bat sixth against the Red Sox Tuesday while Gunnar Henderson moves to shortstop and Jorge Mateo sits. Urias has a $2,200 salary on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Over the Monster

Game 154: Orioles at Red Sox

There are a few things left playing for this season: a draft pick spot (ehh kinda complicated feeling about this though), Michael Wacha’s rebound, potentially the last days of Xander Bogaerts (really hope not though). The time has also likely run out for J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi. Contributors to the 2018 World Series may be few and far between as soon as 2023.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Gallagher
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Connor Seabold
Person
Abraham Almonte
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
theScore

Orioles bash Red Sox, slice AL wild-card deficit

BOSTON (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered on the second pitch of the game, Anthony Santander went deep twice and the Baltimore Orioles outslugged the Boston Red Sox 14-8 on Monday night to gain a little ground in the playoff race. Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer and Mullins tripled...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Terrin Vavra sitting Monday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Vavra is being replaced in left field by Kyle Stowers versus Red Sox starter Connor Seabold. In 82 plate appearances this season, Vavra has a .271 batting average with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Eric Hosmer targeting Monday return from injured list

Like Trevor Story, Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer could return before the end of the season. Hosmer, who has been on the injured list since August 21 with low back inflammation, took live batting practice against Kutter Crawford at Fenway Park on Wednesday afternoon. When speaking with reporters (including...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Red Sox look to break 6-game slide, take on the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (80-73, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-81, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (4-7, 4.65 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -130, Orioles +108; over/under...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy