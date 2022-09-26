ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald’s is giving away free cheeseburgers: Here are all the details

While some people have alleged that the size of McDonald’s burgers is shrinking, McDonald’s fans do have a great reason to rejoice because of the latest news from the fast-food giant. As reported by Thrillist,McDonald’s would be offering their cheeseburgers for absolutely free in order to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in the USA.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboards#Fried Chicken#Food Drink#Chicken Ads Look So Tasty
Mashed

What To Know About Popeyes' Breakfast Menu

Not to be confused with the spinach-fueled sailor, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been feeding our souls for, as of 2022, half a century (via Nation's Restaurant News). The fried chicken empire specializes in all things Cajun, with spice-inflected fare that's welcoming, yet not afraid to crank up the heat. Artery-clogging abundance is, more or less, the perception most of us have of Popeyes' food, and one look at its sprawling menu does a good job of establishing that fact.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Foggy Bottom’s New Tigerella Cooks Personal Pies in ’90s Pizza Hut Pans

Tigerella, the new all-day cafe inside Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall, bakes a hint of behind-the-scenes nostalgia into each six-inch personal pie. The team behind Mt. Pleasant’s acclaimed bakery Ellē went went outside the box for its pizza-making debut at Tigerella (2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW), where pizza suits its busy Northwest neighborhood filled with bankers and college students.
RESTAURANTS
thebrag.com

Krispy Kreme teams up with Reese’s for drool-worthy new doughnut flavours

Krispy Kreme has revealed that they are partnering with popular American chocolate brand Reeses to release three drool-worthy new doughnut flavours. The new editions will be available for a limited time only and are peanut butter and choc, peanut butter cheesecake and peanut butter choc brownie flavour. The first two treats will be available to purchase from selected Krispy Kreme shops across Australia from tomorrow.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Woman tries freeze-dried McDonald’s and KFC food

If you’ve ever thought about freeze-drying some fast food but were wary of the results, a TikToker has revealed exactly what happens in the process.Footage shows Tasha from online sweet shop Candy Works UK putting items such as McDonald’s and KFC burgers, fries, and chicken strips to the test.The shop normally freeze-dries sweets such as pineapple rings and sour skittles, but branched out into fast food as part of an experiment.“Impressed is an understatement, especially with the nuggets and the McFlurry,” Tasha said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Chipotle Is Putting An End To A Viral $3 Burrito Hack

Die-hard fans of fast food and casual dining restaurants know that sometimes a little creativity is all it takes to get a version of your favorite items at a lower price. The term "hack" was coined to describe the trend mentioned earlier. In the age of social media, videos sharing those restaurant hacks are plentiful across different platforms.
RESTAURANTS
AdWeek

McDonald's and Cactus Plant Flea Market Bring the Happy Meal Experience to Adults

If you talk to Jennifer “JJ” Healan about any of McDonald’s previous partnerships, she’ll tell you that each collaboration is anchored by what the brand calls a “fan truth,” whether a particular truth references rapper Saweetie‘s love for creating unique food combinations or that McDonald’s Sprite tastes noticeably different. For its newest campaign, the legacy fast food chain is tapping into the fan nostalgia surrounding a childhood staple: The Happy Meal.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Turn on Post View History

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). TikTok allows users to turn on a post view history feature that will allow them to see which...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy