Read full article on original website
Related
Burger King Adds Something McDonald's Doesn't Have (Wendy's Does)
Wendy's (WEN) barged its way into the fast-food hamburger battle, where it has earned the right to be talked about alongside its legendary, pioneering rivals. That's impressive because it's rare in the global (or even the United States) market where a duopoly turns into a three-way battle. Coke (COKE) has...
What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals
You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
I ate at Jack in the Box for the first time to see why sales are rising and its crispy fried chicken and tiny tacos won me over
Jack in the Box's spicy chicken strips were a highlight of my trip, and beat out big players KFC and Chick-fil-A's versions, in my opinion.
McDonald’s To Give Free Burgers with $1 Purchase on National Cheeseburger Day
Nowhere but in America are national food days celebrated more. There might only be 365 days in a calendar year, but there are hundreds of national days to honor each and every month, as sites like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I’m a former Trader Joe’s employee – the 11 items I never buy at the store from the breakfast burrito to a famous spread
A FORMER Trader Joe’s employee has shared 11 items they never buy at the store - from the breakfast burrito to a famous spread. Jonathan Chandler worked at Trader Joe’s for almost three years and in that time learned that there were some items that customers would be better off going without.
ohmymag.co.uk
Stunned KFC customer finds a stack of cash underneath her chicken sandwich
While it is not unheard of in fast food restaurants, for customers to be served the wrong order or an incorrect side dish, every now and then, it is quite something else to be served a side of cash with a takeaway meal. According to Yahoo News, this happened in...
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s is giving away free cheeseburgers: Here are all the details
While some people have alleged that the size of McDonald’s burgers is shrinking, McDonald’s fans do have a great reason to rejoice because of the latest news from the fast-food giant. As reported by Thrillist,McDonald’s would be offering their cheeseburgers for absolutely free in order to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in the USA.
Thrillist
Subway Adds a New Sandwich and a New Bowl to Its Exclusive Menu
The Subway Vault has two new additions made in partnership with the legendary Derek Jeter and Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski. You can order both items digitally through the website or the Subway app, but not in stores. The Grand Salami by Derek Jeter is a big league sub. It comes with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What To Know About Popeyes' Breakfast Menu
Not to be confused with the spinach-fueled sailor, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been feeding our souls for, as of 2022, half a century (via Nation's Restaurant News). The fried chicken empire specializes in all things Cajun, with spice-inflected fare that's welcoming, yet not afraid to crank up the heat. Artery-clogging abundance is, more or less, the perception most of us have of Popeyes' food, and one look at its sprawling menu does a good job of establishing that fact.
Eater
Foggy Bottom’s New Tigerella Cooks Personal Pies in ’90s Pizza Hut Pans
Tigerella, the new all-day cafe inside Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall, bakes a hint of behind-the-scenes nostalgia into each six-inch personal pie. The team behind Mt. Pleasant’s acclaimed bakery Ellē went went outside the box for its pizza-making debut at Tigerella (2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW), where pizza suits its busy Northwest neighborhood filled with bankers and college students.
thebrag.com
Krispy Kreme teams up with Reese’s for drool-worthy new doughnut flavours
Krispy Kreme has revealed that they are partnering with popular American chocolate brand Reeses to release three drool-worthy new doughnut flavours. The new editions will be available for a limited time only and are peanut butter and choc, peanut butter cheesecake and peanut butter choc brownie flavour. The first two treats will be available to purchase from selected Krispy Kreme shops across Australia from tomorrow.
I'm a chef who ordered pepperoni pizzas from 3 popular Midwestern chains. Here's how they stacked up.
As a culinary pro, I ordered and reviewed large pepperoni pies from popular pizza chains Pizza Hut, Domino's, and Jet's to see which was the best.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Burgers, hot dogs, and chicken wings are now officially on “God tier” status
Rib Eye Steak On Bbq PhotoPhoto by Sarah Pflug from Burst. “The god tier ratings are definitely a conversation starter and everyone will have their own opinion on the best and worst barbecue foods,” said a spokesperson for St Pierre.
Woman tries freeze-dried McDonald’s and KFC food
If you’ve ever thought about freeze-drying some fast food but were wary of the results, a TikToker has revealed exactly what happens in the process.Footage shows Tasha from online sweet shop Candy Works UK putting items such as McDonald’s and KFC burgers, fries, and chicken strips to the test.The shop normally freeze-dries sweets such as pineapple rings and sour skittles, but branched out into fast food as part of an experiment.“Impressed is an understatement, especially with the nuggets and the McFlurry,” Tasha said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Restaurant Style Italian Dressing sold at Aldi recalled because it may contain something else
Tuscan Garden brand Restaurant-Style Italian dressing sold at Aldi has been recalled because the bottles may contain another kind of dressing. TreeHouse Foods recalled the Italian dressing because “some of the bottles may contain Asian Sesame Dressing,” according to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Colonel Sanders' former home and restaurant are on the market, and it's causing a legal headache for KFC's owner
Friends of the late Colonel Sanders are selling his former home and a restaurant he set up. The restaurant, the Claudia Sanders Dinner House, is named after his wife and sells fried chicken. The NY Post reported that the potential sale is causing a legal headache for KFC's parent company.
Chipotle Is Putting An End To A Viral $3 Burrito Hack
Die-hard fans of fast food and casual dining restaurants know that sometimes a little creativity is all it takes to get a version of your favorite items at a lower price. The term "hack" was coined to describe the trend mentioned earlier. In the age of social media, videos sharing those restaurant hacks are plentiful across different platforms.
Colonel Sanders' Iconic House Is for Sale for $9 Million, but There's a Catch Ruffling KFC's Feathers
The lucky buyer will get intellectual and physical property.
AdWeek
McDonald's and Cactus Plant Flea Market Bring the Happy Meal Experience to Adults
If you talk to Jennifer “JJ” Healan about any of McDonald’s previous partnerships, she’ll tell you that each collaboration is anchored by what the brand calls a “fan truth,” whether a particular truth references rapper Saweetie‘s love for creating unique food combinations or that McDonald’s Sprite tastes noticeably different. For its newest campaign, the legacy fast food chain is tapping into the fan nostalgia surrounding a childhood staple: The Happy Meal.
AdWeek
TikTok: How to Turn on Post View History
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). TikTok allows users to turn on a post view history feature that will allow them to see which...
Comments / 0